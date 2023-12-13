American Indian education in Minnesota faces hurdles capitalizing on new opportunities

Dec. 13—MORTON

— New legislation offers what are being championed as significant opportunities for American Indian education in Minnesota.

It increases per-student aid to schools and offers new funding for programs ranging from teacher training to Native language revitalization.

Policy changes include the requirement of an Indigenous People's Day observance in all schools. Most importantly, the

Indigenous Education for All law

requires all school districts to embed the contributions of American Indian tribes and communities into academic standards.

But there are significant challenges to taking advantage of what the new legislation provides, as was made apparent at a field hearing for Minnesota's 11 tribes hosted Monday by the Minnesota Department of Education at Jackpot Junction, the casino and hotel operated by the

Lower Sioux Indian Community.

Workforce shortages, concerns about cultural appropriation, disparity in the staffing by school districts, and in some cases, a lack of dedicated, secure space for American Indian education were among many issues raised during the nearly two-hour hearing.

"We do appreciate everything that has been done, especially this past year," said Robert "Deuce" Larsen, president of the Lower Sioux Community, near the hearing's end.

But he also told Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett and staff with the Office of American Indian Education within the department that the hearing and meetings of the Minnesota Indian Education Association he attends have made it clear: "There are many more things that need to be done."

"You cannot tell me the needs of our students are being met 100%," said Laurie Harper, director of education for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. She was among more than 40 tribal and education representatives to attend the hearing in person Monday, while another two dozen or more joined virtually.

State statute requires that the Minnesota Department of Education host an annual field hearing to hear input from tribal members on the state of American Indian education. The department hosted two this year, one on Nov. 6 in Cass Lake and this second hearing at Jackpot Junction.

Attendees applauded the Indigenous Education for All legislation, but said they are struggling with how to take advantage of it. There is a shortage of qualified, Indigenous professionals to help develop the curriculum and programming needed, those testifying pointed out.

"We are all in competition for the same number of folks," said Jennifer Simon, American Indian educator director in the Minneapolis Public Schools.

LeeAnn Woiteshek, Indigenous student cultural liaison with the Brainerd Schools, expressed concerns about possible cultural appropriation by non-Native educators in developing curriculum or authoring textbooks.

She also stated that American Indian education faces resource issues, despite the new funding. She said there is a need for requirements to assure that there is adequate, secure physical space provided in districts. Woiteshek said her program is located in an ensemble room for choir and "maxed out" in space for its students.

As the American Indian education specialist for the Burnsville School District, Rebecca Moussea is the only staff person for 130 students scattered among 13 buildings. In the smaller Redwood Valley School District, she noted there are six staff members with responsibilities for American Indian education.

Jackie Probst, director for Redwood Valley's American Indian education program, stated later that the school is indeed fortunate to have six staff. The Lower Sioux Community helps fund the educational opportunities in Redwood Valley.

Harper, of Leech Lake, said revenues from timber sales by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on treaty lands are provided by the state Department of Education for American Indian education. Those funds are not made available to the

four Indian contract schools

in the state, including the school serving the Leech Lake people.

She said the department also needs to increase staffing for the American Indian Education Office to a minimum of eight. It once had 14 staff members, but was "decimated" by budget cuts imposed by then Gov. Tim Pawlenty, she said.

Larsen said there should be a liaison for each of the state's tribes.

Some of the attendees also said more needs to be done to inform tribal members of the annual field hearing, and that it should include an agenda or talking points. State statute requires that it be held, but precludes the commissioner from responding to the input at the hearing, according to the department.

Attendees also spoke about concerns as to how American Indian students are counted. A mother in the Redwood Valley district said hers is a blended family. Not all youth with a mix of heritages check the box stating they are American Indian when surveyed, she testified.

Speakers at the hearing spoke of roughly 26,000 American Indian students in Minnesota. The state Department of Education website counts 15,979 American Indian students as of 2022, with 1,902 identifying as Dakota/Lakota and 9,053 as Anishinaabe/Ojibwe. The department counts 880,000 students in public education in Minnesota, with American Indian students representing 2.98% of the total.

Commissioner Jett said the department will be completing a report on the issues raised at the field hearings, and that the findings will be made public. He said the "bottom line" for the process is to "make sure we can improve education for American Indian students."