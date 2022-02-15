U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

New American Funding Signs Three-Year Renewal With BaseCap

BaseCap Analytics
·2 min read
Image
Image

BaseCap Analytics, a recognized leader in mortgage quality control solutions for life-of-loan issue identification, announced today that New American Funding, a top independent mortgage lender on Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders List, has signed a three-year renewal to continue using BaseCap Analytics' Data Quality Manager.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BaseCap Analytics, a recognized leader in mortgage quality control solutions for life-of-loan issue identification, announced today that New American Funding, a top independent mortgage lender on Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders List, has signed a three-year renewal to continue using BaseCap Analytics' Data Quality Manager, a comprehensive, life-of-loan platform used by financial institutions to catch, collaborate, and correct loan defects.

New American Funding recognized the unprecedented 55% "no touch" and 45% "low touch" results from BaseCap Analytics' Data Quality Manager. "BaseCap's Data Quality Manager offers us innovative features that automated a very detailed process, allowing us to focus our efforts precisely on those few issues that required remediation," said Carol Norton, Senior Vice President of Servicing Systems, New American Funding. "BaseCap's solutions improve our processes and make it easy to scale to the surges in the market as they happen without changing staffing."

In addition to continuing its use of BaseCap Analytics' Data Quality Manager for Post Close QC, New American Funding is making plans to broaden its use within multiple departments.

"We are pleased to continue our trusted relationship with New American Funding and deliver solutions that help support its best-in-class operations," said Jason Ahl, Head of Mortgage Solutions, BaseCap. "We appreciate New American Funding's confidence in us and we are excited for deeper integrations across the firm to support its ongoing growth and success."

About BaseCap Analytics
BaseCap Analytics is a data solutions technology company aimed at helping mortgage quality control become the baseline for organizations across the industry; improving their ability to make better business decisions by improving the accuracy and quality of every piece of information. BaseCap's Data Quality Manager platform has been deployed internationally and can be found via Microsoft's Azure Marketplace as the only Data Quality Microsoft Partner in the Microsoft FSI cloud.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 222,000 loans for approximately $58.1 billion, 167 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

For more information contact
Jason Ahl
Head of Mortgage Solutions
Jason.Ahl@basecapanalytics.com
877-842-8251 ext.3

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


