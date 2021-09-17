U.S. markets closed

American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM)("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) its final short form base shelf prospectus and an amended technical report (the "Amended Technical Report") for its Rocher Deboule mineral property (the "Property"). The Company has also filed and an amended annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2020 (the "Amended AIF").

As a result of a prospectus review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, certain revisions were made to the technical report for the Property which was originally published on October 25, 2020. The Amended Technical Report contains no material differences to the original technical report for the Rocher Deboule Project. The Amended AIF incorporates the executive summary from the Amended Technical Report and is thus accordingly amended; it contains no material differences from the original annual information form filed on June 8, 2021.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

For more information, please contact:
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664647/American-Manganese-Files-Final-Prospectus-and-Amended-Disclosure-Documents

