American International Group (AIG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, American International Group (AIG) reported revenue of $13.14 billion, up 20.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was +13.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined ratio - Total General Insurance : 90.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.13%.

Expense ratio - Total General Insurance : 31.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.8%.

Loss ratio - Total General Insurance : 59.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57.33%.

Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines : 89% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.77%.

Net premiums earned- General Insurance : $6.50 billion compared to the $6.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

Adjusted Revenue- Group Retirement : $690 million compared to the $583.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

Adjusted Revenue- Life Insurance : $1.28 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

Adjusted Revenue- Institutional Markets : $2.37 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +201.3% change.

Premiums- Life and Retirement : $2.54 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +127.4%.

Policy fees- Life and Retirement : $694 million compared to the $688.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

Other income- Life and Retirement : $200 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

Adjusted Revenue- Other Operations- Advisory fee and other income: $9 million versus $2.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of American International Group have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

