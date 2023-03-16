U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,960.34
    +68.41 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,247.61
    +373.04 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,717.28
    +283.22 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.05
    +26.10 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    +0.55 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.70
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4940
    +0.1440 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,026.86
    +608.66 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.39
    +12.77 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

American Foundry Society's Metalcasting Congress 2023 Surpasses 225 Exhibitors, More Than 25 First-Timers

·2 min read

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's premier foundry event will feature many new faces when it comes to Cleveland on April 25-27. Over 225 exhibitors already have reserved their spots at Metalcasting Congress 2023, including more than 25 companies exhibiting for the first time. Exhibit sales are ongoing, so both numbers will rise.

"The industry's positive response to the networking and marketing opportunities at Metalcasting Congress 2023 has been very strong," said Doug Kurkul, CEO of the American Foundry Society, which hosts the annual event. "We're seeing robust exhibit sales and expanded our show floor to accommodate more exhibits. We're also excited to welcome so many first-time exhibitors. Our attendees will certainly enjoy discovering what our new and longtime exhibitors have to offer."

Metalcasting Congress exhibitors range from equipment dealers and raw materials suppliers to robotics experts and additive manufacturing service providers who network with thousands of decisionmakers from across the entire metalcasting supply chain.

North American metalcasters have their own pavilion, Cast in North America, for doing business with casting designers and buyers. This group even has a custom slate of expert-led educational sessions, the Designers & Buyers Track, which is offered directly on the show floor at Metalcasting Congress.

Only a few exhibit spaces remain, and once they're sold, the floorplan cannot be expanded any further. To reserve an exhibit at Metalcasting Congress 2023 before it sells out, click here.

Interested in attending? To experience everything Metalcasting Congress 2023 has to offer, including all exhibits, 70 technical and management knowledge-transfer sessions, keynotes, and much more, click here and select the "Full Conference" option. To view the exhibits, plus Designers & Buyers sessions and keynotes, click here and select "Exhibits Only."

Contact: Katelyn Stanek, kstanek@afsinc.org or (847) 803-2909

The American Foundry Society is a dynamic technical and advocacy organization that serves and represents the $44 billion metalcasting industry. AFS is the only association serving the entire industry, including all metals and processes, with a three-part focus on advocacy, education, and innovation. AFS also publishes Modern Casting and Casting Source magazines and presents Metalcasting Congress and CastExpo, the largest metalcasting trade events in North America. Founded in 1896, the organization is based in Schaumburg, Illinois, with an advocacy office in Washington, D.C. More information is available at afsinc.org.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-foundry-societys-metalcasting-congress-2023-surpasses-225-exhibitors-more-than-25-first-timers-301774472.html

SOURCE American Foundry Society

