American Humane and Zoetis Partner with Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Hosting Free Vaccine and Wellness Clinic for Local Cats and Dogs

American Humane and Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Event Team

American Humane and Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Event Team

Clinic Attendee with Puppy

Clinic Attendee with Puppy

Gray, Louisiana, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization has returned to Terrebonne Parish to host a wellness clinic with Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, and Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. Last year, American Humane’s rescue team deployed to the region to help animals left stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s destructive path.

“It is critical that our pets are vaccinated and receiving wellness checks, just as we do, and we are honored to once again provide the community of Terrebonne Parish with these lifesaving services,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, CEO and president of American Humane. “We thank Zoetis for joining us in our efforts to offer the highest level of care for America’s animals and are hopeful we can do even more clinics like this one across the country.”

Veterinary healthcare teams administered essential vaccines, microchips, flea and tick treatments and provided overall wellness checks to pets in need. During their appointment, pet parents also received a low-cost spay or neuter voucher, learned the importance of routine veterinary care and were informed about local veterinary resources available to them.

“When pets are healthy, their people are healthier and happier, and the human-animal bond is strengthened on both sides of the leash,” said Dr. Mike McFarland, chief medical officer at Zoetis. “That’s why we’re committed to expanding access to veterinary care as part of our support in communities around the world.”

In conjunction with June’s Pet Preparedness Month, clinic attendees also learned how to create a pet preparedness kit which is a vital resource to have on hand as hurricane season approaches. Pet parents also received supplies of medicines including Simparica® flea and tick treatment, courtesy of Zoetis.





###

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

Story continues

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide, from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Lindsey C. Kostura American Humane 561-231-9427 lindseyk@americanhumane.org



