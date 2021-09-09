/C O R R E C T I O N -- New American Funding/

In the news release, New American Funding Receives 5-Star Retail Lenders Award, issued 08-Sep-2021 by New American Funding over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the original third paragraph has been removed. The complete, corrected release follows:

New American Funding Receives 5-Star Retail Lenders Award

National Lender Recognized for Outstanding Service and Products in Retail Lenders Category

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, has been recognized with a prestigious 5-Star Retail Lenders Award from Mortgage Professional America (MPA).

5-Star Awards recognize outstanding service and products in mortgage. Over 15 weeks, Mortgage Professional America's research team surveyed over 90,000 mortgage professionals. Those surveyed were asked to nominate the best retail lenders in the country and provide an overview of services and benefits that make them great to work with, including products, marketing support, underwriting, servicing, and more. The 5-Star Retail Lenders Award is only presented to retail lenders rated as "excellent" across all criteria.

The company's Austin loan servicing center, manages the company's portfolio of 208,000+ loans for approximately $54.2 billion, and was recently honored as a Best Workplaces in Texas™, according to Great Place to Work®.

The company's culture is defined by its strong commitment to diversity. Its workforce is currently composed of 59% women, 46% minorities, and 39% Millennials.

"Receiving the 5-Star Retail Lenders Award is truly an honor," said Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. "This award validates our commitment to provide the best resources, products, and service in the industry to both our originators and our customers."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 208,000 loans for approximately $54.2 billion, 176 nationwide locations, and about 4,600 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

