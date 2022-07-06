U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,845.08
    +13.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,037.68
    +69.86 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.85
    +39.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.55
    -13.78 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.19
    -0.34 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    -0.0081 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8410
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,465.11
    +184.92 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.40
    +4.88 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMH
    Watchlist
  • AMH-PG
  • AMH-PH

CALABASAS, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)
(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

Live conference call


Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay


Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13731291#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"

Date accessible through:

August 19, 2022

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. Recent achievements include being named a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in select submarkets in 22 states. Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Nicholas Fromm
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent
Media Relations
Megan Grabos
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: media@ah4r.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301581845.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent