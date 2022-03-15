U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.44
    +50.33 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,246.80
    +301.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,805.40
    +224.18 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.26
    +21.54 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.62
    -7.39 (-7.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.60
    -44.20 (-2.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1140
    -0.0260 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0066 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1300
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,058.36
    +56.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.14
    +5.88 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.52
    -42.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

New American Funding Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Pacific Region

·2 min read

Mortgage Lender Recognized as Honoree of Inc. 5000 Regionals

TUSTIN, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in the last several months and the eighth time in the last decade, New American Funding has been honored as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine.

New American Funding Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Pacific Region
New American Funding Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Pacific Region

The top independent mortgage lender is pleased to announce that it was recognized as a member of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals, ranking #77 out of 150 companies in the Pacific Region, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

In August, New American Funding was named to the Inc. 5000, ranking #2,145 out of the 5,000 companies recognized for their growth based on a percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. That was the seventh time New American Funding was named to the national Inc. 5000.

This marks the first time the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals.

The honor comes on the heels of the two best years in the history of New American Funding.

In 2020, New American Funding doubled its previous record lending volume, originating $30.5 billion in mortgages, and helped more than 104,000 individuals and families buy a home or refinance their mortgage.

The company followed those record-breaking numbers with an even better year. In 2021, New American originated $31.8 billion in mortgages, helping more than 105,000 individuals and families buy a home or refinance their mortgage.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this honor," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "Our company has experienced phenomenal success in the last two years due to the tireless work of our amazing team, but we know that this is not the finish line. In fact, we're just getting started."

To learn more about working at New American Funding, visit their careers page today.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 223,000 loans for approximately $58.8 billion, 168 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-american-funding-named-one-of-the-fastest-growing-companies-in-the-pacific-region-301502336.html

SOURCE New American Funding

Recommended Stories

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Bitcoin Worth $1.2B Leaves Coinbase in a Sign of Persistent Institutional Adoption

    A total of 31,130 bitcoin left Coinbase last week, the highest single-week outflow since 2017.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • Inflation Is a Problem. Today’s PPI Just Confirms It.

    The producer-price index is the last inflation reading before the Federal Reserve announces its rate decision on Wednesday.