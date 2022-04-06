U.S. markets closed

American Foundation for the Blind Leadership Conference to Convene Experts in Workforce Inclusion, Equity, Diversity, and Accessibility

·3 min read

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Horizon Therapeutics, JPMorgan Chase & Co. included among corporate partners

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than one month, the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) will host its annual Leadership Conference, which aims to increase leadership capacity in order to foster a more equitable society for people who are blind or visually impaired. The conference provides a forum in which leaders from a variety of fields—including research, technology, education, corporations, health and government organizations—have the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best practices, refine leadership skills, identify inclusion practices that work, and share strategies to enable inclusion.

"The theme of this year's conference is 'putting inclusion to work,' and with the participation of several major corporations as well as their accessibility experts, we are thrilled to bring together leaders to share what they are doing to get closer to achieving this goal," said Debbie Dennis, Chair of the Board of Trustees for AFB. "We are also delighted to welcome United States Access Board Executive Director Sachin Pavithran and DEI consultant Catarina Rivera as keynote speakers, as well as the primary author and sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Tony Coelho as a presenter, among many others."

This year's corporate sponsors feature leaders in their fields, and AFB is grateful for their support:

A broad range of presentations this year includes such titles as "Accessibility, Inclusion, and Representation"; "Digital Inclusion: Public Policy Approaches to Website and App Accessibility"; and "Strategies for Welcoming Employees into an Accessible Workplace," to name just a few. The panelists' professional experiences also represent a diverse array of industries and experience, including research and policy advocates from major disability rights organizations, corporate accessibility experts and managers, and representatives of government agencies.

Three prestigious awards for the blind and low vision community will also be presented at this year's event, including the Migel Medal, the brand new Llura Gund Leadership Award, and the Corinne Kirchner Research Award. The Migel Medal was established in 1937 by the late M.C. Migel, AFB's first chairman, to honor those whose dedication and achievements improve the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired. The Llura Gund Leadership Award recognizes annually an outstanding leader who has benefitted from one of AFB's employment initiatives. The Corinne Kirchner Research Award honors those whose leadership and dedication illuminate the most pressing needs of people with vision loss through timely, innovative, and authoritative research.

Sponsorship packages are still available – contact Amir Rahimi at arahimi@afb.org to inquire. The AFB Leadership Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, May 2-3. Registration is currently open. More information is available, including a full agenda and list of speakers, at AFB.org/AFBLC.

About the American Foundation for the Blind
The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) mobilizes leaders, advances understanding, and champions impactful policies and practices using research and data. Publisher of the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness for over a century and counting, AFB is also proud to steward the accessible Helen Keller Archive, honoring the legacy of our most famous ambassador. AFB's mission is to expand pathways to leadership, education, inclusive technology, and career opportunities to create a world of no limits for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision. To learn more, visit www.afb.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-foundation-for-the-blind-leadership-conference-to-convene-experts-in-workforce-inclusion-equity-diversity-and-accessibility-301519408.html

SOURCE American Foundation for the Blind

