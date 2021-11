American Manganese Amends Stock Options

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / American Manganese Inc.(TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") will be amending the exercise price for 3,600,000 stock options previously granted in February 2021, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). For the 1,000,000 stock options previously granted on February 16, 2021, the exercise price per share will be reduced it from $1.99 to $1.00. For 2,600,000 of the stock options previously granted on February 17, 2021, the exercise price per share will be reduced from $2.63 to $1.00. None of the optionees are Insiders. All other terms and conditions of these stock options remain the same.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

