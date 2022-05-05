U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.75
    -24.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,838.00
    -131.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,430.50
    -100.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.80
    -9.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    +0.18 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.80
    +21.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.53 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.03
    -3.22 (-11.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2528
    -0.0107 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7650
    +0.5910 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,542.13
    +682.39 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.13
    +39.80 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.49
    +100.04 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

American Manganese Receives Preliminary Results of Environmental Impact Study for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Process

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMYZF

Preliminary Results Indicate Lower Environmental Impact Compared to Conventional Primary Material Production and Common Hydrometallurgical Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to receive the preliminary life cycle assessment (LCA) results, of its lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process, from Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy.

The complete 'gate-to-gate' life cycle impact assessment quantified the environmental performance of producing NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cathode precursor and LiOH (lithium hydroxide) from recycled and upcycled battery waste. Minviro also benchmarked the values to industry averages in primary material production (mining and refining) and common hydrometallurgical lithium-ion battery recycling processes.

Minviro assessed impact categories such as global warming potential, water scarcity footprint, acidification potential, minerals and metal depletion, and fossil fuel depletion. The preliminary results indicate that the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process has a lower environmental impact than what would typically result from primary material production or common hydrometallurgical lithium-ion battery recycling processes. To ensure all data is scientifically robust and transparent, the values from this assessment will not be finalized or announced until an external review by an ISO-compliant third party is complete, which is expected in four weeks.

The LCA was conducted in accordance with ISO-14040:2006 and ISO-14044:2006 standards and carried out with a combination of data provided by AMY and public databases. The data quality assessment ranked the technological representativeness and completeness of all background data points from AMY's mass and energy balances as 'very good.'

"It was a pleasure working with Minviro over the past three months, and I'm extremely pleased with their detailed work in dissecting, evaluating, and quantifying the impact of every stream in our process. We look forward to reporting the values of the RecycLiCo process once the external review is complete. Similar to patents, publications, and recycling extraction results, external review and approval are critical in supporting our claims and maintaining our reputation for transparency," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "I would encourage an LCA study for all aspects of the lithium-ion battery supply chain to guide a transparent and detailed discussion on a project's environmental footprint, and to support strategies which adopt the most efficient and environmentally friendly technologies for an electrified future."

About Minviro

Minviro is a London-based and globally recognized consultancy and technology company specializing in carrying out life cycle assessments in the technology metal space. The company provides quantitative environmental and climate impact data for mineral resource projects, battery manufacturers and OEMs to make environmentally informed decisions (www.minviro.com).

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700156/American-Manganese-Receives-Preliminary-Results-of-Environmental-Impact-Study-for-Lithium-ion-Battery-Recycling-Process

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks With Top Profit Margins

    Despite the bright prospects for solar energy in the long term, the erratic financial performance of solar companies is a major concern for investors. Hundreds of solar companies in the U.S. have gone bust in the past decade, primarily due to intense competition on the pricing front.

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • Human remains in barrel from ‘1980s murder’ surfaces due to drought conditions at lake near Las Vegas

    ‘I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains,’ Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told local news outlets

  • China-reliant Gabon finds oil-free, green future in its forests

    Most countries sent their finance ministers and central bank governors to the IMF's spring meetings in Washington, but Gabon - the tiny country on the west coast of Central Africa - sent its environment minister. "They said this has never happened before. Gabon is just different," said Lee White, whose portfolio includes forests, oceans and climate change, after the meetings. "We spent a lot of time talking about climate financing." With more than 60 per cent of its revenues coming from oil and

  • Mysterious ‘scary-looking’ creature washes up on shore of Lake Michigan, photos show

    “I KNEW there were sea monsters in Lake Michigan.”

  • Top Sea Polluters Beg for Climate Rules That No Rival Can Avoid

    (Bloomberg) -- The ocean shipping industry, among the world’s biggest polluters, is asking a key regulator to overhaul its emissions directives so that all carriers are working off the same rulebook as they make the expensive changes needed to cut output of harmful carbons.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U

  • US to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower

    U.S. officials announced what they called extraordinary steps on Tuesday to keep hundreds of billions of gallons of water stored in a reservoir on the Utah-Arizona line to prevent it from shrinking more amid prolonged drought and climate change. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to hold back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region. Tanya Trujillo, the bureau's assistant secretary of water and science, said keeping the water stored in the reservoir would stave off hydropower concerns for at least 12 months, giving officials time to strategize for how to operate the dam at a lower water elevation.

  • Feds hold back planned water release as Lake Powell hits all-time low

    The Interior Department announced Tuesday that it will delay a planned release of water from Lake Powell as a measure against a drought that has plunged the reservoir’s water to unprecedented levels. The department’s Bureau of Reclamation will hold back nearly 480,000 acre-feet of water in the Colorado River reservoir from release, according to the announcement. …

  • Rivian Gets Support From Georgia for New Manufacturing Plant

    Rivian is putting its second manufacturing plant in the state; its first is in Illinois. “Rivian is a historic win for Georgia, not only putting our great state at the forefront of the electric-vehicle revolution, but also a significant win for the four-county [area],” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in a news release. Money Georgia plans to spend includes allocations for site improvements as well as employee training.

  • Turkey hunting: These proposed changes would alter ammo, Long Island rules

    The DEC is looking for the public's input on proposed Turkey hunting regulations through June 5.

  • Florida alligator hunters to have more hours, weapon options for this year’s hunt

    Alligator hunters in Florida will have more hours in a day to search out the animals and additional permitted weapons to hunt them with this year.

  • Cyclists shout at grizzly bear during encounter; right or wrong?

    A group of cyclists who encountered a grizzly bear in Glacier National Park shouted in the direction of the bear to prevent an attack.

  • U.S. takes unprecedented steps to replenish Colorado River's Lake Powell

    U.S. officials on Tuesday announced unprecedented measures to boost water levels at Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River that is so low as to endanger the production of hydroelectric power for seven Western states. Amid a sustained drought exacerbated by climate change, the Bureau of Reclamation will release an additional 500,000 acre-feet (616.7 million cubic meters) of water this year from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir upstream on the Wyoming-Utah border that will flow into Lake Powell.

  • Wildlife Photographer Captures Tender Moment Between Tiger Mom and Her Cubs in India

    Paul Goldstein spotted a tiger mom resting in the trees with her four cubs during a trip to India's Bandhavgarh National Park

  • Family thought they rescued a lost puppy — but it was a coyote, MA wildlife center says

    “This case had a happy ending, but it could have easily gone differently.”

  • Smartpipe Technologies secures multimillion-dollar investment from Enbridge

    Enbridge and Houston-based Smartpipe Technologies, an early-stage company developing a proprietary technology to improve the safety of existing pipeline infrastructure, have worked together previously.

  • What the infrastructure bill means for electric cars: Siemens USA CEO

    The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to disperse hundreds of billions towards overhauling aging infrastructure around the country. According to Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton, however, what makes the bill so groundbreaking is its implications on the next generation of infrastructure, specifically electric vehicle (EV) charging.

  • WEC Energy renewable energy projects encounter series of challenges

    As WEC Energy Group embarks on investing over $3.5 billion for Wisconsin solar, wind and battery-storage projects the next few years, the company already faces cost increases of at least 20% and may incur tariff-induced cost hikes while anticipating delays in deliveries of some equipment.

  • Bitcoin Mining Stocks Have Been Slammed. The EPA Could Make It Worse.

    Democrats in Congress want the EPA to hold miners accountable for carbon emissions and electronic waste. The industry is fighting back.