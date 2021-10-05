U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

New American Funding Wins Numerous Stevie® Awards

·2 min read

Mortgage Lender Recognized by Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, the nation's largest Latina-owned mortgage company, won eight Stevie® awards, including six Golds, from the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

New American Funding Wins 8 Stevie Awards
New American Funding Wins 8 Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's premier business awards for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run. New American Funding was honored in eight different categories, winning six Gold Stevie awards, including:

  • Gold – Company of the Year – Consumer Services – More than 10 Employees

  • Gold – Fastest Growing Company of the Year

  • Gold – Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Consumer Services – More than 2,500 Employees – Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo

  • Gold – Maverick of the Year – Patty Arvielo

  • Gold – Mentor or Coach of the Year – Finance – Patty Arvielo

  • Gold – Female Executive of the Year – More than 2,500 Employees – Chief Operations Officer Christy Bunce

  • Silver – Social Change Maker of the Year – Gender – Patty Arvielo

  • Bronze – Social Change Maker of the Year – Race – Patty Arvielo

New American Funding is proudly woman-owned and woman-run. The company sustains a supportive work environment that welcomes all. The company also believes in supporting, inspiring, and guiding younger generations through mentorship and coaching.

Of the company's approximately 4,500 employees, 60% of are women, 45% are minorities, and 24% are of Hispanic descent, with many holding key positions.

The company and leadership have repeatedly been recognized with numerous national awards, including dozens of Stevie Awards over the last several years.

"As a woman-owned company, we could not be prouder to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards," Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo said. "Our diversity is our strength, and we pride ourselves on developing women and advancing them into leadership positions. They are taking our company to the next level."

To learn more about joining New American Funding, visit our career page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 210,000 loans for approximately $55 billion, 173 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-american-funding-wins-numerous-stevie-awards-301392379.html

SOURCE New American Funding

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe