New American Funding Wins Numerous Stevie® Awards
Mortgage Lender Recognized by Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, the nation's largest Latina-owned mortgage company, won eight Stevie® awards, including six Golds, from the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's premier business awards for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run. New American Funding was honored in eight different categories, winning six Gold Stevie awards, including:
Gold – Company of the Year – Consumer Services – More than 10 Employees
Gold – Fastest Growing Company of the Year
Gold – Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Consumer Services – More than 2,500 Employees – Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo
Gold – Maverick of the Year – Patty Arvielo
Gold – Mentor or Coach of the Year – Finance – Patty Arvielo
Gold – Female Executive of the Year – More than 2,500 Employees – Chief Operations Officer Christy Bunce
Silver – Social Change Maker of the Year – Gender – Patty Arvielo
Bronze – Social Change Maker of the Year – Race – Patty Arvielo
New American Funding is proudly woman-owned and woman-run. The company sustains a supportive work environment that welcomes all. The company also believes in supporting, inspiring, and guiding younger generations through mentorship and coaching.
Of the company's approximately 4,500 employees, 60% of are women, 45% are minorities, and 24% are of Hispanic descent, with many holding key positions.
The company and leadership have repeatedly been recognized with numerous national awards, including dozens of Stevie Awards over the last several years.
"As a woman-owned company, we could not be prouder to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards," Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo said. "Our diversity is our strength, and we pride ourselves on developing women and advancing them into leadership positions. They are taking our company to the next level."
To learn more about joining New American Funding, visit our career page.
About New American Funding
New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 210,000 loans for approximately $55 billion, 173 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-american-funding-wins-numerous-stevie-awards-301392379.html
SOURCE New American Funding