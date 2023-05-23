American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

American Express Company's (NYSE:AXP) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.60 on 10th of August. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.5%, which is below the industry average.

American Express' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, American Express' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 44.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

American Express Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.80 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. American Express has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

American Express Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for American Express that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

