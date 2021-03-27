U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,163.10
    +2,415.09 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

American IRA Discusses a Primer on Self-Directed IRA Investment Options

·3 min read

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2021 / What are the Self-Directed IRA investment options available for retirement investors? That is the topic of a recent "primer" at the American IRA blog, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm detailed some specific categories of retirement investing. In particular, American IRA highlighted the specific categories of private companies, real estate, precious metals, and private loans.

The IRS, American IRA often notes, does not say which retirement investments are valid, but rather points out which retirement investments should not be held within a Self-Directed IRA. These investments included assets such as fine art or collectibles like fine wines. Because it can be difficult to judge the value of these assets, they are not appropriate for retirement investing. However, this does open up all sorts of other possibilities for investors who want alternative asset classes within a retirement portfolio.

American IRA's post does not only address which asset classes these are but explains more about what investors might need to know about them and their use within a retirement portfolio. For instance, raw land is a subcategory within real estate that serves as a valid investment but is different from an investment such as a single-family rental home that generates rental income within a retirement account.

"This post serves as an introduction to the types of investments investors can pursue with a Self-Directed IRA," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Because of that, we linked to more information that readers can find if they're interested in looking more into the particular quirks of each asset class. It's important that investors know the options available to them, and what those options tend to do within a retirement portfolio."

As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, American IRA serves as a custodian on a self-directed account but does not make specific investment recommendations to investors. That is why it is important for retirement investors using a Self-Directed IRA to brush up on retirement investing knowledge.

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

About:
"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633055/American-IRA-Discusses-a-Primer-on-Self-Directed-IRA-Investment-Options

Recommended Stories

  • BOE Flags Risk of Illiquidity in Fragile Government Bond Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England flagged instances of illiquidity as a broader risk to the financial system after a rout in some government bond markets pushed yields higher.The comments in a routine assessment of threats to the financial system indicate concerns at the central bank that Governor Andrew Bailey has sought to play down. The bank’s Financial Policy Committee found that vulnerabilities in the market remain almost a year after they first emerged during a rout at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.In recent appearances, Bailey has said that while officials are watching a surge in bond yields carefully, so far they viewed it as consistent with an improvement in economic outlook. The summary of the FPC’s March 18 meeting agreed with that assessment, but also highlighted risks to liquidity that were exposed by the sell off in debt markets in March 2020.“In February, the fragile nature of liquidity in some government bond markets had been evident during a period where advanced economy government bond yields had risen markedly,” the BOE report said. “The FPC judged that recent experience showed the fundamental vulnerabilities in market functioning that had been exposed during the ‘dash for cash’ remained and could amplify any further repricing.”The central bank noted recent weak demand from non-dealers at U.S. Treasury auctions after a disastrous sale last month that helped push yields to a higher plane. Bonds have sold off around the globe in recent weeks, pushing U.K. yields to the highest levels since before the pandemic.The European Central Bank confronted the shift with a vow to speed up its own asset purchase program. BOE officials gave tacit approval to the increase in yields, declining to intervene in the market in their last decision on monetary policy on March 18.BOE policy makers also discussed:How online shopping and working from home will change the structure of the economy.The panel saw risks from weaker earnings prospects and insolvencies that are likely to rise from their current very low levelsThe FPC released details of previous discussions about the implications of a disorderly Brexit for open-ended commercial real estate funds. The group had been briefed that some may have to be suspended, as they were after the 2016 referendum, but opted to keep this out of the record until after the transition in case the comments themselves increased the riskRead More:Near-Disaster in U.S. Treasuries Lights a Fresh Fire for ReformGlobal Bond Rout Gains Steam Led by Treasuries in Flight to CashFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against companies over Xinjiang

    The United States on Friday condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said the social media campaign and consumer boycotts had targeted American, European and Japanese businesses.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Slump

    The British pound continued to slump during the trading session on Thursday as the US dollar strength is starting to show itself across-the-board.

  • China proposes global rules for central bank digital currencies

    China proposed a set of global rules for central bank digital currencies on Thursday, from how they can be used around the world to highly sensitive issues such as monitoring and information sharing. Global central banks are looking at developing digital currencies to modernise their financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments. China is one of the most advanced in its effort.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • How to guarantee retirement income for people without savings

    Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has a plan to improve retirement savings for the 50% of Americans who have very little to no savings.

  • Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year: Reuters poll

    Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields. But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks' pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.7540% on March 18, a level not seen since January 2020 - before the pandemic sent yields and stocks crashing.

  • One Ultra-Rare Metal Is Doing Much Better Than Bitcoin This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s one metal that’s leaving all commodities -- and even Bitcoin -- in the dust this year. The challenge for investors is buying it.Iridium, one of the rarest precious metals and mined as a byproduct of platinum and palladium, has surged 131% since the start of January, far beating Bitcoin’s 85% gain. It has rallied on supply disruptions in the past year and rising demand for use in electronic screens, refiner Heraeus Group said.With a market much smaller than its more famous sister metals, production issues can have a big impact on prices. Betting on it is difficult too, as demand is dominated by industrial users. Iridium isn’t traded on a bourse or through exchange-traded funds, retail buyers are limited to ingots from a handful of dealers and the few major investors dealing in it go straight to producers.“The lead time on the supply side is too long to increase supply in a timely fashion,” said Jay Tatum, a portfolio manager at Valent Asset Management. “The only near-term solution is higher prices to get people to sell their existing holdings.”Iridium, which is also used in spark plugs, has climbed to $6,000 an ounce, according to Johnson Matthey Plc data. That makes it more than three times more expensive than gold.Part of iridium’s appeal comes from the limited investment in production of platinum, which is largely used in autocatalysts to curb emissions, while investors weigh potential increases in platinum demand from new hydrogen technologies against a shift to electric vehicles.The outlook for tight supply also helped drive up prices of other platinum-group metals. Palladium is about 9% below an all-time high, rhodium reached a record $29,800 an ounce this week and ruthenium has rallied to an almost 13-year high.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Goes Straight Up In The Air

    The US dollar has rallied significantly on Friday to reach towards the ¥110 level, an area that I thought we could go charging towards.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • Seven Charts Show How Brexit Has Already Changed the City of London

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson was asked whether he thought the finance industry would keep its rights to trade freely in the bloc. “I do, I do,” he told reporters. It was never that simple. Half a decade later, billions of dollars in assets and thousands of jobs have moved to the continent after the U.K. negotiated a bare-bones trade deal with the EU that largely sidelined finance, giving cities across the bloc the chance to lure firms in flux. While the two sides may be just about to ink an agreement to cooperate on financial regulation, neither expects the return of business as usual.European cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris have each captured some of the shifts so far, although none has emerged as the clear winner yet. Some of these changes, like share trading volumes, happened overnight. In other areas, like jobs, it is more of a slow drift as firms and individuals try to work out which city in the evolving post-Brexit landscape suits them best. “We will have Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin all in the mix to take some part of the financial system,” Mairead McGuinness, the bloc’s commissioner for financial services told journalists in March. “Markets will decide that and are probably best placed to do that.”The situation remains fluid and the eventual outcome uncertain. The U.K. and EU are due to sign a memo of understanding at the end of March to cooperate on financial rules, which might smooth the path to greater access for British firms through so-called equivalence rulings in future. Some flows might change direction as the U.K. starts to set its own rules outside the single market, while areas key to London’s decades-long dominance as a financial center — including the clearing of trades — have proven sticky so far. “I don’t think you can create a financial center,” said Douglas Flint, chairman of U.K. fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen. “The EU’s challenge is one of where do you choose to locate such a center and how do you get other EU competing countries to cede whatever activities they host.”But if the first three months of 2021 are any indication, Brexit could remake financial centers across Europe in the coming years.Here’s what has happened so far:Share TradingEuropean equity markets opened on Jan. 4 to a once-in-generation, “big bang” shift. Nearly all of the trading volume in shares of European companies that was handled in in the U.K. bolted to the EU. London soon lost its crown to Amsterdam as the continent’s top place to buy and sell shares. Trading in Swiss equities, which had been blocked while Britain was a member of the EU, resumed in February, helping to increase business on U.K. platforms. Britain is now hoping to boost equity markets by making it easier for companies to go public in London.Swaps TradingLondon has long been a global center for interest rate swaps trading, recently beating out New York and cities across Europe and Asia. But the City took a hit to its dominance after the EU blocked firms based inside its borders from trading certain benchmark contracts on London-based platforms. Seeing a rupture in markets between the EU and U.K., some banks routed business to Wall Street instead, where both jurisdictions allow trading, although London is still a dominant player when off-facility trading is included.Derivatives ClearingOne key part of the financial market has yet to face much disruption: derivatives clearing. London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse, LCH, won a decision from the EU that allows it to handle European business through June 2022. The EU is making clear, though, that it wants the balance of power to shift, drawing more euro-denominated business inside its borders. The Bank of England has already vowed that the U.K. will resist any EU move to force business to relocate.Investment BankingInitial public offerings are another area where the Square Mile continues to overshadow its continental rivals. Listings in the U.K. are firmly on course for a record first quarter, with companies from bootmaker Dr. Martens to Russian discount retailer Fix Price raising a combined $7.2 billion. That’s before the U.K. government’s proposed loosening of listing requirements takes effect.M&A bankers are also enjoying a bumper year. Foreign companies’ acquisitions in the U.K. have nearly tripled this year to $66 billion, a record for that time period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Takeovers of publicly-traded U.K. companies have risen more than sevenfold. This may reflect weakness rather than strength, however. British companies have become more vulnerable targets as the valuation gap between local stocks and other major markets widened over the past year.Jobs and AssetsFinance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc, according to a study by consultancy EY. About 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets are also on the move. Dublin has attracted the largest absolute numbers of firms of all types relocating to the bloc. Frankfurt and Paris have also been popular among larger firms like universal banks, investment banks and brokerages.Property PricesWhile tax changes and a comparatively sluggish U.K. economy have had the biggest impact on property prices, Brexit uncertainty and the migration of Brexit bankers may be exacerbating existing trends in property prices. Since the U.K. voted to leave the EU, London property prices have increased by 6%, compared to a fifth in Dublin and Amsterdam’s 40% rise. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1746.90, Weakens Under $1737.50

    The direction of the June Comex gold market into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1737.50.

  • Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Marketing Coup

    By embracing bitcoiners, Tesla is likely to make more sales among that crowd even if they pay in fiat. Any extra BTC the carmaker gets is gravy.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 26th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $52,500 levels should support the broader market.

  • India Resumes Bankruptcy Filings Halted by Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- India allowed the resumption of bankruptcy filings, ending a year-old suspension created to protect firms from the impact of the virus pandemic, people with knowledge of the matter said.The law is in operation after an executive order halting bankruptcy proceedings expired on March 25, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is not public. The move follows a court ruling earlier this week that mandated banks to resume classifying bad debt, unwinding another pandemic-era measure.The two steps together will give investors a clearer sense of the impact of the pandemic on the asset quality of local banks. The resumption of bankruptcies also reopens avenues for lenders to collect soured debt from delinquent borrowers, allowing them more tools to manage one of the world’s worst bad loan piles.The Reserve Bank of India expects that 13.5% of outstanding loans at local lenders could turn sour by September from 7.5% a year earlier: that would be the highest level since 1999.The lifting of the halt comes even as a resurgence in virus cases threatens the nascent economic recovery. It could spark a wave of new insolvencies, pent up from last year when businesses were hurt by India’s first economic contraction in decades.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last year halted the process of initiating most fresh insolvency proceedings to insulate cash-strapped borrowers hit by the pandemic for six months starting March 25, and that was extended twice during the year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Insight: Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • WeWork agrees $9 billion SPAC merger to finally get stock market listing

    WeWork said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp, enabling the office-sharing company to complete a stock market listing two years after its failed first attempt. The merger with BowX, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), values WeWork at around $9 billion, a steep drop from the $47 billion the money-losing company was worth in a 2019 private funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. Later in 2019, WeWork attempted an initial public offering but pulled the plans due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Stabilize

    Gold has been slightly negative for the week, but at the end of the day, this is a market that continues to be more sideways than anything else right now.

  • Goldman Fraud-Claim Case Will Test Supreme Court Shaped by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares tumbling by 13% in a single day in 2010, when it accused the firm of defrauding customers by selling them a mortgage-backed investment that was secretly designed to fail.Eleven years later, shareholders who lost money that April day are before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could deal an even more sweeping blow to investors. In an argument set for Monday, Goldman Sachs will urge the court to put new limits on class action shareholder suits, and toss out a case that seeks to recoup potentially billions of dollars.Investor advocates say they’re nervous ahead of the first Supreme Court clash over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. The court is scheduled to rule by late June.“I am very concerned, and very concerned where this particular court might come out,” said Lynn Turner, a former SEC chief accountant.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interests. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.The SEC said in its lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.Blunt EmailWall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients’ interests came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities. Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.Investigations by the SEC, Congress and the Department of Justice quickly followed, causing a drop in the share prices of Goldman Sachs and other banks at the time.Goldman was featured in a scathing report on CDOs by a Senate panel, and former Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was among several employees hauled up to Capitol Hill to testify. At a 2010 hearing, the panel’s now-retired chairman, Michigan Democrat Carl Levin, blasted the executives over an internal email that labeled one of the securities Goldman was selling as “one sh**ty deal.”“Your people think it’s a piece of crap and go out and sell it,” Levin said at the hearing. “We’re talking about betting against the very thing that you’re selling, without disclosing that to your client.”The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.Stock ImpactIn 1988, the top court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”The “extreme generality of the alleged misstatements makes it exceedingly unlikely that the statements had any impact on the stock price,” Goldman told the Supreme Court in court papers.But a divided federal appeals court said the bank had to wait to make that argument and couldn’t use it as a reason to block class action status. A two-judge majority said Goldman was improperly “smuggling” an argument about the materiality of its statements into the class-action analysis.Biden in the MiddleThe suing investors have partial support from President Joe Biden’s administration and the SEC. The government says the appeals court should have considered Goldman’s contention that its assurances were too generic to prop up the share price. But the U.S. also says Goldman and its allies are going too far in seeking a categorical rule that some types of statements are legally incapable of affecting stocks.“Courts considering particular facts may appropriately credit evidence that seemingly generic statements would have been significant to the trading decisions of reasonable investors,” acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers.Investor advocates say a ruling in Goldman Sachs’ favor could leave companies free to mislead investors with impunity.“It runs to whether or not when you’re investing your money into the markets, you can trust them, you can have confidence that they’re giving you accurate, complete information, and they’re not omitting any facts,” said Turner, the former SEC accountant. “All too often, we’ve seen where management has put out false facts to hype their stock.”University of Michigan law professor Adam Pritchard, a former SEC official who joined a brief supporting Goldman, called the shareholder activists’ concerns “nonsense,” and said the court is likely at most to take a middle ground in its decision. Part of the problem, he said, is that the case focuses on “trivial, procedural questions” that the justices, with little expertise in securities law, won’t fully comprehend.“They will not do anything useful,” said Pritchard, who’s recently written a book on the Supreme Court and securities law. “They are in over their heads.”The case is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.