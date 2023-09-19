Is American Family Field's renovations fund running out of cash? Here's what to know

American Family Field's renovations fund totals around $70 million, but just $10 million is the fund's cash on hand.

The announcement of a $600 million state and local plan to finance long-term improvements at American Family Field included this startling statement.

It seems a roughly $70 million fund set aside to help pay for those improvements − the responsibility of the stadium's public owner − is actually around $10 million, said Rep. Robert Brooks, R-Saukville, a co-author of the legislative proposal.

"We don't have enough money," Brooks said at the Monday news conference. And that could lead the state-created Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which leases the stadium to the Brewers, to default on its obligations as soon as 2024, he said.

The situation is complicated. Here's what to know:

The stadium renovations fund mainly uses public cash

The stadium district's renovations fund pays for such improvements as retractable roof repairs, new seats and a new scoreboard.

The lease includes a provision requiring the district to pay for improvements that keep American Family Field up to par with most other Major League Baseball stadiums. The Brewers pay for so-called discretionary projects, such as the new X-Golf America golf simulator and J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard restaurant.

The fund receives $2.2 million annually from the stadium district, with that cash coming mainly from a 0.1% regional five-county sales tax that ended in 2020. The Brewers provide $300,000 annually to the fund.

The renovations fund appeared in good shape in 2020

The stadium renovations fund spent around $1.9 million annually from 2001, when the ballpark opened, through 2019, said Tim Sheehy, stadium district board president.

The district board ended the regional sales tax in 2020 − something mandated by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers − after concluding the fund had enough cash to pay for improvements through 2040. The Brewers lease expires at the end of 2030 but the club has two five-year extension options.

Story continues

The board's decision came without public objections from the Brewers − although ball club executives expressed concerns privately.

The fund took a big hit in 2023

Evers in February proposed providing $290 million to replenish the fund. That, combined with interest earnings and around $70 million already set aside, was to cover major renovations totaling nearly $450 million − with the Brewers extending the lease to 2040.

Legislative Republicans opposed that plan, saying Milwaukee County and City of Milwaukee should help pay for the renovations. Their legislation calls for around $400 million from the state, $200 million from the county and city, and $100 million from the Brewers − with the lease extended to 2050.

Meanwhile, the fund has taken a big hit in 2023 with the stadium district board voting in May and June to spend $11 million on a new main scoreboard and broadcast equipment. The board rejected a team request for a $2 million secondary scoreboard.

The fund has $10 million in cash--but totals $72 million

The renovations fund has $10 million in available cash, Sheehy said. But its total is $72 million, he said.

That larger amount takes into account the $2.5 million in annual contributions through 2030, when the current lease ends, Sheehy said.

The remaining amount is tied to various bonds and other investments that the district taps as it needs additional cash, he said.

Could the stadium district default in 2024?

The notion of the stadium district defaulting on its lease obligations in 2024 by running short of cash is "a bit of an overstatement," Sheehy said.

The issue could arise if the Brewers request renovations totaling higher amounts than what the district can afford to pay in any given year, he said.

Under the current lease, Sheehy said, the district board's decisions will differ from decisions made if the lease is extended to 2050. A firm hired by the Brewers, Venue Solutions Group, recommends front-loading much of that proposed long-term spending.

Sheehy drew this analogy: a homeowner who plans to stay in their house for 20 years will pay for major improvements, such as a new roof, while a homeowner who plans to sell their house in a few years would likely forgo such an expense.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about American Family Field's possible cash shortfall