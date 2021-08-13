U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

American Manganese Receives Funding to Advance Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Project in Collaboration with Italvolt

·3 min read
In this article:
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a pilot project, entitled, ‘Demonstration of Continuous Recycling of Cathode Material from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap'. This funding is delivered through NRC IRAP's Fast Pilot in Foreign Markets program, designed to help innovative Canadian small and medium-sized businesses overcome barriers to global market entry and facilitate direct adoption of technology in foreign markets.

In collaboration with Italvolt, American Manganese will model, commission, and test a lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling demonstration plant to include continuous operation with specific cathode waste processing objectives, such as capacity, extraction efficiency, and material purity.

Italvolt plans to build one of Europe's largest lithium-ion battery Gigafactory in Scarmagno, Italy. In March of this year, AMY signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Italvolt to collaborate on developing a commercial recycling plant using the Company's patented RecycLiCo™ technology, alongside Italvolt's Gigafactory.

"The collaboration with American Manganese is about to significantly accelerate our goals to become fully sustainable battery manufacturer," said Lars Carlstrom, Founder and CEO of Italvolt. "We are very impressed with the innovation and skills the collaboration can add to Italvolt, the circular economy is no longer just a vision it's about to become a reality, AMY will set new standards for the industry and we at Italvolt are very proud to be a part of this project".

"Lithium-ion battery waste is a global concern, and we are thankful for the FPFM program and the opportunity to collaborate with Italvolt and validate our RecycLiCo™ process to the global market," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese, "We are extremely pleased with the support from NRC IRAP."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com
www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659706/American-Manganese-Receives-Funding-to-Advance-Lithium-Ion-Battery-Recycling-Project-in-Collaboration-with-Italvolt

