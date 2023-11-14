American Legion Post 519's alcohol license suspended

Nov. 14—THOMASVILLE- Thomasville City Council continued their show cause hearing for the American Legion Post 519 on Monday evening, following a string of calls to the Thomasville Police Department. The show cause hearing ultimately resulted in Post 519 having their alcohol license suspended for six months much to the disappointment of its patrons.

During their previous hearing, Thomasville Police Department Major Shane Harris explained that in 2021, TPD began responding more often to the Wright St. and Hopkins St. area due to large parties.

"Citizen complaints grew from these disturbances we were responding to," he told the Council. "The disturbances resulted in TPD asking other agencies to help respond to clearing the streets and restoring the peace."

When responding to the calls, TPD often found there were more individuals than officers, and for safety reasons, other resources, including Georgia State Patrol and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office were called upon.

Harris provided a call log from E911, detailing 57 calls so far in the 2023 calendar year as a result of large crowds, shots fired and citizen complaints.

The council also heard from Steven Reynolds 2nd District Commander of the Legion, who assured City Council that many of the calls due to crowds were not those of people socializing at the American Legion, but people walking down the street and passing the building.

Hearing both explanations, the City Council conducted its own research and found that the American Legion Post 519 was "a trouble spot and public nuisance."

Councilwoman Wanda Warren made the motion to suspend their alcohol license for six months, effective immediately.

If all conditions are followed that are set forth in the suspending of the alcohol license, the American Legion Post 519 can return in six months for another show cause hearing, where the City Council can choose to continue to suspend the license, return privileges or revoke the license altogether.

Warren explained the American Legion Post 519 must provide a plan on how they intend to provide safety and security to control, prevent and mitigate large crowds from illegal parking, loitering, fighting and creating a public nuisance. Additionally, a plan must be provided on how they will prevent members and guests from purchasing beer, wine or liquor. The plan must be provided to the City Council by December 13, 2023.

Other conditions that must be met by December 13, included providing a Legion charter to the City Council, providing the 2023 business license, providing a written statement of commitment to the security of the neighborhood and residences adjacent to the Legion, undergoing police inspections with no prior notice and undergoing a fire safety inspection as soon as possible.

Sales tax reports ranging from 2021- Sept. 2023, along with food and beverage sales reports ranging from 2021- Sept. 30, 2023, must also be provided.

Commissioner Todd Mobley asked if all of these conditions are met within their deadline could the suspension of the license be rectified and was informed it could be with Council's approval.

Council then approved Warren's motion in accordance with the conditions 4-0, with council member Terry Scott abstaining due to his membership at the American Legion.

Reynolds was noticeably disappointed and frustrated, claiming the City Council had no "real evidence" to back their motion.

However, this is not the first time the American Legion Post 519 has had their license suspended.

Documents dating back to 2008 show the Legion's license was first suspended on November 24, 2008, after it was declared a trouble spot. The license was later reinstated until 2014, when it was suspended pending a show cause hearing, following a shooting.

After being reinstated, the license was suspended once more for one year in 2016 after evidence showcased a large crowd, corresponding in a large fight, which resulted in severe injuries.