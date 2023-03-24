U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.03
    +4.31 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,128.77
    +23.52 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,761.82
    -25.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.02
    +1.73 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    -0.66 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.80
    -14.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    -0.0067 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3740
    -0.0320 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    -0.0065 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7380
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,739.30
    -496.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.01
    -15.37 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

American Legion Praises VA Secretary, Slams CBO Proposal

PR Newswire
·2 min read

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization double-downed on the Secretary of Veterans Affairs' assurances that proposed Congressional Budget Office cuts to the VA budget will not happen.

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)
The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)

"In remarks to the media yesterday, Secretary (Denis) McDonough said of proposed cuts 'We don't think that's a good idea…Nobody inside VA is talking about it, nobody in the executive branch and I haven't heard anything about it from Congress…We're not going to do it,'" Vincent "Jim" Troiola, national commander of The American Legion said. "The American Legion agrees with Secretary McDonough. Veterans have sweated, bled and sacrificed for this country. There is absolutely no way The American Legion would allow unelected bureaucrats from the CBO to reverse the hard-fought gains that veterans have made over the last couple of years. The administration and Congress deserve great credit for last year's passage of the PACT Act. The American Legion is committed to ensuring that the promises made to veterans are promises kept."

Troiola pointed out that the CBO is not a deliberating body and does not have the authority to cut veterans benefits. "What I can assure veterans and their families is that The American Legion has a strong legislative team that monitors such proposals, and we would use our loud pulpit to ensure that members of Congress know that such suggestions should be considered dead on arrival."

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.  Legionnaires in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media Contact: John Raughter, (317) 630-1350, jraughter@legion.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-legion-praises-va-secretary-slams-cbo-proposal-301781100.html

SOURCE The American Legion

Recommended Stories

  • Chad nationalizes assets by oil giant Exxon, says government

    Chad is nationalizing all assets from multinational oil giant Exxon Mobil, including its hydrocarbon and exploration permits, said the government. The nationalization of a private company means that all assets are now owned by the government.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It On Trump, Bard, Adobe, Nvidia

    Google, Adobe and Nvidia led the way this week in artificial intelligence-related news for AI stocks, along with former President Donald Trump.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Wins $320.3M Deal for StormBreaker Production

    Raytheon (RTX) clinches a $320.3 million contract with the Air Force for Lot 9 StormBreaker production.

  • Fed’s Bullard Lifts His 2023 Rate Forecast on Strong Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that he had raised his forecast for peak interest rates this year amid ongoing economic strength, based on an assumption that banking-sector strains will prove temporary.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-S

  • C-suite execs prepare to bring out cost-cutting ax amid economic concerns: Survey

    A new survey reveals a more cautious C-suite.

  • What is the average Social Security check?

    Find out how much your Social Security payments could grow over time.

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins Deal to Offer Training for F-16 Jets

    Lockheed (LMT) is going to offer aircraft maintenance and pilot training for nations that have already purchased F-16 jets.

  • Official: Willow oil project holds promise, faces obstacles

    The Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope is part of a “new era” of large-scale development in the region but it isn't a sure thing, with litigation and costs among the factors that stand as potential impediments, a state official told lawmakers Thursday. John Crowther, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, said the scale of projects like Willow, which is on federal lands in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and was approved by the Biden administration last week, is “tremendous” and would benefit Alaska.

  • Markets to Fed: Cut Rates Before Bank Crisis Triggers U.S. Recession

    Regional lenders are crucial for U.S. economic growth and markets want Fed support before the bank crisis triggers a near-term recession.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Nobody wants to admit that the state pension is almost bust

    When your party has been in power for over a decade and the tent is caving in, there is one rule that applies before all else: don’t upset your voter base. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to kick the decision to raise the pension age into the long grass.

  • Pentagon Probes Why Boeing Staff Worked on Air Force One Planes Without Security Credentials

    About 250 Boeing workers in San Antonio had expired security credentials that are needed to work on highly classified presidential jets.

  • U.S. Executives to Keep Low Profile at China Forum Amid Tensions

    Ahead of this weekend’s high-level conference in Beijing, the mood among the global CEOs and senior executives expected to attend was a mix of anxiety and caution.

  • House GOP fails to override Biden veto of ESG investing ban

    The U.S. House failed Thursday to override President Joe Biden's first veto — of a Republican-led bill that would have banned the consideration of environmental, social or governance issues in retirement and other investment decisions. The standoff was a first test of the strength of the new Republican majority in the House as it confronts the Democratic president in the White House. House Republicans had succeeded in passing the legislation through Congress last month, part of their agenda to undo so-called “woke” government policies that strive to bring new ways of thinking about social and environmental issues with equity and accountability.

  • House Dems Dismiss One Option for Raising the Debt Ceiling

    House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on Thursday poured cold water on a plan circulating among some Democratic lawmakers to pass a “clean” debt limit increase by using a parliamentary procedure called a discharge petition, which allows a bill to receive a floor vote under specific circumstances. Noting that Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling three times under former President Donald Trump, Jeffries instead called on GOP lawmakers to do so again under the leadership of Speaker Ke

  • Ukraine Sees Russian Losses in Bakhmut as Paving Way for Spring Offensive

    Moscow’s assault on the eastern city is losing momentum, a Ukrainian army chief said, paving the way for Kyiv to launch its own offensives in the spring.

  • Italy's Meloni vetoes Russian-linked takeover of tech company

    ROME/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vetoed a takeover deal by a cloud services provider due to links with Russian internet giant Yandex, according to a government document and three people familiar with the matter. The decision marks the first time that Meloni's administration has used its so-called "golden powers" regulation to block undesired bids in industries deemed of strategic importance such as banking, energy, telecommunications and health. Meloni swept to power last October shortly after a resounding election victory.

  • Exclusive-ECB pressures Austria's Raiffeisen bank to quit Russia -sources

    The European Central Bank is pressing Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia, five people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The pressure comes after a top U.S. sanctions official raised concerns about Raiffeisen's business in Russia on a visit to Vienna last month, said another person familiar with the matter, asking not to be named due to its sensitivity. The push from Washington and the ECB is upping the stakes for Austria and its second-biggest bank, which plays a key role in the Russian economy but also an increasingly contested one as Moscow's year-long war in Ukraine drags on.

  • Loophole Allows U.S. Tech Exports to Banned Chinese Firms

    Firms can bypass the U.S. export-control regime by securing Western technology through subsidiaries that aren’t on the Commerce Department’s list, officials said.

  • TikTok’s Troubles in U.S. Have an Upside for Meta and Snap Stock

    The video-sharing platform's CEO, Shou Chew, made little headway in convincing lawmakers to allow the app to continue under its Chinese ownership.