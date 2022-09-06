American Humane Announces New Office in London

American Humane

American Humane grows international presence for its famed Hollywood program

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices, today announced the opening of a new office in London, England, for its famed Hollywood program – No Animals Were Harmed®, the only industry-sanctioned organization with oversight of animals in filmed production.



“We are thrilled to open a new American Humane office in the United Kingdom, helping to expand our global footprint and protect more of our beloved animal actors,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “Through our No Animals Were Harmed® end credit certification, we have safeguarded millions of animals on tens of thousands of productions worldwide. Our new office will allow us to continue to grow our international presence and ensure more animals on set are treated humanely.”

Nearly 40 percent of American Humane’s work to certify films is done internationally. The certification is the trusted standard for the humane treatment of animals in film and television, recognized internationally by moviemakers, TV producers and the viewing public.

“The protection of animal actors is not just our duty, but our heartfelt mission,” said Marean Spero Steen, National Director of American Humane’s Hollywood program. “The public rightfully expects and demands that all animals are treated humanely in filmed entertainment, and we are here to answer that call. In the next year, we expect to double the number of American Humane safety representatives in Europe and having a physical presence in London is integral to our global growth plan.”

American Humane calls on all productions, no matter how big or small, to include American Humane safety representatives on set to help ensure their commitment to animal safety. Learn more about American Humane Hollywood at www.humanehollywood.org.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

