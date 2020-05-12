It's gone 'shockingly well': America's hospitals have embraced remote technology amid COVID-19

Dan Bisset was in a medically induced coma and on life support. The 48-year-old’s blood was being artificially oxygenated via a specialized machine, as he continued to battle the novel coronavirus, which kept him in strict isolation.

Unable to let his family members into the unit, personnel in the cardiac intensive care unit at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, P.A., provided Bisset’s sister, Lisa Harvey, with an iPad, allowing her and Bisset’s wife, Shannon, to FaceTime him.

“Even though my brother was still in the medically induced coma, the nurses and the doctors would take the iPad and position it for us to be able to see my brother, to be bedside by my brother,” said Harvey, who was able to communicate with him as his condition improved.

A similar scenario is playing out in hospitals across the country, with tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) working in tandem with healthcare systems to ensure COVID-19 patients can stay in touch with their family, and helping protect healthcare workers from being unnecessarily exposed to infected individuals.

Lisa Harvey looks on as her brother Dan Bisset is wheeled out of the hospital after overcoming COVID-19, which forced doctors to put him in a medically-induced coma. (Image: Geisinger Health) More

“It’s gone well, I mean shockingly well,” Dr. Chris Kapsner, medical director at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, told Yahoo Finance.

Abbott Northwestern is among those hospitals using Microsoft’s Teams to let doctors remotely speak with patients in order to limit their exposure to the virus. According to the tech giant, healthcare providers have conducted more than 34 million meetings via the service in the past month. The company was unable to provide prior usage statistics for medical settings, as this is the first time it has released such metrics.

“My initial concern was that the providers wouldn’t like it, the patients wouldn’t like it, and the nurses wouldn’t like it. But I’d have to say, uniformly, everyone understands that this is an important tool,” Kapsner said. “It’s by no means perfect, but it has been an important tool to allow us to efficiently and safely see patients.”

Protecting providers and patients

Under normal circumstances, doctors and nurses freely move in and out of patient rooms to perform evaluations and consultations. But when dealing with the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, each additional person in a room with infected patients could become one more person who contracts the virus.

To address that, Kapsner said that nurses and primary doctors who need to physically be in a room with a patient will still do so, but specialists and consulting physicians will remain outside, communicating with the primary doctor or nurse via Teams.

Minnesota’s Allina Health has similarly deployed Microsoft’s Teams to limit caregivers’ exposure to COVID patients. According to Tom Bethke, VP of IS Infrastructure at Allina Health, the system went from having no tablets or chat service in January, to tablets in all of its metro hospitals in just three to four months.

Allina Health's army of tablets allow healthcare providers to remotely speak with coronavirus patients, limiting their risk of exposure to the virus. (Image: Allina Health) More

Inside of each patient room is a tablet that doctors and specialists can connect to remotely, Bethke explained, limiting the number of people who have to actually enter the area.

Story continues