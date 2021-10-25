U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,569.42
    +24.52 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,766.72
    +89.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.61
    +136.41 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.89
    +18.62 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.94
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0220 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,285.32
    +2,817.64 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.17
    +1,270.49 (+523.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

American Indian Graduate Center unveils NextEra Energy Scholarship Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- The Center for Native Scholarships to offer STEM funding focused on cultural sustainability

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced American Indian Graduate Center has launched the NextEra Energy Scholarship Program, a culturally relevant and Indigenous-centered scholarship specifically built for Native students pursuing careers in the field of energy and across Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as a whole.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)

The NextEra Energy Scholarship Program will provide 15 scholarships, each valued at $5,000 a year, for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in the fields of energy, environment and cultural sustainability and preservation. The NextEra Energy Foundation has committed to fund the scholarship program for the next three years.

"American Indian Graduate Center is excited to partner with NextEra Energy to create a new program to increase the number of scholars we impact each year," said Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes), American Indian Graduate Center Executive Director. "We are proud to offer programming that meets the needs of our students and directly impacts their academic journeys."

"In 2020, over 40% of our scholars were pursuing a degree in a STEM field. With a rise in applicants pursuing careers in this sector, it's critical to bolster our programs to empower them. NextEra Energy's support will allow us to continue our growth and impact even more Native students."

The NextEra Energy Scholarship Program will focus on education funding for Tribally identified priorities.

"Scholarships that have the ability to support Tribal Ecological Knowledge (TEK), languages, traditional food systems and more are critically needed at this time when our Tribal communities have identified climate change initiatives, protection of natural resources, food sovereignty and language immersion programs as essential," Albert said. "The NextEra Energy Scholarship program allows us to fund students academically in areas that not only support our Tribes' well-being, but also allow our TEK to inform the energy industry as a whole. It's an opportunity to have a transformative impact in the field."

"We're excited to launch this program as part of NextEra Energy's commitment to supporting the communities we serve and those that host our projects," said John Ketchum, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources. "We want to support the next generation of Native leaders, as well as honor the work of tribes that collaborate with us in our effort to decarbonize the electric energy industry while ensuring that we identify, avoid and protect sensitive tribal resources during development and construction of renewable projects across the country."

The scholarship is the latest addition to American Indian Graduate Center's portfolio of more than 30 scholarships and support services that are designed specifically to address the needs of Native students in post-secondary education.

To learn more about American Indian Graduate Center's scholarships and academic support programs, please visit www.AIGCS.org.

About American Indian Graduate Center
American Indian Graduate Center is a national private 501(c)(3) non-profit providing scholarships to American Indian and Alaska Native undergraduate, graduate and professional students throughout the United States. American Indian Graduate Center and American Indian Graduate Center Scholars have awarded more than $350 million in scholarships since inception and are proud to empower Native students from over 500 Tribes in all 50 states with educational funding and academic support services. For more information, please visit www.AIGCS.org.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

AIGC logo
AIGC logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-indian-graduate-center-unveils-nextera-energy-scholarship-program-301407728.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Is on Fire Today

    Fuel cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is absolutely crushing the market today, skyrocketing 33.5% as of 9:35 a.m. EDT after the company struck a massive deal. Bloom Energy's three-year-old partnership with South Korean based SK Group's affiliate SK ecoplant took a big leap Monday morning when they announced a multi-billion dollar deal. SK ecoplant has contracted to buy at least 500 megawatts of fuel cells from Bloom Energy, estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in revenue, between 2022 and 2025.

  • Why Renewable Energy Stock Gevo Surged Monday Morning

    Yet another deal has now pushed Gevo's potential pipeline to above 1 billion gallons of fuel per year.

  • Down over 25%, These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Many of the biggest renewable energy stocks on the market have pulled back sharply since hitting highs earlier this year. Despite the pullback, renewable energy is a booming industry and there's a lot of opportunity for investors. Three of our renewable energy contributors think SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), and TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) are great deals, with the stocks down over 25% from their 52-week highs.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Until At Least 2050

    Renewable energy continues to grow around the world and these three companies are built to be industry leaders long-term.

  • Xpeng Soars To Buy Point After Showcasing Flying Car Ahead Of Tesla

    Xpeng stock jumped near a buy point. The rival to Tesla and Nio in China showed off a flying car and plans for superchargers as a new EV looms.

  • A Great Environment, and a Great Team for Keysight

    Our Partnership with Georgia Tech

  • Solar’s Growth Stumbles Just as the World Needs It Most

    (Bloomberg) -- Cracks are emerging in the global solar industry, threatening to flatten its growth trajectory just as the world needs clean power more than ever.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe sector

  • Germany’s Sono Motors Makes a Car Powered by the Sun. It’s Going Public.

    A U.S. IPO for Germany's Sono Motors would bring solar technology likely to grab the attention of major auto makers to public markets.

  • Dollars in the dirt: Big Ag pays farmers for control of their soil-bound carbon

    The biggest global agriculture companies are competing on a new front: enticing farmers to join programs that keep atmosphere-warming carbon dioxide in the soil. Fertilizer producers Nutrien Ltd and Yara, agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, and seed and chemical dealers Corteva Inc and Bayer AG are paying growers for every acre of land dedicated to trapping carbon underground, known as sequestering it. The companies' ambitions stretch from the United States to Canada, Brazil, Europe and India, executives told Reuters.

  • Some student loan refinance rates are around just 2%. Here are 6 ways you can get the absolute lowest rate

    Student loan refi rates are very low right now, with some borrowers finding rates starting at just 1.89%. What’s more, unlike with a mortgage refinance, it usually isn’t costly to refinance your student loans: “Most lenders don’t charge an origination fee or application fee,” says Rebecca Safier, certified student loan counselor and debt expert at Student Loan Hero. If you have federal student loans, you may lose the built-in protections — like generous loan repayment and forgiveness options — if you refinance.

  • Why This Stock In High Carbon-Emitting Industry Ranks As Top 2021 ESG Pick

    The fact that Linde, a chemicals company, made the ESG investing list may be shocking to some. Here's what makes the stock sustainable.

  • Toyota testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars

    Toyota said Monday it is testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars as it works toward using the technology in commercial products.

  • Cement Plant Cuts Coal and Energy Use With Rockwell Automation Technology

    YIYANG, China, October 25, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Cement is one of the most widely used products worldwide. China leads the world in cement production and while consistent demand is good news for Chine...

  • Saudi Arabia to Use $110 Billion Gas Field for Blue Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSaudi Arabia said it would use one of the world’s biggest natural-gas projects to make blue hydrogen, as the kingdom steps up efforts to export a fuel seen a

  • Youngkin demands resignations from Loudoun County School Board in wake of bombshell email

    Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin called for the resignations of Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler and the Loudoun County School Board in the wake of a bombshell email this week. The email showed that Ziegler alerted the board to reports of a male student wearing a skirt allegedly assaulting a female student in a girl's bathroom – about a month before Ziegler publicly declared that he had no record of bathroom assaults.

  • Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

    EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.

  • Mudslides Shut California Highways After Storm Dumps Record Rain

    (Bloomberg) -- Sacramento had its rainiest day in history and downpours made the record books in San Francisco as a powerful Pacific storm ripped across the West, spilling rocks onto highways, toppling trees and leaving thousands without power. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • India and the UK plan a 140-country solar grid. Will it work?

    India’s most ambitious renewables venture so far, a global solar grid linking 140 countries, will be announced at the forthcoming Conference of Parties (COP26) climate meet in Glasgow. The project, titled Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG or OSOWOG), aims to harness solar energy wherever the sun is shining as the earth completes its 24-hour rotation around its axis, and transporting the electricity generated to areas that need it. The grid is to be developed in three phases.

  • Upwards of 10,000 trees near giant sequoia groves must be removed after California fires

    "Upward of" 10,000 trees near giant sequoia groves have been "weakened by drought, disease, age and/or fire" and must be removed in the wake of California's wildfires, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced.Why it matters: The damage to these trees, considered "national treasures," and work to remove them means a nearby key highway must remain closed to visitors as they have "the potential to strike people, cars, other structures, or create barriers to emergency response services,