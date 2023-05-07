American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

American Express Company's (NYSE:AXP) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.60 on 10th of August. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

American Express' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, American Express was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 45.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

American Express Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.80 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that American Express has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like American Express' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that American Express is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for American Express that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

