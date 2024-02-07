American Healthcare REIT Opens 7% Higher After $672 Million IPO

(Bloomberg) -- American Healthcare REIT Inc. shares debuted about 7.1% higher than their initial public offering price, after the firm’s $672 million issue added to a run of modest performances among US first-time share sales this year.

The Irvine, California-based senior housing and assisted living property firm’s stock opened at $12.85 each, after the firm sold 56 million shares for $12 each on Tuesday, the bottom of a marketed range. The shares were up 6.2% to $12.75 each at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $1.6 billion.

The self-managed REIT follows KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. and Amer Sports Inc. last month in testing whether a two-year IPO drought in the US is finally coming to an end. BrightSpring’s shares sold for $2 below the marketed range in its $693 million IPO and have since fallen 11%. Amer Sports raised $1.37 billion after pricing its shares $3 below its market range, though the stock has since climbed more than 13%.

The IPO is one of a varied group that includes a biotechnology firm and a Mexican grocery chain. Those listings are set to raise well in excess of $1 billion, which would make this week the fourth week in a row to hit that mark.

American Healthcare, which announced in 2022 that it had filed for an IPO, plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt, the filings show.

The investment vehicle acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of properties such as medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and hospitals, according to its filings. It has almost 300 properties in states including Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Missouri, and valued its assets at about $4.6 billion as of Sept. 30. It also has properties in the UK and the Isle of Man.

The offering is being led by Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley. American Healthcare’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AHR.

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.

