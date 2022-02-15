U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

New American Funding Hires Brooke Anderson as SVP, Business Development and National Recruiting

·2 min read

Proven Industry Veteran to Bolster Sales Force and New Business Production

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, has named Brooke Anderson as their Senior Vice President, Business Development and National Recruiting.

New American Funding Hires Brooke Anderson as SVP, Business Development and National Recruiting
New American Funding Hires Brooke Anderson as SVP, Business Development and National Recruiting

With 12 years of top-tier recruiting experience in the mortgage industry, Anderson brings a long list of priorities to New American Funding, including overseeing national retail growth.

In addition, she is responsible for pursuing, attracting, and maintaining a team of elite mortgage talent that includes the company's vast network of retail and call center loan officers. She is also tasked with building out the process and implementation of a robust new recruiting platform with technology at the forefront, while expanding the growth and strength of the New American Funding brand.

"When it came to advancing my career, only one company's vision of growth and equity perfectly matched my passion for people," said Anderson. "New American Funding embodies the best the industry has to offer, and I truly appreciate the support I am already receiving from our outstanding Executive Team to help execute our bold strategies to create a truly exciting future together."

In her previous role as Vice President of Business Development and Recruiting, Anderson reimagined and rebuilt her entire department and was instrumental in facilitating the way regional teams worked with Recruiting, as well as coordinating their training and development, systems, and communications. These efforts paid off with over $10 billion in retail production.

Anderson was recognized by National Mortgage Professional Magazine's 40 Under 40 in 2019 as one of the 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40. The list is voted on by industry peers, who exemplify professionalism and top production in today's housing market.

To learn more about career opportunities at New American Funding, visit their careers page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 221,000+ loans for approximately $58.1 billion, 167 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-american-funding-hires-brooke-anderson-as-svp-business-development-and-national-recruiting-301482118.html

SOURCE New American Funding

