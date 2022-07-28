American Family Care Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Nation's Largest Urgent Care Provider Promotes Jason Badyrka To Expansive Leadership Role

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care, occupational medicine, and accessible primary care, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jason Badyrka to Chief Operating Officer. In his new position, he will oversee all daily administrative and operational functions of both the corporate and the franchise divisions; to further align the company as one unified brand.

For nearly 10 years, Jason has played a pivotal role in the healthcare company's rapid growth. He started his career with AFC in 2013, not long after the healthcare network launched its franchise system, as AFC's Director of Real Estate and Construction before becoming Vice President of Franchise Operations in 2018.

"It is my honor to take on this new leadership role at AFC and continue to support our clinical teams and franchise owners as we open new locations across the nation at an accelerated pace," says Badyrka. "From my first day at AFC, I knew I was part of something special. AFC is not just providing urgent care; it has changed and continues to change the way families across the nation access healthcare. It's a concept our Founder and CEO, Dr. Bruce Irwin, mapped out 40 years ago, and with the team we have in place today, I see his concept continuing to thrive for many more decades to come."

Today, the AFC healthcare network includes more than 200 franchise locations and nearly 80 corporate-owned clinics and will open its 300th location later this year. The company is projected to have 500 locations in the coming years.

"When I opened our first location in 1982, our mission was the same as it is today, and we continue to lead the charge for providing more efficient and affordable healthcare while treating patients with the respect they deserve," says Dr. Irwin. "Jason is a big part of our current and continued success. He is a dedicated and proven leader who I am confident is equipped with the skills and knowledge to proactively guide AFC's mission to the benefit of our employees, our franchisees, and most importantly, our patients."

As Badyrka shifts to his new role, veteran AFC executive, Laura Bradbury, is taking over duties as Vice President of Franchise Operations. Bradbury started with AFC 10 years ago as a Franchise Business Consultant and eventually served as Director of Franchise Operations, where she led operations in AFC's most active region overseeing more than 90 locations stretching from Maine to Virginia.

About American Family Care:

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of convenient, patient-centric healthcare. Today, with more than 250 clinics and 800 in-network providers caring for nearly 4 million patients a year, AFC is the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit www.AmericanFamilyCare.com.

