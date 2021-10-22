U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

The American Kennel Club Appoints Heather McManus General Counsel

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred registry and leading advocate for all dogs, has appointed Heather McManus as its General Counsel. McManus was appointed to Vice President in 2017 and has served as Deputy General Counsel.

In this new role, McManus will serve as the chief in-house attorney of the AKC. She will report to Dennis B. Sprung, President and CEO of the AKC.

Said Sprung of Heather's appointment, "She has been a dedicated member of AKC's legal department, and her experience will continue to help our organization."

Heather McManus joined the AKC in January of 1993. In addition to serving as the chief lawyer of AKC, she manages the law department functions, and is responsible for the Insurance Programs for AKC and its affiliates. Heather serves as a Board Member of MAC Casualty. She has successfully handled litigation matters filed for AKC and its affiliates and represents AKC at Trial Board hearings.

Prior to joining AKC, McManus was Assistant State's Attorney with the Will County, Illinois State's Attorney's Office serving as both a felony prosecutor and Chief of the Misdemeanor Division. McManus earned her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School and her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-kennel-club-appoints-heather-mcmanus-general-counsel-301406743.html

SOURCE American Kennel Club

