American men are giving up remote work, returning to the office at a much faster pace than women

American men are giving up remote work, returning to the office at a much faster pace than women

Many of America’s biggest employers – including Amazon, Apple and Disney – have started to call their employees back to the office in a bid to boost productivity and collaboration. While remote workers say they’re reluctant to give up personal and professional advantages made possible by workplace flexibility, an interesting trend has developed among employees deciding to head back in.

Don't miss

U.S. men are returning to the office at a faster pace than women, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It found in 2022 that the weight of personal and family responsibilities often fell disproportionately on women.

The BLS study found that the number of men who worked at least partly at home fell to 28% in 2022, from 35% in 2021. The numbers differ drastically for women, though: down just a half percentage point during the same span to 41%.

Family and household responsibilities

The BLS doesn't say for sure why more women continued to work remotely at a higher rate, but data shows they had plenty more work to do at home.

Women spent significantly more time performing unpaid household work on top of their day jobs, according to the BLS. On an average day, 22% of men did housework — such as cleaning or laundry — compared with 47% of women.

Read more: Here are 7 amazing 1-week vacations you can do for around $1,000

One eye-opening stat: in households with children under age 6, women spent on average more than twice as long each day (1.1 hours) providing physical child care (baths, preparing meals, etc.) as men (31 minutes).

Per the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the lack of affordable and accessible childcare options further compounds this imbalance because it forces caretakers to navigate the complexities of balancing work and family responsibilities.

Flexibility in the workplace

Job flexibility is also apparently significantly more important to women than men. Survey data published late last year by YouGov shows 57% of women say flexible working hours were very important, while only 44% of men believe the same. Women were also more likely (44%) than men (33%) to note the importance of a flexible work location, including the ability to work remotely.

About 50% of women were also likely to say working from home every day would be acceptable as opposed to 43% of men, while 28% of women say working every day at the office would be unacceptable versus 43% of men.

Despite its advantages, working remotely does have its drawbacks. Being away from the office can mean limited access to company resources. It could also mean low visibility level from those in positions of power. Working in the same space as the boss increases the likelihood of one’s efforts being recognized and receiving credit for a job well done, according to workplace experts and Harvard Business Review contributors Mark Mortensen and Martine Haas.

What to read next

36% of millionaires say it’ll ‘take a miracle’ to retire amid rising costs and a shaky market — here are the best shock-proof assets to grow your nest egg

Americans are paying nearly 40% more on home insurance compared to 12 years ago — here's how to spend less on peace of mind

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 better recession-proof buys

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.