U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,780.34
    -120.52 (-3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,686.75
    -706.04 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,911.71
    -428.31 (-3.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.17
    -73.11 (-4.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.84
    +0.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.30
    -45.20 (-2.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.69 (-3.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0437
    -0.0089 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3470
    +0.1910 (+6.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0147 (-1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1090
    -0.3110 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,709.17
    -4,272.67 (-15.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.02
    -44.86 (-8.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

American Jewish Committee Presents Moral Courage Award to Masih Alinejad, Prominent Opponent of Iranian Regime

·3 min read

NEW  YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Masih Alinejad, one of the most outspoken opponents of the Islamic regime in Tehran, was honored today by American Jewish Committee (AJC) with the global advocacy organization's Moral Courage Award.

"Masih Alinejad has dedicated her life to exposing the abuses of the Iranian regime, risking her life to shed light on Iran's human rights abuses, and to advocate for other Iranian women who are fighting for a better future," said Lisa Pruzan, a member of AJC's National Board of Governors and AJC's Women's Leadership Board, who presented the award at the AJC Global Forum.

AJC honored Alinejad for her "moral, intellectual, and physical courage, extraordinary bravery, and commitment to the protection of human rights."

Thanking AJC, Alinejad said she wants to share the Moral Courage Award with "the brave Iranian women" who have been treated as "second-class citizens" since the 1979 Islamic revolution. "I am a child of the Iranian revolution, which was supposed to bring freedom, prosperity and joy. However, it became a revolution against women," she said.

Alinejad began her journalism career covering the parliament in Tehran and drew controversy for her articles about corrupt lawmakers. She left Iran in 2009, following the crackdown on protests against the disputed presidential elections, and moved to the United States.

In 2014, Alinejad launched "My Stealthy Freedom," an online campaign against the Iranian regime's mandate that women wear the hijab. It became the largest civil disobedience campaign in Iran's history. Today, Alinejad has more than 9 million followers on her social media platforms.

"If you can't choose what to put on your head, how can you be in charge of what is in your head," Alinejad told the AJC Global Forum. "The fight against compulsory hijab is fighting against discrimination and for our own dignity as women, as human beings."

"Iranian women lost many of the rights that generations before had fought so hard to get," she added. In addition to the compulsory hijab, women judges have been expelled, women singers banned from performing, and women athletes barred from participating in certain sports. And laws on divorce, child custody and inheritance were changed in favor of men.

Alinejad emphasized that Iran's leaders depend on popular support for its "Death to USA," "Death to Israel," and "compulsory hijab" policies. Removing any of those pillars of support would bring about the regime's collapse. "Think of compulsory hijab as the Berlin Wall. Just as the fall of the Berlin Wall led to the fall of communism, the same is true for the compulsory hijab," she said.

The extent of the regime's efforts to silence her was exposed last July, when the FBI arrested four Iranian intelligence officers in New York, who were planning to kidnap Alinejad and take her to Iran.

AJC has been sounding the alarm for years about the Iranian regime's pervasive human rights abuses; its repeated calls for the annihilation of Israel, and support for Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations; pursuit of nuclear weapons capability; and interference in the internal affairs of countries across the Middle East.

"My work is not done," Alinejad concluded. "I can feel miserable, or I can make my oppressors feel miserable. I choose the second option."

AJC Global Forum, taking place June 12-14 in New York City, is the signature annual event of the leading global Jewish advocacy organization. It brings together thousands of participants from across the United States and dozens of countries around the world.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-jewish-committee-presents-moral-courage-award-to-masih-alinejad-prominent-opponent-of-iranian-regime-301566781.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Recommended Stories

  • Report to FAA could be costly for Boeing's Max 10 plans

    The independent report casts considerable doubt on Boeing’s chances of receiving a critical extension from Congress to certify its newest and largest variant of the 737 Max.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Alre

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Boeing moved Air Force One overhauls from Wichita. Now it needs more workers for the job

    Labor shortages, supply issues and other problems threaten to add more delays to the arrival of the next Air Force One aircraft.

  • Attack on Chinese Women Revives #MeToo Anger Xi Can’t Extinguish

    (Bloomberg) -- Footage of a violent attack on female diners at a barbecue restaurant in China has sparked outrage online, threatening to revive the #MeToo movement against gender inequality that President Xi Jinping’s government has repeatedly tried to suppress.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With

  • Libya’s Oil Output Almost Halts With New Wave of Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraLibya’s oil production has almost fully halted as a political crisis leads to more shutdowns of ports and fields.The OPEC member’s daily output -- whi

  • Elon Musk Takes Sides in the Gender Identity Debate

    The CEO of Tesla intervenes more and more in all societal debates and does not hesitate to take controversial positions.

  • Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as bond yields surge

    The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle inflation. U.S. crude prices fell 1% to $119.42 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74 U.S. cents, its fourth consecutive day of losses. Still, speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Controls 80% of City in Luhansk Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, pushing Ukrainian troops out of the center of the country’s last major foothold in the Luhansk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the fighting “very fierce,” and the regional governor said Russian troops now control 80% of the city.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Late

  • U.S. government investigates Trump DWAC deal, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels team up for new drink

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss federal securities regulators expanding their investigation into former president Donald Trump’s DWAC deal, Google suspending its engineer for its AI chatbot, and Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels teaming up for a new drink.

  • Inflation Fears Send U.S. Bond Yields Surging Ahead of Fed Meeting

    The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was on pace for its highest close since 2011, propelled by fears that persistent inflation could push the Fed to raise rates higher than expected.

  • China Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China is starting to re-impose Covid-19 restrictions just weeks after major easing in key cities, raising concern the country may once again employ strict lockdowns to control its outbreak. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsiu

  • ECB hikes are wrong way to curb inflation, says Draghi's right-hand man

    ROME (Reuters) -Francesco Giavazzi, the closest economic adviser to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said on Monday that European Central Bank interest rate hikes were not the right way to curb surging price rises. The ECB last week signalled a 25 basis point interest rate hike in July and said a bigger increase may be needed in September as inflationary pressures were increasing and broadening, raising the risk that high price growth will become entrenched. "The ECB promises to raise rates in response to rising inflation with the wrong instrument," Giavazzi said at a Rome conference.

  • Canada to invest millions to cut emissions at BHP potash mine -source

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will announce a multi-million dollar investment on Monday to make the Jansen potash mine run by the globe's largest listed miner, BHP Group, "the cleanest and most sustainable in the world," a government source said on Sunday. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau are scheduled to make an announcement on "moving toward the net-zero emission economy" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Monday at 10:00 a.m. central time (1500 GMT). The source declined to say the exact amount of the federal investment in BHP's Jansen mine, which is located about 150 km (93 miles) east of Saskatoon.

  • Dozens of companies, small business groups back U.S. bill to rein in Big Tech

    Dozens of companies and business organizations are sending a letter to U.S. senators on Monday to urge them to support a bill aimed at reining in the biggest tech companies, such as Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google. Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and lawmakers from both parties said last week they had the Senate votes needed to pass legislation that would prevent the tech platforms, including Apple and Facebook, from favoring their own businesses on their platforms. Other signatories included the American Booksellers Association, the American Independent Business Alliance, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and Kelkoo Group.

  • GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Jokes About Biden’s Demise At Church Event

    Lauren Boebert made her remarks toward President Joe Biden at the Family Camp Meeting event at Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

  • Bernanke Says Fed Can Sidestep Big Recession in Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumFormer Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke said Fed leaders co

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Photographer takes terrifying video of Lysychansk under Russian fire

    Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi on June 12 published on Telegram a video taken by AFP news agency photographer Aris Messinis showing the horrific consequences of the shelling of Lysychansk by Russian invasion forces.

  • Peter Hegseth Makes Infuriating Comment On Hate Group's Arrest Near Pride Parade

    The Fox News host strayed off-topic on "Fox & Friends Weekend."