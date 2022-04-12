U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    +28.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,335.00
    +116.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,169.00
    +169.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.90
    +14.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.03
    +3.74 (+3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.80
    +18.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7160
    -0.0640 (-2.30%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    +2.13 (+10.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3037
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2400
    -0.1450 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,520.12
    -687.73 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.38
    -35.79 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.17
    -47.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

American Financial Resources Introduces New eCASH Home Financing Program

·3 min read

AFR is Piloting Its New All-Cash Offer Program in New Jersey, Florida, and Texas Before a National Rollout

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is pleased to announce its newest program, eCASH Home Financing, which aims to give borrowers the buying power of an essentially all-cash offer in today's competitive market and help create equal opportunity for traditional and first-time homebuyers currently searching for their dream home. The program is initially available for brokers via AFR Wholesale and realtors and consumers via eLEND in New Jersey, Florida, and Texas, with plans to expand nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/American Financial Resources, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/American Financial Resources, Inc.)

Buyers who use the eCASH program benefit from a contract addendum that ensures AFR's program partner will buy the house if the buyer is unable to close due to a covered reason and that the seller will receive the approved purchase price regardless of the appraised value. This is made possible through AFR's substantial technology and personnel investments

"AFR's mission has always been to enable qualified applicants to own their own home, and when low inventory and low interest rates were combined with more Americans wanting to move to the suburbs than ever before, our team knew that new programs like this one would need to be created to continue to make our mission a reality," says Bill Packer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, American Financial Resources, Inc. "By introducing this eCASH program, we reinforce our vow to make closing on a dream home possible."

To ensure this program reaches borrowers and traditional home buyers during a time when housing inventory is at an all-time low and cash offers are crowding out traditional financing, AFR Wholesale and the consumer-facing brand, eLEND, have made the process simple for brokers, realtors, and consumers. Buyers will connect with an approved mortgage professional and realtor before being pre-approved for their mortgage. Once they find their dream home, make an offer, and have that offer approved by an AFR program partner, they will receive an addendum to the purchase contract which includes the proof of funds that certifies that the program partner will close on the deal if a covered circumstance arises.

For mortgage brokers looking to learn more about this program or express interest in trialing it in another state, visit https://info.afrwholesale.com/ecash.html. Realtors or consumers looking for more information can visit https://info.elend.com/ecash.html.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.
American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) offers a comprehensive array of residential mortgage products to meet a variety of financing needs. AFR is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to correspondent lenders, mortgage brokers, loan originators and consumers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-financial-resources-introduces-new-ecash-home-financing-program-301523611.html

SOURCE American Financial Resources, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • ‘They all have 2 areas of concern that I do not like.’ I have seven figures saved, and I’ve interviewed a bunch of financial advisers. These are the two things they’ve all told me — what should I do about it?

    Question: I’m about three years from FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) status and have been looking at placing a portion of my investable assets with an advisor, which would still be seven figures. And one thing to note: Even in a traditional assets under management model, should an account value drop and the dollar amount decrease, the adviser still has an incentive to make good investment decisions to help the account recover as quickly as possible, says Brinser.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • The Struggle between Debt and Dividends for the New AT&T (NYSE:T)

    After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock: Amazon vs. Tesla

    Alphabet likely kicked off the latest round of split actions when it revealed in February that it would carry out a 20-for-1 stock split, which then triggered significant valuation gains and prompted calls for other companies with large, pure-dollar share prices to follow suit. Not long after, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would be carrying out its own 20-for-1 stock split, and then news emerged that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also has plans to conduct another split. Breaking down their respective stocks into multiple shares representing equivalent value won't do anything to increase the intrinsic value of Amazon or Tesla as companies, but there's recently been a clear trend of lower pure-dollar share prices leading to a surge in buying activity among retail investors.

  • Cisco Stock Slumps on Downgrade to Sell. It’s Facing Tough Competition From Arista and Juniper.

    Citi downgrades the stock to a Sell on Tuesday, saying competitors are navigating supply-chain issues more effectively than Cisco.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were higher early. Here's what to do after Monday's stock market sell-off ahead of today's key inflation report.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet P

  • U.S. stock futures jump after CPI data suggests inflation may be peaking

    U.S. stock index futures accelerated Tuesday as investors focused on a report showing so-called core inflation slowing even as consumer prices rose by the fastest rate in 40 years.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • Upcoming CPI report 'will not be pretty,' analyst says

    Tuesday’s upcoming Consumer Price Index report is expected to again reveal increasing inflation, according to Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.