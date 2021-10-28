U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,559.75
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,461.00
    +72.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,680.50
    +93.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.70
    +8.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.71
    -0.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.52
    +0.54 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,993.59
    +1,993.70 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,469.05
    -5.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.76
    -10.51 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
BREAKING:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

New American Funding and CBC Mortgage Agency Partner to Make Homes More Affordable

·2 min read

Partnership Expands Existing Opportunities with Chenoa Fund Down Payment Assistance Program

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with CBC Mortgage Agency to expand the offering of its Chenoa Fund Down Payment Assistance program to affordable home buyers.

New American Funding Partners with CBC Mortgage Agency
New American Funding Partners with CBC Mortgage Agency

The program rollout focuses on offering New American Funding's loan origination services to the numerous non-profit affordable homebuilders, veterans' organizations, and other community housing development organizations throughout the country.

"New American Funding has a proud history of championing accessible and affordable homeownership," said Patty Arvielo, Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. "By partnering with CBC Mortgage Agency and its Chenoa Fund Down Payment Assistance program, we are fully committed to helping diverse groups of individuals with differing income levels realize their dreams of homeownership and enhance their quality of life."

"We are thrilled about the partnership with New American Funding and the opportunity to expand homeownership to underserved communities through our Chenoa Fund program," said Tai Christensen, Director of Government Affairs for CBC Mortgage Agency. "Together, and in coordination with our minority outreach efforts, we are committed to increasing homeownership opportunities for creditworthy Americans."

New American Funding and CBC Mortgage Agency have named Mark Tribuna, Regional Business Development Manager, to lead the effort.

Tribuna has served as Co-President for a Dallas-based non-profit lender specializing in approving affordable home loans for local home buyers. More recently, he worked as Lead Consultant for one of the nation's largest affordable homebuilders and was tasked with creating new programs/products supporting the mortgage-lending activities of its nearly 1,200 affiliates who build thousands of homes annually.

The CBC Mortgage Agency mission is to increase nationwide affordable and sustainable homeownership, with a focus on creditworthy, low, and moderate-income individuals.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 210,000+ loans for approximately $55 billion, 173 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-american-funding-and-cbc-mortgage-agency-partner-to-make-homes-more-affordable-301410493.html

SOURCE New American Funding

Recommended Stories

  • Halving road deaths and injuries by 2030: a key commitment in Global Road Safety Plan

    Today marks the launch by the World Health Organization of the Global Road Safety Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety. The plan is a blueprint for achieving the 2030 target to halve road deaths and injuries.

  • Mastercard's third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

    After more than a year of staying homebound, customers have started venturing out for travel, dining and other social activities made possible by vaccinations against the coronavirus, driving up spending volumes at payment companies like Mastercard. Analysts were expecting a figure of $2.19 per share on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe grain typically needs to be dried down after it’s collected to ensure the proper moisture content,

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus on Track as Inflation Unsettles Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe European Central Bank renewed its pledge to conduct emergency bond-buying at a “moderately” slower pace, holding its nerve even as surging inflation prompts investors to advance unwelcome bets

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Lonsdale Calls Men Who Take Six Months Off to Parent ‘Losers’

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • Shopify earnings fall short amid ‘more normalized spending environment’

    Shopify Inc. fell short of earnings expectations in its most recent quarter as its chief financial officer called out a "more normalized spending environment."

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A Chinese central banker warned that online brokerages not licensed in China are acting illegally if they serve Chinese clients via the Internet, sending New York-listed shares of Futu Holdings Ltd and UP Fintech Holding sharply lower. Futu and UP Fintech shares slumped more than 20% in premarket trade on Thursday on Sun's remarks, the first official comments following recent media reports flagging regulatory risks facing online brokers.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

    Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Wish or JD.com

    Its stock stumbled over the past year amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and heavy reliance on Chinese merchants for cheap products. Let's take a closer look at Wish, how it measures up to JD's much larger business, and if it's a more compelling buy for value-seeking investors. Most of its merchants were based in China, and they sold most of their products at much lower prices than other regional retailers or e-commerce marketplaces.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2021 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

    Shopify stock fell early Thursday after its third quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume missed expectations as e-commerce slowed down amid global supply-chain issues.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThese online brokers are engaged in “illegal financial activities” because they have n