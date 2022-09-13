U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.51 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -28.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0187 (-1.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5640
    +1.7640 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,236.41
    -2,101.80 (-9.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

American Kidney Fund, Home Dialyzors United Partner to Host Dialysis at Home Summit

American Kidney Fund
·4 min read

The one-day virtual, free summit will feature inspiring speakers, community leaders and dialysis experts.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has partnered with Home Dialyzors United, a nonprofit advocating on behalf of the home dialyzor community, to host Dialysis at Home, a virtual free summit on Sept. 15 that will bring the late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), and dialysis communities together for a series of sessions about home dialysis. Participants will hear from and learn with patients, advocates, caregivers and health professionals about home dialysis options, quality of life benefits and ways to achieve goals while on dialysis. The summit is made possible in part by Leadership Sponsors Satellite Healthcare and Outset Medical.

The one-day summit, which has more than 1,200 registrants, is designed for anyone seeking to learn more about home dialysis, including people who are new to dialysis and their families, people managing late-stage CKD and providers who are looking to help their patients better understand the pros and cons of different dialysis types. One of the main benefits of home dialysis is that it gives people with kidney failure more freedom to work, travel or do other activities without worrying about scheduling dialysis appointments at a center. Home dialysis can also result in better quality of life, lower risk of infection, expanded diet and more employment options.

Speakers at the summit will cover various topics related to home dialysis, including the basics of receiving dialysis at home, treatments, self-advocacy tactics for patients exploring the home option and health equity issues affecting patient care. The summit will feature interactive sessions to help participants engage with the material.

Additional support for the summit is being provided by Baxter, Diality, NxStage and U.S. Renal Care.

“While home dialysis is growing in popularity, it is still widely underused, with just over 12 percent of all dialysis patients dialyzing at home,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Black and Latino patients are even less likely than their white peers to utilize home dialysis, in part due to a lack of awareness. The Dialysis at Home summit will be a great learning opportunity for anyone looking to evaluate their kidney treatment options, as well as a chance to connect and network with people who are facing the same decisions and challenges. We’re proud to partner with Home Dialyzors United on this important event, and we look forward to welcoming people at the virtual summit.”

More than 800,000 people in the U.S. have kidney failure, nearly 570,000 of whom are on dialysis. By the end of 2017, there were more than 62,000 U.S. patients dialyzing at home.

“Home Dialyzors United has been advocating about the benefits of home dialysis since 2006,” said Nieltje Gedney, Executive Director of Home Dialyzors United. “We are thrilled that it has finally gained credence within the renal community. As long-time supporters of the American Kidney Fund, we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this event.”

“Increasing awareness and education of the benefits of dialyzing at home is imperative to greater adoption of the treatment option. Satellite Healthcare’s Home Therapies program, led by Graham Abra, M.D., and his team, is a national leader demonstrating a greater than 20% utilization of home therapies across our patient population. We are pleased to be a part of this virtual event, which brings together like-minded partners and creates access to information and available technology that hopefully creates a path for patients and physicians,” said Jeff Goffman, Chief Executive Officer, Satellite Healthcare.

“At Outset, we are focused on democratizing dialysis by expanding where and when patients can dialyze by meeting them where they are — at home —on their own schedule,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Outset. “The Dialysis at Home summit is helping to do exactly that by spreading knowledge about home dialysis options to kidney disease patients and their families across the country. The event's programming will include several people sharing their experiences treating on the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which was designed to make it easier and more accessible for patients to take advantage of the safety, convenience and flexibility of dialyzing at home.”

###

 

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077 ngregory@kidneyfund.org


Recommended Stories

  • Filecoin service provider RRMine leaves China for Singapore

    Tighter restrictions on cryptocurrency usage in China have prompted leading storage service platform RRMine Global to close its mainland China operations and move its headquarters to Singapore. See related article: China has seen blockchain’s future and it doesn’t include cryptocurrencies Fast facts “As Singapore has been one of the world’s most open economies for a […]

  • 'Fatty liver' drug trial data sends Peninsula biotech's stock soaring more than 100%

    With more than 17 million Americans with NASH, the fatty liver disease has been a prime target for drug developers. But few have been able to show promising clinical trial results.

  • Akero Therapeutics Wows Investors With Unexpected Win For Hepatitis Treatment

    Akero wowed investors Tuesday with midstage test results for a hepatitis treatment, and the biotech stock skyrocketed by triple digits.

  • TNXP: Phase 2 Long COVID Trial Underway…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2 Trial of TNX-102 SL Initiated in Long COVID On August 22, 2022, Tonix (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced the initiation of the PREVAIL Phase 2 clinical trial of TNX-102 SL in patients with Long COVID ( NCT05472090 ), a heterogeneous condition that involves nociplastic pain following infection with and recovery from

  • Why Akero Therapeutics Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) were up by a staggering 110% on sky-high volume as of 9:56 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. The biotech's shares have more than doubled in price this morning in response to a positive phase 2b trial for the experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate known as efruxifermin (EFX). Specifically, Akero announced ahead of the opening bell that EFX hit both the study's primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24 as well as a key secondary endpoint consisting of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gets EU Nod for COVID-19 Booster Jab in Adults

    Novavax (NVAX) gets authorization from the European Union to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose in adults.

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals To Advance Global Late-Stage COVID-19 Study of Bemnifosbuvir

    Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) announced additional details on its clinical development plans for bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19. Following meetings with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency Emergency Task Force, Atea plans to initiate a global Phase 3 trial of bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The trial will evaluate bemnifosbuvir as both monotherapy and combination antiviral therapy in outpatients (non-hospitalized) with COVID-19 who are at the highest risk of

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • Acadia's (ACAD) Rett Syndrome Drug NDA Gets FDA Priority Review

    The FDA accepts and grants priority review to Acadia's (ACAD) NDA for trofinetide to treat Rett syndrome. A decision from the regulatory body is due on Mar 12, 2023.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Zoomed 30% Higher Today

    Cancer-focused biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was a stock on fire Monday. On Sunday, Clovis reported that Rubraca tested very well as a monotherapy for ovarian cancer in the initial part of a phase 3 trial. All told, 538 women suffering from high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer took part in the trial.

  • Investors Bet Ketamine Treatment Will Revolutionize Mental-Health Care

    Hundreds of clinics specializing in ketamine treatment for depression and other mood disorders have popped up in the U.S. in recent years. WSJ visits one clinic, Nushama, to learn why some entrepreneurs are betting that demand for ketamine will continue to rise. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • The 7 Worst Desserts for Diabetes, Say Dietitians

    Carbohydrates are a very important macronutrient that most people with diabetes keep a close eye on when eating."A person with diabetes does need to be more mindful of the type of carbohydrates they choose to consume, as each source of carbohydrate is digested by the body differently and has a different effect on how quickly it hits a person's bloodstream and causes their blood sugar to spike," says Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN and National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Sank Today

    An analyst had a fresh new take on the company's prospects, and it wasn't all that positive.

  • Rubius Therapeutics Shifts Its Clinical Focus, Pulls Plug On Two Early-Stage Cancer Assets

    Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) announced plans to restructure and align resources to advance its next-generation red blood cell-based cell conjugation platform. The company said that with over 80 patients dosed across three clinical trials, Rubius Therapeutics has demonstrated that engineered red blood cells can be manufactured at scale, safely administered, and activate a patient's immune system, resulting in clinical benefits in certain cancer patients. To enable continued investment i

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets FDA Approval for Psoriasis Candidate

    Bristol Myers (BMY) secures an FDA nod for Sotyktu to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

  • Losing Weight Is Losing Ground in the Stock Market

    Weight-loss and nutrition companies have lost half or more of their value in the past year despite expectations of a postpandemic boom.

  • Numinus provides update on acquisition integration and announces new client financing options

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is pleased to provide an update on the integration of the Novamind acquisition, which completed on June 10, 2022.

  • Woman’s ‘toothache’ turned out to be a symptom of a brain tumour

    Emma Webster says she was 'ready to plan my funeral' after doctors discovered the mass behind her right eye.

  • Sarepta (SRPT) Stock Up 76.8% in Three Months: Here's Why

    Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is progressing with the development of its pipeline, which focuses on treating DMD. It expects to initiate a BLA filing for its DMD gene therapy by year-end

  • Braxia Scientific Launches KetaMD in Florida; First Patients Complete Initial Virtual Ketamine Treatments At-Home

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company") (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has successfully launched KetaMD in Florida. KetaMD onboarded new patients and completed initial ketamine treatments. Eligible patients, as determined by one of KetaMD's licensed Florida healthcare practitioners, received