U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.07
    -28.61 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,127.46
    -362.61 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,407.44
    -10.71 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.90
    +4.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.23
    -1.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.80
    +25.90 (+1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.33 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0093 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8320
    -0.0540 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    +0.0135 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3730
    -0.9240 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,800.54
    +463.71 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.68
    +10.44 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.91
    -153.18 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

American Institutes for Research to Manage Federal Survey on Health Insurance Marketplaces and Plans

American Institutes for Research
·2 min read

Qualified Health Plan Enrollee Experience Survey supports improved information and performance for consumers and providers under Affordable Care Act

Arlington, Va., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) will operate a national survey system that assesses consumers’ experiences with the Health Insurance Marketplaces created under the Affordable Care Act, and the qualified health plans sold on them. AIR won a five-year contract from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to update, validate, process, score, and report the findings of the annual Qualified Health Plan (QHP) Enrollee Experience Survey.

“We are excited for the opportunity to help CMS better understand people’s experiences with the marketplaces and the qualified health plans,” said David Baker, senior vice president for health at AIR. “The data from the QHP Enrollee Survey provide a transparent, unbiased assessment of marketplace and plan performance that helps consumers compare and select a qualified health plan that meets their insurance needs and informs improvements that result in better, more equitable access to health insurance for millions of Americans.”

Under the Affordable Care Act, health plans that are certified by and made available through Health Insurance Marketplaces. The plans must provide essential health benefits, follow established limits on cost-sharing, and meet other requirements of the law. CMS uses the QHP Enrollee Survey System to assess enrollees’ experiences with health plans offered through the marketplaces. The QHP survey data also helps consumers compare and select a plan that meets their insurance needs and helps affiliated plans and improve performance. AIR designed the QHP Enrollee Survey, which launched in 2016. Under this new CMS contract, AIR will maintain the current system and make recommendations for how to update and improve the survey and data collection system.

The five-year contract with CMS runs from May 2022 through 2027.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org


Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Lemonade vs. Progressive

    Market volatility has hurt up-and-coming companies like Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), which looks to upend the insurance industry. Meanwhile, companies with steady cash flows like Progressive (NYSE: PGR) have held up better amid this recent volatility. With Lemonade trading near its lowest prices ever while Progressive is near its highest, which stock is a better buy today?

  • Analyst Report: Humana Inc.

    Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

  • Lawsuit alleges two Clearwater property insurers are 'stripping away' homeowners’ rights

    A lawsuit filed in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court alleges two Clearwater-based property insurance companies stripped away homeowners’ lawful rights and used the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation to “unconstitutionally approve ill-conceived changes to their policies.” The lawsuit filed by Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors LLC names Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance Company (NYSE: HRTG) and American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, both based in Clearwater, alongside Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier.

  • Tesla Bets It Can Bring Down Insurance Costs, Make Driving Safer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenFor more than six weeks now, the tech and finance industry has been riveted by Elon Musk’s pursuit of Twitter.The topic has sucked up tons of oxygen

  • Why I Bought Homeowners Insurance Even Though I Didn't Have To

    Recently, my husband and I purchased a vacation home without taking out a mortgage. Because we did not take out a mortgage on the property, we weren't required to buy homeowners insurance. See, while most states mandate that drivers buy auto insurance coverage, there's no comparable requirement when it comes to homeowners insurance.

  • Indiana Man Restores Classic Cars He Used To Love As A Kid

    Who doesn’t dream of doing this with their childhood dream cars?

  • Crypto Prices Tumble as Stock Market Falls

    Cryptocurrencies are falling as inflation fears and a slump in retail stocks pull down the stock market.

  • Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks and bonds

    From meme-stock enthusiasts to retirees, this year's steep dive for both stocks and U.S. Treasury prices has upended portfolios for individual investors who had enjoyed watching their wealth grow during the historic rally in financial assets early in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. That strategy does not work when stocks and bonds fall in unison.

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply Wednesday morning, slumping after Tuesday's bounce

    The U.S. stock market was trading sharply lower Wednesday morning, failing to extend Tuesday's bounce, as retailer Target Corp. fell into the spotlight after reporting a big earnings miss for its fiscal first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading around 1.2 % lower, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had a decline of 1.8%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Shares of Target plunged around 26% after reporting its profit miss, becoming the biggest loser in th

  • Apax-Owned Rodenstock Nears Purchase of Spanish Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- German eyeglas-lens maker Rodenstock Group is acquiring Spanish rival Indo Optical SL to strengthen its European presence with its biggest deal to date under new owner Apax Partners.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Pol

  • Retailers push European shares lower after Wall St jolt

    (Reuters) -European shares slumped 1.7% on Thursday following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, as dismal results from big retailers underlined the hit from surging inflation on the world's biggest economy. Tracking U.S. peers, regional retailers fell 2.4% and were the biggest drags on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which extended declines after a 1% slide on Wednesday. U.S. stock futures pointed to a fresh round of sell-off after Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and Walmart cut its profit view as they struggle with rising fuel and freight costs, while consumers shift their spending away from big-ticket purchases to essentials.

  • Ultimus Fund Solutions Could Get $2 Billion In a Sale

    The private equity firm GTCR acquired fund administrators Ultimus Fund Solutions and The Gemini Cos in February 2019.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout

    Global stocks tanked and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday as concerns about economic growth and rising inflation soured sentiment. The mood was underscored by a 9% surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in Canada. British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • SpaceX Said in Talks to Raise Fresh Funds at $125 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is raising a funding round that would value the launch and satellite company at $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe funding r

  • Ahead of vote to remove him as CEO, Republic First's Vernon Hill files lawsuit to stop 'coup attempt'

    The suit seeks to stop Republic First's board from meeting on removing Hill as CEO, a vote that would occur just days after he was ousted as chairman.

  • Your Employees Want You to Post on Social Media

    (Bloomberg) -- CEOs who think having a Twitter account is optional may want to think again.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceEmployees prefer working for business leaders who are active on social media by a ratio of 4

  • AutoWeb stock suffers record selloff after worst auto buying conditions in 50 years leads to ‘going concern’ warning

    Shares of AutoWeb Inc. suffered a record plunge in active trading Tuesday, after the provider of marketing services to auto dealers and manufacturers warned investors that it had "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue as a "going concern" given its troubled cash position.

  • Tesla Loses Spot on S&P ESG Index Due to Concerns Over Crashes, Working Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most famous electric-vehicle maker has lost its spot on the ESG version of the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceS&P Dow Jones Indices says that Tesla Inc.’s score on environme

  • China Markets Signal Pessimism Is Peaking After Brutal Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity is collapsing, there’s no end in sight to Covid Zero and the country remains isolated from the world. Yet for investors, the outlook for Chinese assets seems to be turning brighter.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon M