American Healthcare REIT Seeking $700 Million in NYSE IPO

(Bloomberg) -- American Healthcare REIT Inc. is seeking to raise about $700 million in an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Irvine, California-based senior housing and assisted living property owner could start gauging investor interest in the listing as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The company is a non-traded REIT, which is required to make regular filings and only infrequently trades over the counter.

Details of the IPO such as size and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for American Healthcare REIT declined to comment.

The self-managed real estate investment trust’s IPO is set to be among the first batch of listings testing the still-nascent rebound in the IPO market. They include KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc., which is aiming to raise as much as $1.36 billion from the sale of shares and convertible securities as soon as Jan. 25.

American Healthcare REIT announced in 2022 that it had filed for an IPO. The firm is working with Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Citigroup Inc. on the share sale, according to a preliminary filing. Proceeds from the IPO will be used to reduce existing debt and to fund potential property acquisitions, the filing shows.

The investment vehicle acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of properties such as medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and hospitals, according to the filing. It has nearly 300 properties in states including Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Missouri, and values its assets at about $4.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023, the filing shows. It also has properties in the UK and the Isle of Man.

The shares are set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AHR.

