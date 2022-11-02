U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -1.12 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.60
    -15.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.48 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1381
    -0.0103 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8840
    -0.3480 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,157.18
    -334.70 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

American Industrial Partners' Brock Group Completes Acquisition of Aegion's Energy Services Businesses: Brinderson, Schultz & AllSafe

·3 min read

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners ("AIP") and the Brock Group ("Brock") today announced the acquisition of Aegion Energy Services ("AES"), headquartered in Rancho Dominquez, CA.

(PRNewsfoto/The Brock Group)
(PRNewsfoto/The Brock Group)

AES, with its premier brand names, Schultz, Brinderson and AllSafe, and a high quality 2,000 strong workforce, is a leading provider of critical services for energy infrastructure in the maintenance, turnaround, construction and safety services in markets along the West Coast, Montana and Utah.

Brock (acquired by AIP in 2017) provides soft-craft services of scaffolding, insulation, paint and asbestos abatement to industrial, oil and gas, power generation, petrochemical and nuclear markets across the United States and Canada.  The business has continued to grow its footprint by adding additional market segments, including in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and municipality industries.  In 2018, Brock acquired Advanced Thermal Corporation to strengthen its insulating business by adding removeable blanket systems as a core product offering.  The addition of the Schultz, Brinderson and AllSafe brands brings to Brock a mechanical services capacity with long-term relationships with blue chip customers.  The combined Brock Group companies will provide customers a "two-expert" business model with the scale to drive reduced cost benefits across the spectrum of service offerings.  It will also enable geographical and industry markets expansion.

Randall Swift, Partner at AIP, said, "The combined entities create a powerful business that will have the scale, expertise, and a strong balance sheet with which to serve a diverse customer portfolio."  "I believe that the Brock Group is well positioned to serve customers with additional service offerings and with a bigger footprint across the United States and Canada," added Kip Gary, President and CEO of Brock Group.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. acted as legal advisor to Brock.  Shearman & Sterling LLP acted as legal advisors for Aegion

About the Brock Group:

The Brock Group is a leading provider of multi-craft specialty services to businesses operating in the Industrial Sector.  With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, the company services a diverse customer base from the petrochemical, refining, power generation, offshore, heavy manufacturing, pipelines and transmission, nuclear, pulp and paper, LNG, and pharmaceutical businesses who operate throughout the United States and Canada. With approximately $1.3 billion in revenue and 10,000+ employees, the Company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing services including scaffolding / work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and asbestos abatement, as well as additional associated services required by our customers. Brock has been in this business for 75+ years, which has fostered long standing relationships with a broad array of customers including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies that support critical infrastructure throughout North America.    For more information on Brock, visit www.brockgroup.com.

About American Industrial Partners:

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing for over two decades. To date, AIP has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-industrial-partners-brock-group-completes-acquisition-of-aegions-energy-services-businesses-brinderson-schultz--allsafe-301666643.html

SOURCE The Brock Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things today — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Today could be the turning point.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Devon Energy's Big-Time Dividend Is Heading Lower. Time to Sell?

    After plenty of upside, the oil and gas company's variable dividend framework is showing its downside potential.

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Omnicell, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 50% Undervaluation?

    Does the November share price for Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Why Bandwidth Stock Soared 41.5% This Morning

    Shares of cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) blazed 41.5% higher on Monday, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, after "beating earnings" by a factor of nine last night. Heading into Q3 earnings, analysts had forecast Bandwidth would earn only $0.03 per share (pro forma) on sales of $140.9 million. In fact, Bandwidth earned $0.27 per share, and sales came in at $148 million.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate Is More Attractive.

    But the new I Bond is now structured to include a 0.4% fixed rate in addition to the inflation adjustment. Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the three major U.S. indexes achieved their all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January, each has fallen into a bear market, with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. Of course, optimism can vary quite significantly on Wall Street. What follows are three high-octane growth stocks that select analysts and pundits believe offer upside ranging from 357% to as much as 571%!