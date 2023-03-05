U.S. markets closed

American Humane Honors Adrian Gardiner With Global Humanitarian Award

American Humane
·2 min read

Washington, D.C., March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 9, 2023, American Humane CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert will honor Adrian Gardiner, founder, CEO, and Executive Chairman of the Mantis Collection, with American Humane’s Global Humanitarian Award. The ceremony will take place at the home of the CCFAs legacy project, Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Prior to founding the Mantis Collection, the leading conservation-focused hotel group, Gardiner spent decades dedicated to the conservation and protection of Africa’s wildlife, in partnership with both the Wilderness Foundation Africa and the Wilderness Foundation Global, where he serves as patron. Gardiner is also a co-founder of Community Conservation Fund – Africa, and serves as chairman of its board.

Gardiner is one of the most innovative minds working in animal conservation today.  He founded the first private Big Five game reserve, Shamwari, in the Eastern Cape of South Africa in what sparked the inspiration to expand this blueprint, restoring the land and protecting the animals who inhabit it, and created the Mantis Collection in 2000. Later in 2008 he was approached by Dubai World to purchase Shamwari, and Gardiner proceeded to grow the Mantis Collection into what it is today.

American Humane, the United States’ first national humane organization, and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, oversees the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. In advance of the award, Dr. Ganzert released the following statement:

“Adrian Gardiner could apply his sharp business sense anywhere, yet he’s chosen to invest his talents in wildlife conservation. His dedication to saving animals and their habitats has laid a road map for other private entities to invest in conservation. American Humane stands in awe of his accomplishments and is honored to recognize him with our Global Humanitarian Medal.”

Please join us as we recognize Gardiner’s honor and celebrate global animal conservation on March 9, 2023, at the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, Uitenhage Farms, Gqeberha, South Africa, beginning at 9.00 AM [SAST].

ADDRESS

Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, Rietkuil Rd, Uitenhage Farms, Gqeberha

If you have any questions, please contact Francesca Smith at francescas@americanhumane.org.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

CONTACT: Francesca Smith American Humane francescas@americanhumane.org


