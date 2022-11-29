U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

American Health Plans Partners with Integrity to Expand Reach and Accelerate Growth

·5 min read

Integrity's cutting-edge technology and best-in-class resources will empower the health coverage-focused telephonic agency to serve more American consumers

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire American Health Plans, a health insurance contact center headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. As part of the acquisition, Joseph Karam, President of American Health Plans, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The child of Lebanese immigrants, Karam inherited a strong work ethic and a determination to pursue the American Dream. With expertise working in contact centers, he founded American Health Plans in 2014. The company has since grown into a leading contact center offering health insurance products, including Medicare and ACA plans, that annually serves more than 25,000 individuals with $125 million in paid premium. Guided by an exceptional management team, American Health Plans thoroughly assesses client needs to help clients obtain the right coverage, then submits and services applications.

"Joseph Karam has proven that hard work, ingenuity and genuine care for others makes a big difference in achieving success in this industry," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Just like Integrity, American Health Plans is committed to making it easier for consumers to learn about and access the health insurance products they need in a way that works best for them. This partnership will give Joseph and his team access to cutting-edge technology and resources that will allow them to scale their contact operations to new levels, while enhancing Integrity's already robust telephonic service capabilities. Integrity's comprehensive platform can help Joseph's team expand their reach and ultimately help more Americans feel secure. American Health Plans is on the path to even greater success with Integrity at their side, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Integrity family."

"We know there is a huge need for the services we provide, and we are ready to grow our business to serve as many people as possible," shared Joseph Karam, President of American Health Plans. "Integrity's technology will improve the way we do business — we've been amazed at the impact we've already seen from the Integrity platform. Utilizing MedicareCENTER's quoting, submission and compliance capabilities will enable us to significantly grow our Medicare business. The support services offered by Integrity will increase our capacity to focus on growth strategies, and the employee benefits will bolster our recruiting abilities. The story of our company is truly the embodiment of the American Dream, and today our future looks brighter than ever."

American Health Plans joins a fast-growing team of leading companies who have experienced the "Integrity Effect" of multifaceted growth through partnership. The Integrity partner network is impacting all aspects of insurance and financial services through the design and implementation of innovative solutions that protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. By collaborating and sharing best practices, this nationwide group of industry trailblazers is helping more consumers plan for the good days ahead.

In addition, American Health Plans gains access to extensive resources that amplify growth and pave the way for product diversification. The Integrity insurtech platform offers industry-leading technology and resources, including the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, detailed customer relationship management systems, world-class marketing and advertising guidance, as well as MarketingCENTER, an exclusive library of on-demand, customizable and compliant marketing assets. Integrity's robust system of shared services reduces time-consuming administrative responsibilities. American Health Plans will receive support in areas such as Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, accounting, legal and compliance.

To add to these benefits, American Health Plans also gains the opportunity to offer employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our team is the core of our business and I want to give those I work alongside every opportunity to succeed," continued Karam. "The Employee Ownership Plan is a huge win for our employees. Being able to share in company ownership shows our team how valuable their contributions are to our success every day."

For more information about American Health Plans and its partnership with Integrity, please view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AmericanHealthPlans.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About American Health Plans

American Health Plans is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and specializes in ACA, Medicare, life insurance, group health and ancillary coverage. American Health Plans helps and services thousands of Americans across the country with their health insurance needs, primarily by phone, in a quick, easy and seamless process. American Health Plans also trains and services agents across the country. For more information, visit www.americanhealthplansinsurance.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-health-plans-partners-with-integrity-to-expand-reach-and-accelerate-growth-301688987.html

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

