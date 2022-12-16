U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

American Legion National Commander Welcomes 2023 Boost in Military Housing Allowances

·1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola today praised the 2023 planned increases in military housing allowances for U.S. troops.

"The Department of Defense just announced that Basic Allowance for Housing rates will increase an average of 12.1 percent next year depending on location," Troiola said. "Just this month I've had the honor of visiting military personnel in Hawaii and overseas. A common concern expressed by troops living off-base is the cost of rent and real estate. The American Legion has long believed that providing a high quality of life for our military personnel is a moral imperative. During a period of high inflation, it is important that the men and women defending this nation have access to safe and affordable housing. Whether a servicemember lives on base or off-base, I want all military families to know that they have no stronger advocate than The American Legion."

About The American Legion

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. The organization is calling on all Americans to "Be the One" to stop veteran suicide and encourages people to visit www.betheone.org. Nearly 1.8 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media Contact: John Raughter, (317) 630-1350 jraughter@legion.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-legion-national-commander-welcomes-2023-boost-in-military-housing-allowances-301705451.html

SOURCE The American Legion

