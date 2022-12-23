U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,834.08
    +11.69 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,120.99
    +93.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,467.67
    -8.45 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.33
    +5.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.62
    +2.13 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8500
    +0.4980 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.89
    +31.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.31
    -0.64 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

American Legion National Commander Welcomes 'Victories for Veterans' in Budget Agreement

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization commended Congress for what The American Legion considers 'victories for veterans' in the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal 2023.

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)
The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)

Earlier this month, American Legion National Commander Vincent "Jim" Troiola, along with other VSO leaders, sent a letter to congressional leadership urging them to pass a full year funding package and avoid additional stop gap measures that could impact VA's ability to provide services to veterans.

"We are pleased to see that Congress has not only reached an agreement on the funding measure but also included important provisions that support America's veterans," Troiola said. "The American Legion has made the prevention of veteran suicide our top priority and this budget designates an annual 'Buddy Check' week, in which peer wellness checks will be emphasized throughout the Department of Veterans Affairs. The American Legion has long believed in buddy checks and the effectiveness of outreach to veterans who may be experiencing a crisis. We recognize that Buddy Check Week alone will not solve veteran suicide but we do believe that it will raise awareness and save lives."

Troiola pointed to additional provisions in the budget that were part of The American Legion's legislative agenda. Among them is the expansion of VA health care to all remaining World War II veterans. They will now have access to hospital care, medical services and nursing home care.

"Delegates to our national convention called for this inclusion in a resolution which they passed unanimously in 2017," Troiola said. "These men and women responded to an existential threat and were deemed the 'Greatest Generation,' largely because of their service. The American Legion will always remember their sacrifice and we are pleased that World War II veterans now have access to benefits that they have absolutely earned."

Also included in the budget is an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa program for our Afghan allies, many of whom are still endangered by the Taliban. Troiola said that The American Legion has been publicly advocating for visas to be awarded to Afghan and Iraqi combat translators since 2018.

"By allocating an additional 4,000 visas, our country sends a message to the world that America does not forget its allies," Troiola explained. "We simply cannot turn our backs on those who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in combat. Some translators have saved American lives. They have already been through a strict vetting process but they are targeted by terrorists simply because they cooperated with our mission."

"With the passage of the historic PACT Act this summer, Congress is closing 2022 with some meaningful victories for veterans," Troiola said.

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to advocating for veterans, promoting a strong national security, sponsoring wholesome youth programs and Americanism. Legionnaires in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media Contact: John Raughter, (317) 630-1350; jraughter@legion.org.
Interview Spokesperson: Legislative Director Lawrence Montreuil, (202) 735-2207
lmontreuil@legion.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-legion-national-commander-welcomes-victories-for-veterans-in-budget-agreement-301709764.html

SOURCE The American Legion

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump is America's poorest billionaire

    Former President Donald Trump loses vast amounts of money. Yet he lives a gilded lifestyle and never runs short of the cash needed to pay lawyers perpetually defending him against charges large and small. How does he do it? We're gradually finding out.

  • One Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends Because 2023 Could Be Huge

    With less than two weeks to go before the end of the year and the worries about what's in store for 2023, buying stocks now might be a low priority for investors. The recession that many analysts predict might come soon could cause the market to swoon, so it's likely you may be able to buy stocks at lower prices later. Continuously adding money to your portfolio to take advantage of good opportunities is key, and one of them just might be Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), the giant defense contractor, which has some unique catalysts for growth in 2023 and beyond.

  • US Inflation Gauges Cool, Consumer Spending Stalls as Fed Nears Rate Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measures eased in November while consumer spending stagnated, suggesting the central bank’s interest-rate hikes are helping to cool both price pressures and broader demand — with more tightening on the way.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has T

  • The 401(k) and IRA Changes to Consider After Congress Revised Many Retirement Laws

    Americans will need to rethink how they save after Congress passed a series of laws that stand to overhaul parts of the country’s retirement saving system. The retirement overhaul is part of a larger bill passed by Congress just before the holidays. It includes dozens of retirement policy changes that go into effect over the next decade.

  • These 23 companies got $50 billion in tax breaks due to a Trump tax law

    According to a recent report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 23 companies saved a combined $50 billion through these tax breaks from 2018-2021.

  • IRS Delays Gig-Tax Filing Rule for Side Hustles of More Than $600

    The Internal Revenue Service gives millions of Americans a one-year reprieve on new 1099-K tax-reporting requirements, offering relief to users of e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Etsy and Airbnb.

  • U.S. consumer spending, inflation rise moderately amid rate hikes

    U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months, but demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year. Slowing economic activity heading into 2023 amid rising borrowing costs was also flagged by other data from the Commerce Department on Friday showing a modest gain in orders for locally manufactured capital goods last month. The U.S. central bank is trying to slow demand for everything from housing to labor as it fights to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

  • How Working After Age 70 Can Increase Your Benefits

    Working after age 70 could increase your Social Security benefits, if you're earning a high salary or didn't have a robust earnings history in your younger years. Let's break down how you can increase your benefits and how it can … Continue reading → The post Could Working After Age 70 Increase Social Security? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dwindling numbers of cash machines dispense kunas as Croatia readies for euro

    Withdrawing cash to pay for wine at Zagreb's Christmas Market is no easy task as the country readies to introduce the euro on Jan. 1, including preparing ATM cash machines by leaving only a third of them able to dispense the national kuna currency. In mid-December, Croatian banks began to phase out 2,700 of the country's 4,000 ATM machines for withdrawing kunas, to prepare them for dispensing euros next month. The Croatian Banking Association has put up an interactive map of all the ATM machines to help people find the nearest one operational.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $118M Deal to Support F/A-18 E/F & EA-18G Jets

    Boeing (BA) is set to execute inspections, modifications and repairs on the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G jets.

  • Recession will be mild and here's why, PNC economists say

    Inflation slowed in recent months but a tight labor market coupled with strong job growth, robust consumer spending yet weak savings, and drops in home sales and permits for new construction create a mixed picture. Economists at PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) released a December outlook noting despite the Federal Open Market Committee raising rates from essentially zero in January to a 4.25%-4.5% range last week, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% objective. The inflation rate was 7.1% in November.

  • Kari Lake speaks out after her election trial in Maricopa County Superior Court

    "If we don't have honest elections where we decide who represents us, then we don't have a country anymore" said Kari Lake on Dec. 22, 2022.

  • Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin's reference to Ukraine "war"

    A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word "war" to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a "special military operation". Nikita Yuferev, an opposition councillor in the city where Putin was born, said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but he had filed it to expose the "mendacity" of the system.

  • McConnell calls out 'diminished' Trump, vows not to bow to his candidates in 2024

    Sen. Mitch McConnell deferred to former President Donald Trump’s candidates in midterm races, leading to jarring defeats. He promises that won't happen in 2024.

  • U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors, Tesla and Ford Motor, to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday. In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang, in a pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden wrote the chief executives of major automakers inquiring about Chinese supply chain issues, saying "it is vital that automakers scrutinize their relationships with all suppliers linked to Xinjiang."

  • How Sam Bankman-Fried got released on $250 million bond

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan discusses news that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on $250 million bail and the constraints placed upon him as he awaits criminal proceedings.

  • White House’s Bernstein warns GOP on debt ceiling: An 'awful time to fool around'

    White House chief economist Jared Bernstein warned Republicans against using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool next year with the economy in transition and still facing the headwinds of rising interest rates and elevated inflation.

  • Colombia begins negotiations to buy 16 Rafale fighter jets

    Colombia is negotiating the purchase of 16 Rafale multirole fighter jets for its Air Force, a deal potentially worth $3.15 billion.

  • Occupiers are still trying to advance on two fronts General Staff

    The Russians continue their attempts to advance on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts and also try to improve the tactical position on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 December Details: Over the course of the day, Russian invaders launched five missiles and five air strikes as well as carried out about 15 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, including a night attack on civil infrastructure in Marha

  • Putin assures he wants to end war as soon as possible, but "chicken pecks one grain at a time"

    Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, assured that Russia allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but wants to avoid great losses. Source: Putin during a press conference on Thursday, 22 December Quote: "Our goal is not to spin this flywheel of a military conflict, but on the contrary, to end this war.