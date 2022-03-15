U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,155.75
    -16.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,809.00
    -135.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,006.25
    -39.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,926.50
    -15.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.20
    -5.81 (-5.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    -26.20 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.92
    +2.17 (+7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8390
    -0.3430 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,402.59
    -652.25 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.13
    -2.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.79
    -98.68 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

American Manganese's RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Equipment Ready for Commissioning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMYZF

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report that the equipment in the Company's demonstration plant is ready for commissioning. The plant is designed to demonstrate the RecycLiCo process in continuous operating conditions that will enable American Manganese to run the complete process and provide input for commercial operation.

"The demonstration plant project is a pivotal and defining moment that will demonstrate the RecycLiCo process' ability to operate at real-world operating conditions and provide actionable feedback towards the design and development of commercial lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling plants," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We will be working with third parties to validate the demonstration plant's operating efficiencies and qualify large quantities of recycled-upcycled material to aid in the progression of strategic partnerships."

The Company has received cathode scrap feedstock, with an NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide) chemistry, which is used in the latest generation electric vehicles. Once commissioned, the initial testing and operation of the demonstration plant system will commence with mechanical shredding of the cathode scrap and characterization of the feed material for hydrometallurgical processing. The hydrometallurgical processing is scheduled to run continuously while simultaneously measuring data points to monitor and collect process efficiencies. The demonstration plant will include the following core unit operations at the planned cathode scrap processing capacity of 500 kg/day:

  • Shredding of cathode scrap materials and separating the active cathode material from aluminum foils

  • Leaching active cathode material (lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt) and removing impurities

  • Producing a high purity mixed nickel-manganese-cobalt hydroxide and lithium carbonate

After the initial demonstration plant program, AMY intends to continue additional operation testing of unit operations to produce upcycled materials for interested third parties. These unit operations will include the production of precursor cathode active material, lithium hydroxide, and lithium sulfate products to the desired specifications for lithium-ion battery re-manufacturing.

The global push for sustainability, rising fossil fuel prices, and supply chain instability have significantly influenced the demand and supply trends for battery metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. AMY continues to advance commercialization of its intellectual property to provide a sustainable supply of these critical materials.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

On behalf of Management
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693019/American-Manganeses-RecycLiCo-Demonstration-Plant-Equipment-Ready-for-Commissioning

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Sells China Media Firm Shares as Scrutiny Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. sold its entire stake in the tech outlet 36Kr Holdings Inc., the latest asset disposal in its bid to comply with demands by China’s regulators.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Bei

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated Fr

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Bill Gross, 'King of Bonds' and Prominent Crypto Critic, Invests in Bitcoin

    Bitcoin prices are not in great shape. Many investors and observers are wondering whether the top cryptocurrency by market value will soon return to its highs posted last November or if has left for a period of decline known as crypto winter. Well, if bitcoin is now prompting everyone to agree one of aspect of the cryptocurrency, it is its reputation.