Is American International Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIG) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study American International Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American International Group is:

14% = US$6.6b ÷ US$46b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

American International Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, American International Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.8%. Probably as a result of this, American International Group was able to see an impressive net income growth of 57% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared American International Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AIG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AIG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is American International Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

American International Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.7%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 90% of its profits. So it looks like American International Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, American International Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 21% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 10% over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that American International Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

