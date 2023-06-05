American International Group's (NYSE:AIG) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.36

American International Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.36 on 30th of June. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

American International Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, American International Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 1.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 17%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

American International Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. American International Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 58% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like American International Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, American International Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is American International Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

