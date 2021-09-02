New American Funding's Kevin English Honored as One of Housing's Hidden Heroes

Mortgage Lender's Operations Leader Recognized by HousingWire

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide mortgage lender New American Funding is proud to announce that Kevin English, the company's Executive Vice President, National Operations, has been recognized as one of the best-kept secrets in the housing industry.

English was named a winner of the HW Insiders Award by HousingWire. The Insiders Award honors the "one person known within the company as a critical part of that company's success, but who may or may not be as well known throughout the larger industry."

That is a perfectly apt description for English, who manages New American Funding's sizable operations division, which includes underwriting, funding, processing, post-closing, lending solutions, production assistants, junior processing, and more.

In this position, English oversees nearly 1,000 operations employees spread across several departments, all of whom play an important role in helping New American Funding give customers an industry-leading mortgage experience.

English began his New American Funding career a decade ago as a processor and quickly progressed into management; first overseeing processing for the company's growing outside retail division. English displays a tireless work ethic and complete ownership over his work, which led him to the point where he now oversees the company's entire operations division.

Thanks to the work of English and his teams, including Processing, Underwriting, and Funding departments, New American Funding provides loan closings in as little as 14 days in some cases, leading to satisfied customers and real estate partners.

"We're thrilled to see Kevin recognized for his invaluable contributions to New American Funding," Chief Operating Officer Christy Bunce said. "This honor is well-deserved. He is a true leader, an inspiration to those who work with him, and we could not be prouder of him."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 208,000 loans for approximately $54.2 billion, 176 nationwide locations, and about 4,600 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

