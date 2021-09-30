U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.00
    +7.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,769.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,712.25
    +29.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.30
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.23
    +0.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.60
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +0.58 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3469
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4030
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,862.78
    +2,397.95 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.42
    +4.97 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

American Land Title Association Issues Statement on Confirmation of Rohit Chopra as CFPB Director

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, released the following statement on the Senate's confirmation of Rohit Chopra as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB):

American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association)
American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association)

"On behalf of the American Land Title Association and our members nationwide, we congratulate Rohit Chopra on his confirmation as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau," said Diane Tomb, ALTA's chief executive officer. "ALTA and its members look forward to working with Director Chopra and the Bureau's staff to help provide positive and compliant real estate settlement experiences for consumers—and to serve as a resource on important issues, such as wire transfer fraud, third-party oversight and mortgage disclosures."

About ALTA
The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States. The majority of ALTA's 6,400 member companies are small businesses.

Connect with ALTA on Facebook here. Follow ALTA on Twitter here.

Contact: Megan Hernandez
Direct Office Line: 202-261-0315
Email: mhernandez@alta.org

