U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.34
    -96.09 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.01
    -559.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,119.43
    -478.54 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.17
    -84.21 (-3.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.32
    +0.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.50
    -27.40 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    27.46
    -0.47 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4013
    -0.0128 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.2540
    +0.3720 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,442.64
    -353.89 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.36
    -26.30 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

American Homes 4 Rent Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·34 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)
(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

Highlights

  • Total revenues increased 5.4% to $299.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $284.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $27.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $23.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 7.3% to $0.31 per FFO share and unit for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $0.29 per FFO share and unit for the fourth quarter of 2019 and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Adjusted FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 7.9% to $0.28 per FFO share and unit for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $0.26 per FFO share and unit for the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Core Net Operating Income ("Core NOI") from Same-Home properties increased by 3.2% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Record demand drove all-time high leasing results with Same-Home portfolio Average Occupied Days Percentage of 97.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while achieving 7.6% rental rate growth on new leases.

  • Doubled common share dividend to $0.10 in the first quarter of 2021, the first increase since distribution initiation in 2013.

"American Homes 4 Rent closed out 2020 with record breaking results, generating over 7% year-over-year growth in fourth quarter Core FFO per share and unit," stated David Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's Chief Executive Officer. "I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and performance this year, which has provided us with unprecedented momentum as we enter 2021. Our differentiated strategy which combines a best-in-class operating platform, the nation's leading single-family rental home builder and an investment grade balance sheet truly sets us apart, as demonstrated by our accelerating 2021 Core FFO growth expectation of nearly 8%. And when coupled with our growing dividend, which we are doubling in the first quarter of 2021, we believe we are positioned to continue producing outsized total shareholder returns for years to come."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $27.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $23.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This improvement was primarily attributable to growth in the Company's portfolio and higher occupancy, as well as higher rental rates, offset in part by increased uncollectible rents and tenant utility reimbursements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenues increased 5.4% to $299.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $284.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in our average occupied portfolio which grew to 51,181 homes for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 48,818 homes for the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as higher rental rates, partially offset by an increase in uncollectible rents and tenant utility reimbursements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core NOI from our total portfolio increased 7.1% to $168.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $157.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This growth was driven by a 6.5% increase in core revenues resulting from a larger number of occupied properties and higher rental rates, partially offset by an increase in uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 5.4% increase in core property operating expenses.

For the Company's Same-Home portfolio, rents from single-family properties increased 4.8% to $220.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $210.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was driven by a 2.6% increase in Average Monthly Realized Rent per property and a 210 basis point increase in Average Occupied Days Percentage. This growth was (i) further benefited by 30 basis points of contribution from higher fees and (ii) partially offset by 160 basis points of drag from increased uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in 3.5% growth in core revenues from Same-Home properties. Core property operating expenses from Same-Home properties increased 4.2% to $77.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $74.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. As a result, Core NOI from Same-Home properties increased 3.2% to $141.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $137.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $113.6 million, or $0.31 per FFO share and unit, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $101.4 million, or $0.29 per FFO share and unit, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $102.8 million, or $0.28 per FFO share and unit, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $91.2 million, or $0.26 per FFO share and unit, for the fourth quarter of 2019. These improvements were primarily attributable to growth in the Company's portfolio and a larger number of occupied properties as well as higher rental rates, partially offset by $3.8 million of negative financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic including $3.6 million of increased uncollectible rents and $0.2 million of increased uncollectible tenant utility reimbursements.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $85.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $85.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to increased uncollectible rents and tenant utility reimbursements related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a noncash write-down included in other expenses associated with the liquidation of legacy joint ventures, which were acquired as part of the American Residential Properties, Inc. merger in February 2016. This decrease was offset in part by growth in the Company's portfolio and higher occupancy, as well as higher rental rates. On a per diluted share basis, the decrease was also attributable to an increase in weighted-average common shares outstanding primarily as a result of our common equity offering in the third quarter of 2020.

Total revenues increased 3.5% to $1.18 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $1.14 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in our average occupied portfolio which grew to 50,065 homes for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 48,687 homes for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as higher rental rates, partially offset by an increase in uncollectible rents and tenant utility reimbursements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core NOI from our total portfolio increased 3.5% to $634.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $612.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This growth was driven by a 4.1% increase in core revenues resulting from a larger number of occupied properties and higher rental rates, partially offset by an increase in uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 5.0% increase in core property operating expenses.

For the Company's Same-Home portfolio, rents from single-family properties increased 4.0% to $867.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $834.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was driven by a 3.0% increase in Average Monthly Realized Rent per property and a 90 basis point increase in Average Occupied Days Percentage. This growth was (i) further benefited by 10 basis points of contribution from higher fees and (ii) partially offset by 130 basis points of drag from increased uncollectible rents related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in 2.8% growth in core revenues from Same-Home properties. Core property operating expenses from Same-Home properties increased 4.3% to $315.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $302.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. As a result, Core NOI from Same-Home properties increased 2.0% to $546.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $535.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $417.6 million, or $1.16 per FFO share and unit, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $392.8 million, or $1.11 per FFO share and unit, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $367.5 million, or $1.02 per FFO share and unit, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $348.7 million, or $0.99 per FFO share and unit, for the year ended December 31, 2019. These improvements were primarily attributable to growth in the Company's portfolio and a larger number of occupied properties as well as higher rental rates, partially offset by the negative financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that relate to (i) the Company's socially responsible decisions between April and July 2020 to waive month-to-month lease premiums and offer zero percent increases on newly signed renewal leases, (ii) waived late fees between April and July 2020, and (iii) $16.1 million of other negative financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic including $12.8 million of increased uncollectible rents, $2.8 million of increased uncollectible tenant utility reimbursements and $0.5 million of increased costs associated with enhanced cleaning and safety protocols. Additionally, due primarily to abnormally high home system usage during stay-at-home orders, we incurred approximately $3.4 million of incremental capital expenditures within Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders that primarily related to HVAC and home system replacements during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Collections Update

Collections continue to remain resilient throughout the pandemic. We have now received 96.7% of fourth quarter 2020 rental billings, which is consistent with pandemic payment histories within the same time frame. Additionally, collections of January 2021 rental billings continue to remain consistent with pandemic payment histories within the same time frame. Collections are reported without application of any existing resident security deposits or adjustment for deferred payment plans.

Portfolio

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had an occupancy percentage of 97.0%, compared to 97.5% as of September 30, 2020. The occupancy percentage on Same-Home properties was 97.6% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 97.8% as of September 30, 2020.

Investments

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 53,584 homes, compared to 53,229 homes as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 355 homes during the fourth quarter of 2020, which included 216 newly constructed properties delivered through our AMH Development Program and 347 homes acquired through our National Builder Program and traditional acquisition channel, partially offset by 188 homes sold and 20 homes contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 711 properties held for sale, compared to 813 properties as of September 30, 2020. Also, as of December 31, 2020, the Company had an additional 1,293 properties held in unconsolidated joint ventures, representing a net increase of 162 properties, compared to 1,131 properties held in unconsolidated joint ventures as of September 30, 2020.

Capital Activities, Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $137.1 million and had total outstanding debt of $2.8 billion, excluding unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4% and a weighted-average term to maturity of 12.1 years. The Company had no outstanding borrowings on its $800.0 million revolving credit facility at the end of the quarter. Additionally, the Company has no debt maturities, other than recurring principal amortization, until 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company generated $84.3 million of Retained Cash Flow and sold 188 properties generating $44.5 million of net proceeds.

2021 Guidance

The Company is providing initial 2021 guidance based on its current and expected views of the single-family rental market and general economic conditions. However, the extent to which the pandemic may continue to impact us and our residents will continue to depend on future developments. These include resurgences, impact of government regulations, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine distribution and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. We will continue to monitor these events which may result in future revisions to our guidance estimates.

Guidance Summary



Full Year 2021

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$1.22 - $1.28

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders growth

5.2% - 10.3%



Same-Home


Core revenues growth (1)

3.25% - 4.75%

Core property operating expenses growth (2)

4.00% - 5.50%

Core NOI growth

2.75% - 4.25%



(1)

Includes full year bad debt assumption of 2.5% - 3.0% of rents from single-family
properties, which contemplates potential uncertainties associated with ongoing
COVID-19 impacts to macro-economic and regulatory environments.

(2)

Comprised of expected property tax growth of 4.0% - 5.0% and all other operating
expenses growth, excluding property taxes, of 4.5% - 5.5%.

Reconciliation of Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders from 2020 to 2021 Guidance Midpoint


Per FFO Share
and Unit

2020 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$

1.16




Same-Home Core NOI

0.06


Non-Same-Home Core NOI (1)

0.06


General and administrative expense

(0.01)


Financing costs (share count and interest)

(0.02)




2021 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders - Guidance Midpoint

$

1.25


2021 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders growth - Guidance Midpoint

7.8

%



(1)

Core FFO growth from Non-Same-Home Core NOI includes (i) contribution from existing properties not included
in the Company's 2021 Same-Home portfolio, including 2020 additions, and (ii) contribution from 2021 wholly-
owned portfolio additions that we expect to range between 2,500 and 2,900 properties, with an investment
between $700.0 million and $900.0 million. In addition, we expect to invest (i) $250.0 million to $350.0 million of
gross joint venture capital that includes 700 to 800 property deliveries and investment into the joint venture land
and development pipeline and (ii) $250.0 million to $350.0 million into our wholly-owned land and development
pipeline.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measures of net income or loss, total revenues and property operating expenses, or a reconciliation of the above-listed forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures because we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, net gain or loss on sales and impairment of single-family properties, casualty loss, Non-Same-Home revenues and Non-Same-Home property operating expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on our GAAP results for the guidance period.

Additional Information

A copy of the Company's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package and this press release are available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and to provide an update on its business. The domestic dial-in number is (877) 451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) and the international dial-in number is (201) 389-0879 (passcode not required). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link at www.americanhomes4rent.com, under "For Investors." A replay of the conference call may be accessed through Friday, March 12, 2021 by calling (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (international), replay passcode number 13715263#, or by using the link at www.americanhomes4rent.com, under "For Investors."

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2020, we owned 53,584 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying Supplemental Information Package contain "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to beliefs, expectations or intentions and similar statements concerning matters that are not of historical fact and are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "plan," "goal," "outlook," "guidance" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, our 2021 Guidance, our expectations with respect to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our belief that our acquisition and homebuilding programs will result in continued growth and the estimated timing of our development deliveries set forth in the Supplemental Information Package. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the Company's management considers these expectations to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations, unless required by applicable law. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, our tenants, the real estate market, the global economy and the financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, including resurgences, impact of government regulations, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine distribution and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.


American Homes 4 Rent

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


(Unaudited)



Assets




Single-family properties:




Land

$

1,836,798



$

1,756,504


Buildings and improvements

8,163,023



7,691,877


Single-family properties in operation

9,999,821



9,448,381


Less: accumulated depreciation

(1,754,433)



(1,462,105)


Single-family properties in operation, net

8,245,388



7,986,276


Single-family properties under development and development land

510,365



355,427


Single-family properties held for sale, net

129,026



209,828


Total real estate assets, net

8,884,779



8,551,531


Cash and cash equivalents

137,060



37,575


Restricted cash

128,017



126,544


Rent and other receivables

41,544



29,618


Escrow deposits, prepaid expenses and other assets

163,171



140,961


Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

93,109



67,935


Asset-backed securitization certificates

25,666



25,666


Goodwill

120,279



120,279


Total assets

$

9,593,625



$

9,100,109






Liabilities




Revolving credit facility

$



$


Asset-backed securitizations, net

1,927,607



1,945,044


Unsecured senior notes, net

889,805



888,453


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

298,949



243,193


Amounts payable to affiliates

4,834



4,629


Total liabilities

3,121,195



3,081,319






Commitments and contingencies








Equity




Shareholders' equity:




Class A common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 316,021,385 and
300,107,599 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

3,160



3,001


Class B common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 635,075 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019)

6



6


Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,350,000 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019)

354



354


Additional paid-in capital

6,223,256



5,790,775


Accumulated deficit

(443,522)



(465,368)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,840



6,658


Total shareholders' equity

5,789,094



5,335,426


Noncontrolling interest

683,336



683,364


Total equity

6,472,430



6,018,790






Total liabilities and equity

$

9,593,625



$

9,100,109



American Homes 4 Rent

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


For the Years Ended
December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



Revenues:








Rents and other single-family property revenues

$

296,551



$

281,465



$

1,172,514



$

1,132,137


Other

2,784



2,545



10,322



11,241


Total revenues

299,335



284,010



1,182,836



1,143,378










Expenses:








Property operating expenses

106,160



102,788



450,267



433,854


Property management expenses

22,380



21,822



89,892



86,908


General and administrative expense

13,188



12,178



48,517



43,206


Interest expense

28,498



31,163



117,038



127,114


Acquisition and other transaction costs

3,579



769



9,298



3,224


Depreciation and amortization

88,500



83,219



343,153



329,293


Other

2,044



1,585



14,036



6,733


Total expenses

264,349



253,524



1,072,201



1,030,332










Gain on sale of single-family properties and other, net

10,356



10,978



44,194



43,873


Loss on early extinguishment of debt







(659)










Net income

45,342



41,464



154,829



156,260










Noncontrolling interest

4,479



4,092



14,455



15,221


Dividends on preferred shares

13,782



13,782



55,128



55,128










Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

27,081



$

23,590



$

85,246



$

85,911










Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

316,424,015



300,724,761



306,613,197



299,415,397


Diluted

316,884,567



301,213,621



307,074,747



299,918,966










Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:








Basic

$

0.09



$

0.08



$

0.28



$

0.29


Diluted

$

0.09



$

0.08



$

0.28



$

0.29


Defined Terms

Average Monthly Realized Rent

For the related period, Average Monthly Realized Rent is calculated as the lease component of rents and other single-family property revenues (i.e., rents from single-family properties) divided by the product of (a) number of properties and (b) Average Occupied Days Percentage, divided by the number of months. For properties partially owned during the period, this calculation is adjusted to reflect the number of days of ownership.

Average Occupied Days Percentage

The number of days a property is occupied in the period divided by the total number of days the property is owned during the same period after initially being placed in-service. This calculation excludes properties classified as held for sale.

Occupied Property

A property is classified as occupied upon commencement (i.e., start date) of a lease agreement, which can occur contemporaneously with or subsequent to execution (i.e., signature).

Recurring Capital Expenditures

For our Same-Home portfolio, Recurring Capital Expenditures includes replacement costs and other capital expenditures recorded during the period that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties. For our total portfolio, we calculate Recurring Capital Expenditures by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

Same-Home Property

A property is classified as Same-Home if it has been stabilized longer than 90 days prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented under comparison. A property is removed from Same-Home if it has been classified as held for sale or has been taken out of service as a result of a casualty loss.

Stabilized Property

A property acquired individually (i.e., not through a bulk purchase) is classified as stabilized once it has been renovated by the Company or newly constructed and then initially leased or available for rent for a period greater than 90 days. Properties acquired through a bulk purchase are first considered non-stabilized, as an entire group, until (1) we have owned them for an adequate period of time to allow for complete on-boarding to our operating platform, and (2) a substantial portion of the properties have experienced tenant turnover at least once under our ownership, providing the opportunity for renovations and improvements to meet our property standards. After such time has passed, properties acquired through a bulk purchase are then evaluated on an individual property basis under our standard stabilization criteria.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package include Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders ("FFO attributable to common share and unit holders"), Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Retained Cash Flow, Core NOI, Same-Home Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our financial performance and are widely used in the REIT industry. Because other REITs may not compute these financial measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs. In addition, these metrics are not substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, as measures of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in the Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package.

Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow

The following is a reconciliation of net income or loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data):


For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


For the Years Ended
December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

27,081



$

23,590



$

85,246



$

85,911


Adjustments:








Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership

4,479



4,092



14,455



15,221


Net (gain) on sale / impairment of single-family properties and other

(10,206)



(10,398)



(38,107)



(40,210)


Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

333



821



1,352



1,797


Depreciation and amortization

88,500



83,219



343,153



329,293


Less: depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets

(2,464)



(2,031)



(9,016)



(7,933)


FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$

107,723



$

99,293



$

397,083



$

384,079


Adjustments:








Acquisition, other transaction costs and other (1)

3,579



769



12,223



3,224


Noncash share-based compensation - general and administrative

1,832



946



6,573



3,466


Noncash share-based compensation - property management

418



353



1,745



1,342


Loss on early extinguishment of debt







659


Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (2)

$

113,552



$

101,361



$

417,624



$

392,770


Recurring Capital Expenditures

(9,756)



(9,332)



(46,048)



(39,997)


Leasing costs

(1,011)



(851)



(4,070)



(4,095)


Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (2)

$

102,785



$

91,178



$

367,506



$

348,678


Common distributions

(18,493)



(17,666)



(72,298)



(70,619)


Retained Cash Flow

$

84,292



$

73,512



$

295,208



$

278,059










Per FFO share and unit:








FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$

0.29



$

0.28



$

1.11



$

1.09


Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (2)

$

0.31



$

0.29



$

1.16



$

1.11


Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders (2)

$

0.28



$

0.26



$

1.02



$

0.99










Weighted-average FFO shares and units:








Common shares outstanding

316,424,015



300,724,761



306,613,197



299,415,397


Share-based compensation plan (3)

764,198



708,131



724,523



686,050


Operating partnership units

51,880,241



52,026,980



51,990,094



53,045,004


Total weighted-average FFO shares and units

369,068,454



353,459,872



359,327,814



353,146,451




(1)

Included in acquisition, other transaction costs and other is a net $2.9 million nonrecurring expense related to a legal matter involving a former employee during the year ended December 31, 2020.

(2)

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders include negative financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that relate to (i) the Company's socially responsible decisions between April and July 2020 to waive month-to-month lease premiums and offer zero percent increases on newly signed renewal leases, (ii) waived late fees between April and July 2020, and (iii) $3.8 million and $16.1 million of other negative financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including $3.6 million and $12.8 million of increased uncollectible rents and $0.2 million and $2.8 million of increased uncollectible tenant utility reimbursements during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Also included is $0.5 million of increased costs associated with enhanced cleaning and safety protocols during the year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, due primarily to abnormally high home system usage during stay-at-home orders, we incurred approximately $3.4 million of incremental capital expenditures within Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders that primarily related to HVAC and home system replacements during the year ended December 31, 2020.

(3)

Reflects the effect of potentially dilutive securities issuable upon the assumed vesting/exercise of restricted stock units and stock options.

FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate in accordance with the definition approved by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, which defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from sales or impairment of real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) acquisition and other transaction costs incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations, (2) noncash share-based compensation expense, (3) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to the impacted single-family properties, and (4) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) Recurring Capital Expenditures that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties and (2) capitalized leasing costs incurred during the period. As a portion of our homes are recently developed, acquired and/or renovated, we estimate Recurring Capital Expenditures for our entire portfolio by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home Property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

We present FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, because we consider this metric to be an important measure of the performance of real estate companies, as do many investors and analysts in evaluating the Company. We believe that FFO attributable to common share and unit holders provides useful information to investors because this metric excludes depreciation, which is included in computing net income and assumes the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions and in response to inflation. We also believe that Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, provide useful information to investors because they allow investors to compare our operating performance to prior reporting periods without the effect of certain items that, by nature, are not comparable from period to period.

FFO shares and units include weighted-average common shares and operating partnership units outstanding, as well as potentially dilutive securities.

Retained Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is helpful as a supplemental measure in assessing the Company's liquidity. This metric is computed by reducing Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders by common distributions.

FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow are not substitutes for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. These metrics also are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund future cash needs. Because other REITs may not compute these measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs.

Core Net Operating Income

Core NOI, which we also present separately for our Same-Home portfolio, is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that we define as core revenues, which is calculated as total revenues, excluding expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs and other revenues, less core property operating expenses, which is calculated as property operating and property management expenses, excluding noncash share-based compensation expense and expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs.

Core NOI also excludes (1) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt, (2) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to the impacted single-family properties, (3) gain or loss on sales of single-family properties and other, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) acquisition and other transaction costs incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations, (6) noncash share-based compensation expense, (7) interest expense, (8) general and administrative expense, (9) other expenses and (10) other revenues. We believe Core NOI provides useful information to investors about the operating performance of our single-family properties without the impact of certain operating expenses that are reimbursed through tenant charge-backs. We further adjust Core NOI for our Same-Home portfolio by subtracting Recurring Capital Expenditures to calculate Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures, which we believe provides useful information to investors because it more fully reflects our operating performance after the impact of all property-level expenditures, regardless of whether they are capitalized or expensed.

Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures should be considered only as supplements to net income or loss as a measure of our performance and should not be used as measures of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Additionally, these metrics should not be used as substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities (as computed in accordance with GAAP).

The following are reconciliations of core revenues, Same-Home core revenues, core property operating expenses, Same-Home core property operating expenses, Core NOI, Same-Home Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures to their respective GAAP metrics for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands):


For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


For the Years Ended
December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Core revenues and Same-Home core revenues








Total revenues

$

299,335



$

284,010



$

1,182,836



$

1,143,378


Tenant charge-backs

(35,430)



(36,290)



(160,807)



(159,851)


Other revenues

(2,784)



(2,545)



(10,322)



(11,241)


Core revenues

261,121



245,175



1,011,707



972,286


Less: Non-Same-Home core revenues

41,867



33,387



149,686



133,746


Same-Home core revenues

$

219,254



$

211,788



$

862,021



$

838,540



Core property operating expenses and Same-Home core property operating expenses





Property operating expenses

$

106,160



$

102,788



$

450,267



$

433,854


Property management expenses

22,380



21,822



89,892



86,908


Noncash share-based compensation - property management

(418)



(353)



(1,745)



(1,342)


Expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs

(35,430)



(36,290)



(160,807)



(159,851)


Core property operating expenses

92,692



87,967



377,607



359,569


Less: Non-Same-Home core property operating expenses

15,226



13,608



61,734



56,627


Same-Home core property operating expenses

$

77,466



$

74,359



$

315,873



$

302,942



Core NOI, Same-Home Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures





Net income

$

45,342



$

41,464



$

154,829



$

156,260


Loss on early extinguishment of debt







659


Gain on sale of single-family properties and other, net

(10,356)



(10,978)



(44,194)



(43,873)


Depreciation and amortization

88,500



83,219



343,153



329,293


Acquisition and other transaction costs

3,579



769



9,298



3,224


Noncash share-based compensation - property management

418



353



1,745



1,342


Interest expense

28,498



31,163



117,038



127,114


General and administrative expense

13,188



12,178



48,517



43,206


Other expenses

2,044



1,585



14,036



6,733


Other revenues

(2,784)



(2,545)



(10,322)



(11,241)


Core NOI

168,429



157,208



634,100



612,717


Less: Non-Same-Home Core NOI

26,641



19,779



87,952



77,119


Same-Home Core NOI

141,788



137,429



546,148



535,598


Less: Same-Home Recurring Capital Expenditures

8,334



7,821



39,763



34,464


Same-Home Core NOI After Capital Expenditures

$

133,454



$

129,608



$

506,385



$

501,134


Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-and-operating-results-301236068.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Recommended Stories

  • Why NVIDIA Shares Stumbled Today, After an Impressive Earnings Report

    The soaring stock was arguably due for a correction, and some investors worry that the end of this cryptocurrency boom could hurt NVIDIA's business.

  • Square Buys $170 Million More Bitcoin, Deepening Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Bitcoin More Popular Than Gold in Australia, Report Finds

    Nearly a quarter of surveyed investors state they plan to hold their investments for more than three years.

  • U.K. Money Manager Starts New Fund to Buy Yuan Bonds in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Stephen Jen, known in investing circles for his “dollar smile” approach to evaluating the greenback, has stepped up his bet on the Chinese currency that’s trying to unseat its U.S. rival in global finance.Jen’s London-based asset manager Eurizon SLJ Capital on Tuesday announced a new bond fund focused on yuan-denominated assets, while another product will buy local-currency debt from emerging-market nations. Eurizon SLJ is part of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s asset management division, which manages about 350 billion euros ($425 billion) across 25 countries, according to its website.The launch comes at a time when yield-seeking investors turn their attention to China’s outperforming economy. Foreign funds are pumping in record cash, adding to their bond holdings at the fastest pace on record in January. And no wonder -- the yield gap between 10-year China and U.S. sovereign notes in December reached the widest ever in data going back to 2005.Part of the appeal of yuan-denominated assets, Jen said, is that China is increasingly being viewed as a haven in times of turmoil -- a role that has long been filled by the dollar and other assets.“In risk-off episodes in the past 20 years, Chinese bonds have reliably rallied,” Jen wrote in an email. There are “very few safe-haven assets that carry any meaningful yield. If we look around the world, all yields have collapsed, making the 3.0-3.5% annual return on sovereign debt in China that much more interesting.”Jen developed the dollar-smile framework in the early 2000s, based around the idea that the greenback tends to appreciate in two scenarios: when crises fuel demand for havens, and when U.S. growth outperforms the rest of the world. While Jen is by no means now abandoning the U.S. currency, his latest move does reflect the yuan’s growing prominence among investors as the country opens up its markets to foreigners.The yuan was little changed at 6.4616 per dollar around noon in Shanghai Wednesday.Higher YieldsThe rising interest in Chinese bonds are twofold: the 10-year government securities offer yields of 3.25%, compared with U.S. equivalents of 1.35% and German bunds at -0.32%. In addition, the assets add diversification to the portfolios of global investors. Foreigners currently hold about 2 trillion yuan of onshore government bonds, or about 4% of the amount outstanding.Still, investors must surmount obstacles to invest in China’s bonds, including strict capital controls. Curbs were tightened at the end of 2016 as a plunging yuan and stock market triggered outflows. Such restrictions are concerning to some funds as the curbs could make it harder for them to repatriate cash overseas. In recent months, however, there are signs that officials are starting to ease controls.Foreign investors bought more than 1 trillion yuan of Chinese bonds in the interbank market last year, the fastest pace on record. Apart from a strong yuan and economic recovery, the inflows were also driven by global index compilers including yuan debt into their major gauges.The long-only Eurizon SLJ Bond Aggregate RMB Fund will be managed by Jen and Monica Wang, and will invest in a diversified set of renminbi-denominated debt traded on the China Interbank Bond Market or in other regulated markets in China and Hong Kong. The Eurizon SLJ Local Emerging Markets Debt Fund will be managed by Yasmine Ravai and Alan Wilson, and will invest in sovereign, credit and derivative bonds issued in local currencies in the 19 emerging markets that make up the JPMorgan GBI EM Global Diversified Index.Both funds will be registered in the U.K.“Given the demographic trend and the need for European/British savers to earn a meaningful risk-adjusted return on their savings, there will continue to be significant demand from this part of the world for higher-yielding investments elsewhere,” Jen said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Moving Lower Against Euro

    EUR/USD is testing the resistance level at 1.2175.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show these sort of gains, some of them are cheap for a reason, and not every reason is a good one. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term winners and those set to come up short? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, chief of the investment firm Citadel, is one of those titans, having turned his college trading – from a PC in his dorm room – into a multi-billion dollar market giant. A look at Griffin’s performance during the coronavirus crisis shows just how successful he can be. In March of last year, when corona knocked the bottom out of the markets, Griffin’s Citadel still brought in a net positive return of 1.7%. And for the year as a whole, Citadel’s revenues totaled $6.7 billion, almost double the previous high in 2018. Turning to Griffin for inspiration, we took a closer look at two penny stocks Griffin’s Citadel made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) We will start with Abeona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on gene and cell therapy. This is a cutting edge field, using the latest genome technology to treat genetic diseases by inserting corrected copies of the DNA directly into affected cells. Abeona has seven drug candidates in the pipeline, with EB-101 and ABO-102 being the furthest along, and of most interest to investors. EB-101 is set to begin a Phase III trial as a treatment for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). This is a disorder of the connective tissue, leaving sufferers prone to serious skin lesions and wounds. The cause is a genetic defect that leaves patients unable to produce the collagen needed to secure the skin layers. If approved, EB-101 would become the first – and only available – treatment for RDEB. Treatment involves using the drug to transplant the affected gene into the patient’s skin cells, which are then themselves transplanted into affected skin areas. In early phase trials, the drug was well tolerated by patients, who showed distinct improvement up to 2 years after treatment. The Phase III trial is now enrolling patients. ABO-102, the next farthest-along drug candidate, is in a Phase I/II study as a treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome, a fatal disease of early childhood. The syndrome is currently untreatable, except by supportive care, and affected children typically survive to age 15. ABO-102 is a gene therapy drug given through a one-time IV infusion. It delivers working copies of the affected gene to the child’s central nervous system, allowing the body to naturally correct the enzyme deficiency behind the disease. Both of these drug candidates have received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe, making governmental assistance available for their development. In addition, they have also received the FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Abeona’s drug pipeline and $2.22 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. This is the stance taken by Griffin. Increasing its stake in the company by a whopping 181%, Citadel snapped up 1.846 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $4.06 million. 5-star analyst Ram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, also counts himself as a fan. Selvaraju has recently published two notes on ABEO, focusing on the potential of both EB-101 and ABO-102. Regarding the first, the analyst notes that the “Following the successful completion of the FDA meeting, Abeona is continuing with all necessary steps to enroll the next patient in the VIITAL study and expects to complete enrollment in 2021… In our view, FDA meeting and resultant feedback bode well for Abeona, since the agency appears to be on board with the company's study design and statistical analysis plan for the VIITAL [Phase III] trial…” Turning to ABO-102, Selvaraju said, “In our view, this data is highly intriguing and bears watching to see if it can be confirmed in a larger patient cohort. From our vantage point, preservation of neurocognitive development in young children with MPS IIIA is likely to be the principal efficacy measure that resonates with regulators.” In line with his optimistic view, Selvaraju rates ABEO a Buy along with a $8 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential twelve-month jump of ~264% could be in the cards. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $6.50, the average price target puts the upside potential at ~188%. (See ABEO stock analysis on TipRanks) Mereo Biopharma (MREO) The second stock we’re looking at, Mereo, is another biopharma company with a focus on rare diseases. Mereo has a large and diverse pipeline, with six drug candidates in various stages of development. The company’s research programs are looking at treatments for solid tumor cancers, ovarian cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among other severe conditions. Griffin is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Griffin’s Citadel picked up 4.097 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $16.3 million. The biggest news for Mereo was the December 17 announcement of a collaboration and license agreement with the California company Ultragenyx for further development of Setrusumab, a candidate undergoing testing as a treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. This incurable condition is usually treated with lifestyle changes and exercise. Setrusumab, however, has shown in Phase 2b studies that it can cause dose-dependent increase in bone formation in affected adults. Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz writes of the Mereo/Ultragenyx partnership: “Although the RARE/MREO deal was unexpected, we are not surprised by the news considering MREO has been looking for a partner and RARE has ample experience developing and launching successful bone agents… We view [the] announcement as a win-win for both RARE and MREO since the two could complement each other’s strengths to bring setrusumab to market.” In light of these comments, Schwartz rates MREO shares as a Buy, and his $8 price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 103%. (To watch Schwartz’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and MREO is one of those. MREO’s is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MREO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • This investment mix beats the S&P 500 — by a mile

    If you want the very best equity portfolio, you’re about to learn what it is and how to put it together. The second outlines the step-by-step process of creating my recommended portfolio. The other articles will tackle how to accumulate investment savings, how much to hold in bonds, and how to plan retirement withdrawals.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Outflows From Coinbase Suggest Institutions Are Buying the Dip

    Big money continues to chase bitcoin on dips, blockchain data shows.

  • Why the RBA Really Doesn’t Appreciate 80-Cent Aussie Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia would really prefer if its currency didn’t trade above 80 U.S. cents, eroding the competitiveness of its exports sector just as the economy is trying to recover from the pandemic.Since its float in December 1983, the Australian dollar has averaged 75.90 cents. Given this history, Australians tend to think that a 7 in front of it is about right; an 8 is getting high, while a 6 means something significant is happening offshore or there are problems at home.“The conversation around the Aussie changes when you leave the 70s,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “The RBA might be dismayed by the break of 0.80 but given the commodity price backing is so strong, they should take some comfort that the A$ doesn’t seem overvalued. It’s a headwind, but they saw worse in 2011-12.”The floating exchange rate acts as the economy’s shock absorber: it slumped to 55 cents in March last year as Covid-induced market turmoil peaked. Since then, it has surged more than 40% as central banks pumped monetary stimulus, authorities suppressed the virus and commodity prices rebounded on a wave of global liquidity and Chinese demand. The currency last hit 80 cents in 2018.“A number as round as 80 cents is a milestone,” said Callow. “You also have the likelihood of options strikes or stop losses around that figure.”A large build up of options contracts that give traders the right to sell as much as A$4.3 billion of the currency at 79 cents remain in play until Friday, which is likely to slow its ascent over the next few days.It traded at 79.29 U.S. cents at 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday in Sydney.Export EarningsEven with Australia’s borders closed for almost a year now, shutting down the country’s top services exports of international education and tourism, currency appreciation is still a worry, according to Ian Harper, who sits on the RBA’s board.“Has the weight that’s placed on what might happen to the exchange rate, when thinking about how quickly the bank achieves its objectives, has that changed? Well no,” said Harper. He points out services only make up 25% of exports. The other 75% are commodities.Trade statistics show that exporters with limited market dominance are already impacted by the eroding competitiveness.Bond BuyingThe RBA has made no secret that it had the currency partly in mind when it launched a A$100 billion ($79 billion), six-month quantitative easing program in November targeting longer-dated bonds.The central bank followed up earlier this month by announcing another A$100 billion of purchases from mid-April, when the current program ends. Christopher Kent, who oversees financial markets at the RBA, reckons the currency would’ve been higher without these QE program.“Historical relationships with commodity prices would have implied a much larger appreciation of the Australian dollar,” Kent said on Feb. 17. “While history only provides a rough guide, this difference suggests that the bank’s policy measures have contributed to the Australian dollar being as much as 5% lower than otherwise, in trade-weighted terms.”(Updates currency in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Workhorse Share Collapse Raises Pressure On Debt Repayment

    Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) continued to lose investors Wednesday, a day after it was left out of a multibillion-dollar U.S. Postal Service contract to make next-generation mail delivery vehicles. The Postal Service awarded a 10-year contract to defense contractor and off-highway equipment manufacturer OshKosh Truck Corp. (NYSE: OSK) on Tuesday. Day traders and several analysts felt the contract was Workhorse's to lose. Workhorse "intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process," according to a press release Wednesday. Wednesday's closing price of 15.13 was less than half Monday's close of $31.34. It increases pressure on the company's ability to repay its most recent $200 million loan due in 2024. Riding a wave of buying by day traders, Workhorse pegged the convertible debt to a share price of $36.14. That was a 35% premium at the time. Oshkosh traded higher for a second day Wednesday. Analysts began to price into their models the $482 million first tranche of the contract. Oshkosh will build 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles and may get orders for more. A new Truck Talk newsletter each Friday. Subscribe here. A looming debt crisis Workhorse received approximately $194.5 million from the sale of the new notes in October after paying $5.5 million in placement commissions to Goldman Sachs and BTIG LLC. Now, the exchange price is more than $20 a share higher than Wednesday's share price of $14.84. "Given Workhorse missing the U.S. Postal Service contract entirely and facing a choppy supply chain situation due to COVID-19-related headwinds, we are stepping to the sidelines," Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Colin Rusch said. "We believe the company's convertible debt could prove cumbersome even with its maturity in 2024." Cowen Inc. analyst Jeffrey Osborne said he was "shocked" that Workhorse was passed over for the Postal Service contract. He cut his target price for Workhorse to $18 from $25. "We had anticipated Workhorse would play a role, especially given the administration's stance around government fleets being zero emission," Osborne wrote in an investor note. "We likely have political variables at play here — a legacy Trump holdover as postmaster general of the USPS (Louis DeJoy) and two politically sensitive states (Wisconsin for Oshkosh and Ohio for Workhorse)." Production woes Workhorse has several thousand orders for its C-Series composite body electric delivery vans. But it lacks a track record for production. It built just seven vans in the third quarter and only a few more in the fourth quarter, according to comments by Chief Financial Officer Steve Schrader on a recent YouTube interview. The company contracts Hitachi Capital America in building a sales network and Hitachi America Ltd. to advise on production efficiency at its plant in Union City, Indiana. On Feb. 3, Workhorse hired Chris Nordh as vice president of commercial development. Nordh had been senior director of advanced vehicle technology and energy products at Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R). Related articles: Oshkosh beats Workhorse for Post Service delivery vehicle contract Workhorse gets $200 million to advance electric van production Workhorse says 36% of plant workers impacted by COVID Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOshkosh Beats Workhorse For Postal Service Delivery Vehicle Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Gold’s Short-Term Uncertainty

    Gold is 0.1% higher this morning, as it is trading along yesterday’s daily close. What about the other precious metals?

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.