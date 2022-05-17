U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.75
    +58.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,524.00
    +365.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,467.00
    +222.25 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.50
    +30.10 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +0.65 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    +19.20 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.18 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0100 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    -2.28 (-7.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0159 (+1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3350
    +0.2820 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,450.57
    +792.51 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.48
    +441.80 (+182.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.89
    +58.09 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

American Financial Resources Continues Commitment to Bring More Families Home with Suite of Products, New Leadership

·3 min read

In Today's Rapidly Changing Market, AFR Remains a Resource for the Underserved

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR), a national mortgage lender with both wholesale and consumer offerings, is doubling down on its mission to support first-time home buyers and underserved families in financing their dream home. Through continued new product development and a commitment to always find the best option to serve their customers, AFR is continuing to support the masses regardless of an individual's financial situation.

(PRNewsfoto/American Financial Resources, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/American Financial Resources, Inc.)

To ensure this mission never takes a backseat, longtime AFR executive Christopher Guerin will step into a new role of Executive Vice President of Origination and Business Development. With over fifteen years of experience in the mortgage industry and a passion for helping everyone achieve homeownership, Guerin is perfectly positioned to lead and grow both AFR Wholesale as well as the consumer-facing divisions of the company, eLEND and ManufacturedHome.loan. His goal is to build upon the core programs that make AFR so unique and continue the responsible and reliable work AFR has been doing since its inception with one shared mission statement for the entire organization.

"As AFR continues to be a successful leader in the mortgage industry, I'm eager to step into this new role and push the company forward while improving processes to benefit our customers," said Christopher Guerin, Executive Vice President of Origination and Business Development at American Financial Resources. "Coming from the retail division of AFR, there are a lot of synergies between what our own loan officers and third-party originators go through, and by focusing on streamlining processes and improving communication, AFR will be able to better serve our customers and partners, no matter the storm. AFR's reputation of serving the masses will never waiver, and I am looking forward to working alongside the team to continue to create these unique programs that fill the gaps in today's competitive market."

With a long list of products introduced based on market demand including eCASH Home Financing, Manufactured Home Financing, VA Renovation, AFR Advantage Down Payment-Assistance Program, One-Time Close Construction-To-Permanent FHA, VA, and USDA loans, AFR has a program for everyone - whether it be first time home buyers, veterans, or families without the budget for a hefty down payment. Helping the underserved has been a pillar of the company from the very beginning, and under Guerin's leadership, AFR will continue to offer a variety of financing options for eligible borrowers.

"Chris has embodied AFR's values throughout his career and we're confident that our future is bright with him spearheading efforts," said Richard Dubnoff, CEO of American Financial Resources, Inc. "At AFR, we always want to ensure that our customers and partners know we're here for them, now and in the future, and there's no doubt that we have the team in place to drive the company forward."

For additional information about AFR and its current product offerings, please visit https://www.afrcorp.com/.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.
American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) offers a comprehensive array of residential mortgage products to meet a variety of financing needs through their Wholesale Division (AFR Wholesale) and Consumer Direct Divisions (eLEND and ManufacturedHome.loan). AFR is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to correspondent lenders, mortgage brokers, and loan originators, as well as to consumers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-financial-resources-continues-commitment-to-bring-more-families-home-with-suite-of-products-new-leadership-301548826.html

SOURCE American Financial Resources, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Putin Sets Russians on Wild Hunt for Dollars in Black Market

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ruble’s official exchange rate parts ways with its value on the street, dollars are becoming hard to find. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’For Boris, a doctor based in Moscow, the se

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Walmart Q1 earnings miss estimates as inflation weighs on profits

    Walmart (WMT) reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, with still-solid consumer spending helping buoy the retail giant's sales while earnings fell short of expectations.

  • Sea Game Revenue Tops Estimates, Offsetting E-Commerce Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd.’s core gaming revenue grew faster than expected in the first quarter, offsetting a slowdown across the rest of the Southeast Asian internet giant’s business as online activity retreats from pandemic-era heights.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMus

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Tesla stock pops as Elon Musk hints he could scrap Twitter deal

    Tesla shares cheer Elon Musk potential scrapping his deal for Twitter.

  • When Will Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Become Profitable?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Here’s what just happened that triggers stock market drops 71% of the time, warns Credit Suisse

    Is the bottom in? There's been a nice bounce since Thursday, but Credit Suisse isn't buying it.

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 3.8 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.2 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.7 percent.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.