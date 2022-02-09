U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.08
    +57.54 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,743.65
    +280.87 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,426.16
    +231.71 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.99
    +30.61 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.42
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    -0.0320 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4900
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,117.15
    +1,012.20 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.52
    +26.81 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

The American Legion seeks entries for Fourth Estate Awards in print, broadcast and online media

·1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion has announced a second call for entries in the annual Fourth Estate Awards competition for excellence in journalism and its positive impact on society. The deadline for submissions to be received or postmarked is March 1, 2022.

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)
The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)

The American Legion awards multiple prizes to recognize the outstanding achievements made in print, broadcast and web-based media. In addition to the award, the winner in each category will be presented a $2,000 stipend to cover travel and lodging expenses to The American Legion National Convention in Milwaukee. The presentation will occur at approximately 9 am on Sept. 1, 2022 at the Wisconsin Center.

An entry form with contest rules can be found at www.legion.org/presscenter/fourthestate. You can also contact pr@legion.org for further information.

Submissions are judged on the quality of the work and the impact that it had in producing a positive result for the community. The work must have been published, posted or broadcast in 2021.

All journalists or media outlets who believe their work improved society in a tangible and way are encouraged to submit their entry. There is no entry fee and no single medium is limited to the number of entries.

Past winners include CBS News, CNN, USA Today, The Washington Examiner, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Jackson Clarion Ledger and Military.com. The complete list can be found at www.legion.org.

Media contacts: Katie Chrisman, (317) 630-1298, pr@legion.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-legion-seeks-entries-for-fourth-estate-awards-in-print-broadcast-and-online-media-301478996.html

SOURCE The American Legion

Recommended Stories

  • My mom took out student loans to help me afford college. Now I’m repaying those, plus the loans I took out myself — to the tune of $80K. Can you help me somehow repay this?

    Question: Is there any way to consolidate Parent PLUS Loans with my regular student loans? Not only are the Parent PLUS loans higher interest than my own loans, they don’t currently count towards seeking an income-based repayment plan because they are under my mother’s name, even though I have been the one paying them. Combining them would put me at over $80K in student loan debt and  income-based repayment would then actually help.

  • My son is now in prison. But I still owe $50K on the student loans I took out for him. Can I get relief?

    FIX MY WALLET MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Los Angeles nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft

    A Los Angeles nun and school principal who stole more than $800,000 to pay for a gambling habit was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison. Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted to stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. U.S. District Court Judge Otis D. Wright II also ordered Kreuper to pay back the school approximately $835,000 as restitution, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

  • Principals of Pickerington Local's two high schools placed on administrative leave

    Stacy Tennenbaum and Mark Ulbrich, principals at Pickerington Central and North high schools, respectively, have been placed on administrative leave.

  • Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor

    Three female graduate students at Harvard University filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the Ivy League school of ignoring for years the sexual harassment of students by a professor who they said threatened their academic careers if they reported him. The students filed the lawsuit in federal court in Boston days after Harvard placed John Comaroff, an anthropology professor and expert on South Africa, on administrative leave following a university investigation into his conduct. Margaret Czerwienski, Lilia Kilburn and Amulya Mandava alleged that Comaroff for years "kissed and groped students without their consent, made unwelcome sexual advances, and threatened to sabotage students’ careers if they complained."

  • Virginia Senate Approves Amendment to Make Mask-Wearing Optional in Schools

    The Virginia Senate voted 29–9 on Tuesday to approve an amendment that would make masking optional in schools regardless of rules adopted by local school boards.

  • Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities

    A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities — Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles. Former graduate classmates at Duke and Cornell, where he studied before becoming a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA in recent years, described him as inappropriate and creepy, with obsessive behaviors toward some women that became harassment and, in at least one case, sexual harassment. Last week, police in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page document and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA, prompting the school to cancel in-person classes for a day.

  • Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in Spanish

    Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in SpanishPR NewswireSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022The popular course offered on the edX platform, is now available in Spanish thanks to a partnership between the Universitat Politècnica de València and Linux FoundationSAN FRANCISCO, Feb.

  • Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order

    The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Chesapeake parents against Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for his order making mask-wearing optional in schools.Why it matters: Judges wrote that they couldn't issue writs of mandamus and prohibit the Chesapeake School Board from making masks optional, because such relief cannot be issued in the case. But they made clear they aren't ruling on the legality of the case, potentially leaving the door open for future litigation.Get market news wo

  • Murphy lifting NJ COVID mask mandate forces Jersey Shore parents, schools to choose

    Several district leaders in Monmouth and Ocean counties said students in their schools will be allowed to drop masks, but others aren't sure.

  • As Culture Wars Envelop Schools, North Texas Sees a Superintendent Exodus

    Educating kids is all Jeannie Stone ever wanted to do. She spent more than three decades in North Texas school districts, first as a teacher and eventually as an administrator. After she was named Richardson Independent School District’s superintendent five years ago, she drew accolades for how well she advocated for district parents and the […]

  • 80-year-old nun sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from elementary school

    An 80-year-old nun was sentenced to one year and a day in prison on Monday after admitting to stealing more than $830,000 from an elementary school where she previously worked."I have sinned, I have broken the law, and I have no excuses," Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, the former principal of St. James Catholic School in Torrance, Calif., told the judge, according to the Los Angeles Times.She referred to her crime as "a violation of my vows, the...

  • What is India’s hijab row all about?

    The latest religious row in India has six 18-year-old Muslim schoolgirls at its center. In the southern state of Karnataka, protests have erupted in colleges and schools over the right of female students to wear the hijab. This is the latest flashpoint in a series of religion-fueled controversies that have, in part, come to define modern India.

  • The people fighting price rises by trying to buy nothing

    A surge of interest in Buy Nothing groups is a sign buyers are hunting for new ways to avoid inflation.

  • New Jersey superintendent reacts to state lifting mask mandates in schools

    Edison Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bernard F. Bragen Jr. gives insight into how his students are responding to New Jersey lifting mask mandates in schools.

  • Johnston school board members support pro-Trump Turning Point group

    Some Johnston school parents are condemning two new district board members who were seen in photos attending a kick-off event for a local Turning Point USA high school chapter.Driving the news: At a school board meeting Monday night, parents raised concerns about board members Clint Evans and Deb Davis' attendance at the Johnston High School event last week. It was held at Taste of New York.The photos were shared with Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • A Night Of Knowing Nothing takes a sensuous look at student protests in India

    Payal Kapadia’s A Night Of Knowing Nothing opens in sensuous, somnolent darkness. A group of film students dance in front of an outdoor projection at nighttime, their bodies practically merging with the flickering screen. The scene initially plays out in silence, until we hear a hushed female voice reading a pair of intimate letters signed only “L.” We learn of how L.’s relationship with her boyfriend was cut short by his parents, who rejected her because she belongs to a lower caste. But in bet

  • Doug Emhoff evacuated from D.C. school due to bomb threat

    Doug Emhoff evacuated from D.C. school due to bomb threat

  • Biden tells LGBT+ children they are ‘accepted as they are’ as DeSantis backs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    Comes as Florida considers legislation restricting discussion of LGBT+ identity

  • Indian students, college in hijab ban stand-off

    Indian students, college in hijab ban stand-off