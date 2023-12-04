American Girl Doll to close Easton store

A young customer fixes her doll's hat while waiting in the American Girl store's diner Saturday morning, June 22, 2013.

American Girl Doll plans to close its Easton Town Center store after a decade-long run.

The Wisconsin-based company announced that its last day will be Feb. 19. Until then, merchandise at the store will be 20% off, and books 50% off, the company said.

American Girl opened its Easton store in June 2013, as the company's 15th store and first in Ohio.

The 11,400-square-foot store, on The Strand West, included a 24-seat bistro, a salon and a library, in addition to plenty of the company's 18-inch dolls, each with backstories representing historic eras.

The Easton store is the latest of several American Girl stores to close in recent years, following locations in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and others. When the Columbus store closes, eight stores will remain open, according to the company's website.

American Girl, which is owned by Mattel, is the second large tenant to announce it is leaving Easton Town Center in the past month, following Amazon's announcement that it is closing its Easton store after a yearlong run.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: American Girl Doll to skip out of Easton