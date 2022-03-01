U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.22
    +9.50 (+9.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +46.60 (+2.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    +1.09 (+4.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1132
    -0.0090 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0097 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,994.61
    +2,331.72 (+5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.54
    +12.55 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

American Jewish Committee Decries Russian Attack on Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial

·1 min read

American Jewish Committee Decries Russian Attack on Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) is horrified by Russia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Kyiv that today severely damaged the Babi Yar memorial. At this site, Nazi Germans murdered more than 100,000 people, primarily Jews, and for decades the Soviets refused to erect a proper memorial to honor the victims.

In October, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy helped unveil a powerful memorial. AJC CEO David Harris made a special video while visiting the new Babi Yar Memorial in Kyiv in January, on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. AJC stands with the Ukrainian people against Russia's aggression.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-jewish-committee-decries-russian-attack-on-babi-yar-holocaust-memorial-301493291.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Recommended Stories