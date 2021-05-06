U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.42
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.91
    -0.72 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    +31.50 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    27.47
    +0.97 (+3.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0820
    -0.1070 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,177.36
    -580.39 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,460.18
    -11.23 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

American Homes 4 Rent Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·28 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALABASAS, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)
(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

Highlights

  • Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 8.8% to $312.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $287.3 million for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $30.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $20.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 8.5% to $0.32 per FFO share and unit for the first quarter of 2021 from $0.29 per FFO share and unit for the first quarter of 2020 and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Adjusted FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 8.9% to $0.29 per FFO share and unit for the first quarter of 2021 from $0.26 per FFO share and unit for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Core Net Operating Income ("Core NOI") from Same-Home properties increased by 4.0% year-over-year for the first quarter of 2021.

  • Continued to experience record demand with a Same-Home portfolio Average Occupied Days Percentage of 97.3% in the first quarter of 2021, while achieving 10.0% rental rate growth on new leases, which accelerated further in April to an Average Occupied Days Percentage in the high 97% range while achieving over 11% rental rate growth on new leases.

  • Subsequent to quarter end, closed a $1.25 billion sustainability-linked credit facility, which amends the Company's existing credit facility and provides for expanded revolving capacity and lower borrowing cost.

  • Subsequent to quarter end, announced the Company's intent to redeem all outstanding shares of the 6.500% Series D and 6.350% Series E perpetual preferred shares.

  • Raised Full Year 2021 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders guidance midpoint by $0.02 per share and unit to $1.27, representing anticipated full year growth of 9.5% over prior year.

"We are off to a strong start this year with quarterly Core FFO growth of 8.5%, which reflects our high-growth trajectory and record leasing results that continued strengthening into April," stated David Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's Chief Executive Officer. "In an undersupplied market, we are providing access to high-quality, Class A homes and leveraging the benefits of our one-of-a-kind development program to help meet our country's housing needs. Thanks to our team's hard work and based on our ability to capitalize on the strong operating environment, coupled with our recently announced plan to accretively redeem our series D and E preferred shares, we are increasing the midpoint of our full year Core FFO guidance to $1.27 per share, which now represents 9.5% anticipated year-over-year growth."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $30.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $20.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in the Company's portfolio, higher occupancy and higher rental rates, as well as an increase in gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net, partially offset by increased uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 8.8% to $312.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $287.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in our average occupied portfolio which grew to 51,648 homes for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 48,898 homes for the first quarter of 2020, as well as higher rental rates, partially offset by increased uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core NOI from our total portfolio increased 9.0% to $171.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $157.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. This growth was driven by a 7.9% increase in core revenues resulting from a larger number of occupied properties and higher rental rates, partially offset by an increase in uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 5.8% increase in core property operating expenses.

For the Company's Same-Home portfolio, rents from single-family properties increased 5.6% to $237.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $225.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, which was driven by a 3.3% increase in Average Monthly Realized Rent per property and a 210 basis point increase in Average Occupied Days Percentage. This growth was (i) further benefited by 30 basis points of contribution from higher fees and (ii) partially offset by 190 basis points of drag from increased uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in 4.0% growth in core revenues from Same-Home properties. Core property operating expenses from Same-Home properties increased 4.0% to $83.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $80.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. As a result, Core NOI from Same-Home properties increased 4.0% to $152.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $146.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $116.9 million, or $0.32 per FFO share and unit, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $103.1 million, or $0.29 per FFO share and unit, for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $106.3 million, or $0.29 per FFO share and unit, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $93.5 million, or $0.26 per FFO share and unit, for the first quarter of 2020. These improvements were primarily attributable to growth in the Company's portfolio and a larger number of occupied properties as well as higher rental rates, partially offset by $4.9 million of negative financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic including $4.5 million of increased uncollectible rents and $0.4 million of increased uncollectible tenant reimbursements.

Collections Update

Collections have continued to remain resilient throughout the pandemic with the Company recognizing bad debt on 2.5% of its first quarter 2021 rental billings. Additionally, collections of April 2021 rental billings continue to remain consistent with pandemic payment histories within the same time frame.

Portfolio

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had an occupancy percentage of 97.5%, compared to 97.0% as of December 31, 2020. The occupancy percentage on Same-Home properties was 98.1% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 97.6% as of December 31, 2020.

Investments

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 53,984 homes, compared to 53,584 homes as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 400 homes during the first quarter of 2021, which included 299 newly constructed properties delivered through our AMH Development Program and 281 homes acquired through our National Builder Program and traditional acquisition channel, partially offset by 180 homes sold. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 636 properties held for sale, compared to 711 properties as of December 31, 2020. Also, as of March 31, 2021, the Company had an additional 1,383 properties held in unconsolidated joint ventures, representing a net increase of 90 properties, compared to 1,293 properties held in unconsolidated joint ventures as of December 31, 2020.

Capital Activities, Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $75.2 million and had total outstanding debt of $2.9 billion, excluding unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.3% and a weighted-average term to maturity of 11.6 years. The Company had $80.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $800.0 million revolving credit facility at the end of the quarter. Additionally, the Company has no debt maturities, other than recurring principal amortization and its revolving credit facility which was amended subsequent to quarter end, until 2024. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company generated $69.3 million of Retained Cash Flow and sold 180 properties generating $46.2 million of net proceeds.

On April 15, 2021, the Company closed a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility, amending its existing $800 million revolving credit facility. The amended revolving credit facility provides for expanded borrowing capacity to continue to support the Company's growth initiatives, reflects a more favorable pricing grid based on current market conditions, and includes a sustainability component based upon third-party performance measures through which overall pricing can further improve if the Company meets certain targets. The interest rate on the amended revolving credit facility is at either LIBOR plus a margin ranging from 0.725% to 1.45% or a base rate (determined according to the greater of a prime rate, federal funds rate plus 0.5% or daily LIBOR rate plus 1.0%) plus a margin ranging from 0.00% to 0.45%. In each case the actual margin is determined based on the Company's credit ratings in effect from time to time. The amended revolving credit facility matures on April 15, 2025, with two six-month extension options at the Company's election if certain conditions are met.

2021 Guidance

The Company is providing revised 2021 guidance based on its current and expected views of the single-family rental market and general economic conditions. However, the extent to which the pandemic may continue to impact us and our residents will continue to depend on future developments. These include resurgences, new variants or strains, impact of government regulations, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine distribution, vaccine adoption rates and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. We will continue to monitor these events which may result in future revisions to our guidance estimates.

Guidance Summary


Full Year 2021


Previous Guidance


Current Guidance

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$1.22 - $1.28


$1.24 - $1.30

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders growth

5.2% - 10.3%


6.9% - 12.1%





Same-Home




Core revenues growth

3.25% - 4.75%


3.75% - 4.75%

Core property operating expenses growth

4.00% - 5.50%


4.00% - 5.50%

Core NOI growth

2.75% - 4.25%


3.25% - 4.75%

Changes to Full Year 2021 guidance:

  • $0.01 reflecting strengthened operational outlook primarily in core revenues driven by strong occupancy and leasing results in both our Same-Home and Non-Same-Home portfolios.

  • $0.01 reflecting partial year benefit from the anticipated refinancing of the 6.500% Series D and 6.350% Series E preferred shares.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measures of net income or loss, total revenues and property operating expenses, or a reconciliation of the above-listed forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures because we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, net gain or loss on sales and impairment of single-family properties, casualty loss, Non-Same-Home revenues and Non-Same-Home property operating expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on our GAAP results for the guidance period.

Additional Information

A copy of the Company's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package and this press release are available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and to provide an update on its business. The domestic dial-in number is (877) 451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) and the international dial-in number is (201) 389-0879 (passcode not required). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link at www.americanhomes4rent.com, under "Investor relations." A replay of the conference call may be accessed through Friday, May 21, 2021 by calling (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (international), replay passcode number 13718331#, or by using the link at www.americanhomes4rent.com, under "Investor relations."

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2021, we owned 53,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying Supplemental Information Package contain "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to beliefs, expectations or intentions and similar statements concerning matters that are not of historical fact and are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "plan," "goal," "outlook," "guidance" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, our 2021 Guidance, our expectations with respect to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our belief that our acquisition and homebuilding programs will result in continued growth and the estimated timing of our development deliveries set forth in the Supplemental Information Package. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the Company's management considers these expectations to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations, unless required by applicable law. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, our tenants, the real estate market, the global economy and the financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, including resurgences, new variants or strains, impact of government regulations, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine distribution, vaccine adoption rates and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

American Homes 4 Rent

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


(Unaudited)



Assets




Single-family properties:




Land

$

1,860,879



$

1,836,798


Buildings and improvements

8,301,797



8,163,023


Single-family properties in operation

10,162,676



9,999,821


Less: accumulated depreciation

(1,832,510)



(1,754,433)


Single-family properties in operation, net

8,330,166



8,245,388


Single-family properties under development and development land

554,765



510,365


Single-family properties held for sale, net

115,994



129,026


Total real estate assets, net

9,000,925



8,884,779


Cash and cash equivalents

75,237



137,060


Restricted cash

136,867



128,017


Rent and other receivables

49,714



41,544


Escrow deposits, prepaid expenses and other assets

177,936



163,171


Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

100,077



93,109


Asset-backed securitization certificates

25,666



25,666


Goodwill

120,279



120,279


Total assets

$

9,686,701



$

9,593,625






Liabilities




Revolving credit facility

$

80,000



$


Asset-backed securitizations, net

1,922,734



1,927,607


Unsecured senior notes, net

890,143



889,805


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

307,644



298,949


Amounts payable to affiliates



4,834


Total liabilities

3,200,521



3,121,195






Commitments and contingencies








Equity




Shareholders' equity:




Class A common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 316,617,810 and 316,021,385 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

3,166



3,160


Class B common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 635,075 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

6



6


Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,350,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

354



354


Additional paid-in capital

6,234,456



6,223,256


Accumulated deficit

(445,103)



(443,522)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,576



5,840


Total shareholders' equity

5,806,455



5,789,094


Noncontrolling interest

679,725



683,336


Total equity

6,486,180



6,472,430






Total liabilities and equity

$

9,686,701



$

9,593,625


American Homes 4 Rent

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2021


2020

Rents and other single-family property revenues

$

312,573



$

287,342






Expenses:




Property operating expenses

118,694



107,497


Property management expenses

23,699



23,276


General and administrative expense

15,205



11,266


Interest expense

28,005



29,715


Acquisition and other transaction costs

4,846



2,147


Depreciation and amortization

90,071



82,821


Total expenses

280,520



256,722






Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net

16,069



6,319


Other income and expense, net

799



588






Net income

48,921



37,527






Noncontrolling interest

4,925



3,501


Dividends on preferred shares

13,782



13,782






Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

30,214



$

20,244






Weighted-average common shares outstanding:




Basic

316,982,460



300,813,069


Diluted

317,441,397



301,305,068






Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:




Basic

$

0.10



$

0.07


Diluted

$

0.09



$

0.07


Defined Terms

Average Monthly Realized Rent
For the related period, Average Monthly Realized Rent is calculated as the lease component of rents and other single-family property revenues (i.e., rents from single-family properties) divided by the product of (a) number of properties and (b) Average Occupied Days Percentage, divided by the number of months. For properties partially owned during the period, this calculation is adjusted to reflect the number of days of ownership.

Average Occupied Days Percentage
The number of days a property is occupied in the period divided by the total number of days the property is owned during the same period after initially being placed in-service. This calculation excludes properties classified as held for sale.

Occupied Property
A property is classified as occupied upon commencement (i.e., start date) of a lease agreement, which can occur contemporaneously with or subsequent to execution (i.e., signature).

Recurring Capital Expenditures
For our Same-Home portfolio, Recurring Capital Expenditures includes replacement costs and other capital expenditures recorded during the period that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties. For our total portfolio, we calculate Recurring Capital Expenditures by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

Same-Home Property
A property is classified as Same-Home if it has been stabilized longer than 90 days prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented under comparison. A property is removed from Same-Home if it has been classified as held for sale or has been taken out of service as a result of a casualty loss.

Stabilized Property
A property acquired individually (i.e., not through a bulk purchase) is classified as stabilized once it has been renovated by the Company or newly constructed and then initially leased or available for rent for a period greater than 90 days. Properties acquired through a bulk purchase are first considered non-stabilized, as an entire group, until (1) we have owned them for an adequate period of time to allow for complete on-boarding to our operating platform, and (2) a substantial portion of the properties have experienced tenant turnover at least once under our ownership, providing the opportunity for renovations and improvements to meet our property standards. After such time has passed, properties acquired through a bulk purchase are then evaluated on an individual property basis under our standard stabilization criteria.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package include Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders ("FFO attributable to common share and unit holders"), Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Retained Cash Flow, Core NOI, Same-Home Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our financial performance and are widely used in the REIT industry. Because other REITs may not compute these financial measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs. In addition, these metrics are not substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, as measures of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in the First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package.

Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow

The following is a reconciliation of net income or loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data):


For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

30,214



$

20,244


Adjustments:




Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership

4,925



3,501


Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net

(16,069)



(6,319)


Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

382



238


Depreciation and amortization

90,071



82,821


Less: depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets

(2,788)



(2,064)


FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$

106,735



$

98,421


Adjustments:




Acquisition, other transaction costs and other

4,846



2,852


Noncash share-based compensation - general and administrative

4,342



1,369


Noncash share-based compensation - property management

999



439


Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (1)

$

116,922



$

103,081


Recurring Capital Expenditures

(9,651)



(8,711)


Leasing costs

(975)



(910)


Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (1)

$

106,296



$

93,460


Common distributions

(36,967)



(17,690)


Retained Cash Flow

$

69,329



$

75,770






Per FFO share and unit:




FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$

0.29



$

0.28


Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (1)

$

0.32



$

0.29


Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (1)

$

0.29



$

0.26






Weighted-average FFO shares and units:




Common shares outstanding

316,982,460



300,813,069


Share-based compensation plan (2)

756,539



720,386


Operating partnership units

51,664,757



52,026,980


Total weighted-average FFO shares and units

369,403,756



353,560,435




(1)

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders include $4.5 million of increased uncollectible rents and $0.4 million of increased uncollectible tenant reimbursements during the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(2)

Reflects the effect of potentially dilutive securities issuable upon the assumed vesting/exercise of restricted stock units and stock options.

FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate in accordance with the definition approved by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, which defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from sales or impairment of real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) acquisition and other transaction costs incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations, (2) noncash share-based compensation expense, (3) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to the impacted single-family properties, and (4) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) Recurring Capital Expenditures that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties and (2) capitalized leasing costs incurred during the period. As a portion of our homes are recently developed, acquired and/or renovated, we estimate Recurring Capital Expenditures for our entire portfolio by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home Property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

We present FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, because we consider this metric to be an important measure of the performance of real estate companies, as do many investors and analysts in evaluating the Company. We believe that FFO attributable to common share and unit holders provides useful information to investors because this metric excludes depreciation, which is included in computing net income and assumes the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions and in response to inflation. We also believe that Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, provide useful information to investors because they allow investors to compare our operating performance to prior reporting periods without the effect of certain items that, by nature, are not comparable from period to period.

FFO shares and units include weighted-average common shares and operating partnership units outstanding, as well as potentially dilutive securities.

Retained Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is helpful as a supplemental measure in assessing the Company's liquidity. This metric is computed by reducing Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders by common distributions.

FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow are not substitutes for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. These metrics also are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund future cash needs. Because other REITs may not compute these measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs.

Core Net Operating Income

Core NOI, which we also present separately for our Same-Home portfolio, is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that we define as core revenues, which is calculated as rents and other single-family property revenues, excluding expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs, less core property operating expenses, which is calculated as property operating and property management expenses, excluding noncash share-based compensation expense and expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs.

Core NOI also excludes (1) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt, (2) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to the impacted single-family properties, (3) gains and losses from sales or impairments of single-family properties and other, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) acquisition and other transaction costs incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations, (6) noncash share-based compensation expense, (7) interest expense, (8) general and administrative expense, and (9) other income and expense, net. We believe Core NOI provides useful information to investors about the operating performance of our single-family properties without the impact of certain operating expenses that are reimbursed through tenant charge-backs. We further adjust Core NOI for our Same-Home portfolio by subtracting Recurring Capital Expenditures to calculate Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures, which we believe provides useful information to investors because it more fully reflects our operating performance after the impact of all property-level expenditures, regardless of whether they are capitalized or expensed.

Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures should be considered only as supplements to net income or loss as a measure of our performance and should not be used as measures of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Additionally, these metrics should not be used as substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities (as computed in accordance with GAAP).

The following are reconciliations of core revenues, Same-Home core revenues, core property operating expenses, Same-Home core property operating expenses, Core NOI, Same-Home Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures to their respective GAAP metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands):


For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Core revenues and Same-Home core revenues




Rents and other single-family property revenues

$

312,573



$

287,342


Tenant charge-backs

(45,795)



(40,013)


Core revenues

266,778



247,329


Less: Non-Same-Home core revenues

30,760



20,430


Same-Home core revenues

$

236,018



$

226,899




Core property operating expenses and Same-Home core property operating expenses

Property operating expenses

$

118,694



$

107,497


Property management expenses

23,699



23,276


Noncash share-based compensation - property management

(999)



(439)


Expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs

(45,795)



(40,013)


Core property operating expenses

95,599



90,321


Less: Non-Same-Home core property operating expenses

12,274



10,193


Same-Home core property operating expenses

$

83,325



$

80,128




Core NOI, Same-Home Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures

Net income

$

48,921



$

37,527


Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net

(16,069)



(6,319)


Depreciation and amortization

90,071



82,821


Acquisition and other transaction costs

4,846



2,147


Noncash share-based compensation - property management

999



439


Interest expense

28,005



29,715


General and administrative expense

15,205



11,266


Other income and expense, net

(799)



(588)


Core NOI

171,179



157,008


Less: Non-Same-Home Core NOI

18,486



10,237


Same-Home Core NOI

152,693



146,771


Less: Same-Home Recurring Capital Expenditures

8,697



8,362


Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures

$

143,996



$

138,409


Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-and-operating-results-301286134.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Recommended Stories

  • BOE Foresees Biggest U.K. Spending Boom Since Thatcher Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister -- to help power a strong economic rebound after the pandemic.Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said they expect consumers to use up 10% of the savings glut built during lockdowns, double the pace previously forecast. The central bank also sees the U.K.’s economic output recouping losses by the end of this year instead of in early 2022.While the BOE on Thursday opted to slow emergency bond buying, in tune with a shift by some global counterparts toward deescalating monetary stimulus, policy makers insisted this isn’t a switch in stance. However, the strength of the recovery did lead outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to end purchases sooner.The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.“This growing confidence in the recovery has enabled the bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases,” James Smith, an economist at ING, wrote in a report. While that shouldn’t come as a “huge surprise,” he said “the next question is how –- and when –- the Bank of England will enter a formal tightening cycle.”Officials remain confident that the recovery won’t spur a sustained spike in inflation, although they see the risk of that as more balanced than before.The central bank estimates consumers accumulated more than 200 billion pounds ($278 billion) during the pandemic, more than the 125 billion pounds estimated in November, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of England delivered a big forecast upgrade today as well as a slowdown in bond purchases and a dissenting vote from its outgoing chief economist. All of that suggests increasing confidence about the economic outlook.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for full REACT.The figures help explain the BOE’s bullish outlook for economic growth this year after pandemic lockdowns caused the worst recession in three centuries. It now sees the economy expanding 7.25% this year, with unemployment peaking at only 5.4%, rather than 7.8% as previously predicted.“The impact of restrictions on activity appears to have been smaller than anticipated, as households and companies have adapted,” Bailey told reporters.But Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE in June, voted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds from the present total of 150 billion pounds, meaning the program would finish in August rather than at the end of the year.“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.The BOE did reduce the pace it buys government debt to 3.4 billion pounds a week, 1 billion pounds lower than the previous amount, though officials cautioned not to read too much into that tweak.Still, the more optimistic outlook may put the institution in a vanguard of global central banks starting to contemplate an end to crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies about how long to keep emergency life support flowing.“The BOE is already positioning itself at the hawkish end of the central bank spectrum,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists wrote in a report. “The Bank of Canada has started tapering, but has no end-date for purchases, while the U.S. Fed is not expected to start tapering until the end of the year.”Vivek Paul, the U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, cautioned that the sunnier outlook isn’t a promise of sustainable expansion over time.“It would be a mistake to extrapolate from eye-watering growth rates inthe near term to stronger growth in the future,” he said. “After all, this is a restart, not a recovery.”(Updates with economists’ comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England slows bond-buying, sees economy bouncing back more quickly

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England slowed the pace of its trillion dollar stimulus program and forecast a faster recovery for Britain from the coronavirus slump on Thursday, but stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Governor Andrew Bailey said it was good news that the economy looked set for a stronger recovery than previously forecast, with less unemployment.

  • US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • Dow Average Hits Record Before Friday’s Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as data showing the world’s largest economy is strengthening overshadowed inflation worries, with investors awaiting Friday’s jobs report. The dollar retreated.The S&P 500 closed near session highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record. China’s shares traded in New York briefly extended losses after Bloomberg News reported the Biden administration is likely to preserve limits on U.S. investments in certain companies from the Asian nation. In late trading, Beyond Meat Inc. slumped as the maker of plant-based meat substitutes reported disappointing sales, and Peloton Interactive Inc. whipsawed as investors assessed its results.Read: Fed Says Asset Prices May Be Vulnerable If Risk Appetite FallsApplications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as labor market conditions continued to improve and the economy reopened more broadly. Separate data highlighted a rebound in productivity as the pace of output exceeded a pickup in hours worked. Economists predict the upcoming employment report will show the U.S. added about 1 million jobs in April.“With jobless claims hitting a pandemic-era low, anticipation for the full jobs picture tomorrow mounts,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Today’s read is another proof point that we’re one step closer to full economic recovery. As we see some serious momentum building on the jobs front, all eyes will be on how this plays into action taken by the Fed.”After closing at a fresh high on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Transportation Average -- considered a barometer of economy activity -- surged 25% above its 200-day moving average. The move could be “perceived as indicative of strength likely to continue in the broader equity market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2062The British pound was little changed at $1.3893The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.07 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 1.7% to $1,815 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VW Raises Full-Year Outlook, Warns on Growing Chip Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG raised its earnings outlook after a strong start to the year, while cautioning that the semiconductor shortage rippling through the industry will become more pronounced in the second quarter.Operating return on sales is forecast at 5.5% to 7% this year, compared with a previous range of 5% to 6.5%, Europe’s largest automaker said Thursday in a statement. VW also raised its projection for net cash flow and net liquidity.“We started the year with great momentum and are on a strong operational course,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said in the release.While demand has rebounded across the industry, manufacturers are now grappling with an acute chip shortage that’s forcing them to halt production lines and prioritize some vehicles. Diess said the company will feel more pain in the second quarter and that some lines will stop “for a few days, a few weeks,” though the fallout won’t be as pronounced as with some rivals.VW shares reversed initial gains and traded down 2.5% in Frankfurt, valuing the manufacturer at 120.6 billion euros ($145 billion).Daily BattleStellantis NV warned this week that the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, while Ford Motor Co. has forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies.“We’re fighting day by day,” Diess said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We’re doing everything to keep production running.”Still, the fallout from the disruptions might lower VW’s second-quarter return on sales to about 5%, down from 7.7% in the first three months, he said during a call with analysts.VW is at a pivotal moment in getting its electric-car push off the ground and narrow the gap to Tesla Inc. Among the new models this year are the VW ID.4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron, two crossovers about the size of Tesla’s popular Model Y, as part of the industry’s largest rollout of electric cars. Diess said that electric vehicles are actually less affected by the chip shortage, supporting the company’s efforts to tilt production more into that space.Two months after mapping out plans to build six battery factories in Europe VW is still in talks with potential partners and governments over possible partnerships to finance the projects. Decisions could be made “in the next couple of months” and include initial public offerings of “some of the activities,” Diess said. First-quarter operating profit surged to 4.8 billion euros from 900 million euros last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered showrooms and factory floors. The group’s Audi and Porsche premium brand continued to be largest profit contributors, accounting for just over half of the group’s earnings with 2.58 billion euros combined.The German carmaker targets becoming the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest and is allocating substantial financial and management firepower to boost software expertise under a new unit named Cariad. VW’s shares have soared since Diess wooed investors in March with back-to-back briefings on standardizing key technologies across VW’s 12 brands for scale effects that’ll likely elude both Tesla and established automakers.Steel PricesThe recovery in demand is helping to fuel VW’s costly electric plans. Total deliveries during the first quarter jumped 21% to 2.43 million vehicles, mainly driven by a surge in China. Deliveries of electrified models more than doubled to 133,300 vehicles, of which 59,900 were battery electric vehicle and the remainder plug-in hybrids.The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has targeted selling roughly 600,000 purely battery-powered cars this year and is “fully on track” to comply with tightening European emission rules, Diess said.Besides the semiconductor shortage, rising prices for raw materials from steel to precious metals are also taking their toll on the car industry, Diess said. “Finding new sources, that’s going to be a challenge for 2021 for sure,” Diess said. “Demand is rising for everyone, and supply is constrained.”(Updates with comments from analyst call in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Slips With Uneven Global Demand Rebound Tempering Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as the coronavirus crisis in India and a slowing demand rebound in the U.S. highlighted the uneven nature of the global recovery.Futures in New York fell 1.4% Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high earlier in the week. While signs of rising oil consumption have put prices on track for a weekly gain, spiking Covid-19 cases in major crude importer India is capping gains. At the same time, U.S. gasoline consumption slipped for a second straight week.“What’s keeping the market from going higher are these Covid-19 issues in several countries along with not quite enough of a demand rebound here in the U.S. to juice prices toward that $70-a-barrel mark,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital LLC.Despite near-term concerns, oil has rallied more than 30% this year as key economies including the U.S. and China rebound from the depths of the pandemic. Spain’s Cepsa is restarting a processing unit that was previously idled, while U.S. refineries are running at five-year average levels for the first time since the pandemic began. The strength in crude has helped drive the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest level in almost a decade.The promise of a summer travel boost is also keeping prices supported, said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “With Memorial Day weekend so close here, the gasoline demand scenario is just too strong to see crude oil fall apart.”Elsewhere, Japan plans to extend a state of emergency brought on by Covid until the end of the month, local media reported. The country’s capital, Tokyo, had wanted to extend it in a bid to stem a surge in infections ahead of hosting the Olympics from July.Beyond headline crude prices, the market’s underlying structure has weakened in recent sessions. The backwardation between Brent’s two nearest contracts -- which signals tightening supplies -- has narrowed since the end of last week. The backwardation in WTI’s so-called prompt spread has also softened compared to last Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange slumped 6% to $256.76 on Thursday, dropping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares just above the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, each sank at least 3.8%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 4.2% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 14%.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off—and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • There are two very real reasons Ethereum is taking off

    The crypto run this time has two features the 2017 version didn’t—institutional adoption and actual applications.